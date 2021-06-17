Scorpio Gold prioritizes Goldwedge Project

VANCOUVER—Scorpio Gold Corp. announced in June that it will regain 100 percent control of the Mineral Ridge gold property in Esmeralda County, but the company will continue to prioritize its second Nevada project at Goldwedge in Nye County.
An earn-in option agreement with Titan Mining Corp. was terminated. Previously, Titan Mining agreed to invest $35 million in Mineral Ridge over five years in exchange for an $80 percent interest in the project, said Anthony Simone, investor relations representative for Scorpio Gold.
The company is considering an earn-in option agreement with another company. Augusta Group Investments owns 27.2 percent of Scorpio Gold, according to a company fact sheet.
Scorpio Gold has cash for capital investment, Simone said, but much of the company’s resources are going into the Goldwedge gold project.
The Goldwedge Project encompasses more than 6,000 acres in Nye County and includes a fully permitted underground mine and mill facility.
Scorpio Gold recently expanded the property by acquiring 4,300 adjacent acres from Kinross Gold Corp. in the Manhattan Mining District.
Goldwedge is the “most accessible to put into production with the amount of cash we have,” Simone said. “We have $4 million cash.”
The mill at Goldwedge is nearly ready to operate, Simone said, needing just some “TLC” and not a large capital investment.
The Mineral Ridge Property in Esmeralda County is comprised of approximately 14,000 acres of patented, fee-owned, and unpatented mining claims, including certain water rights. The mineral resource totals 350,000 ounces of gold.
Although fully permitted, the site will require about $35 million before it can operate, Simone said.
The site is an open pit heap-leach gold mine and mill operation that has been on care and maintenance since 2017. Titan Mining performed some drilling but has yet to share the results with Scorpio Gold, according to a company press release.