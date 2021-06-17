Scorpio Gold prioritizes Goldwedge Project

VANCOUVER—Scorpio Gold Corp. announced in June that it will regain 100 percent control of the Mineral Ridge gold property in Esmeralda County, but the company will continue to prioritize its second Nevada project at Goldwedge in Nye County.

An earn-in option agreement with Titan Mining Corp. was terminated. Previously, Titan Mining agreed to invest $35 million in Mineral Ridge over five years in exchange for an $80 percent interest in the project, said Anthony Simone, investor relations representative for Scorpio Gold.

The company is considering an earn-in option agreement with another company. Augusta Group Investments owns 27.2 percent of Scorpio Gold, according to a company fact sheet.

Scorpio Gold has cash for capital investment, Simone said, but much of the company’s resources are going into the Goldwedge gold project.

The Goldwedge Project encompasses more than 6,000 acres in Nye County and includes a fully permitted underground mine and mill facility.

Scorpio Gold recently expanded the property by acquiring 4,300 adjacent acres from Kinross Gold Corp. in the Manhattan Mining District.