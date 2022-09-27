Scorpio Gold receives bonus cash payment from Orla

VANCOUVER, Canada - Scorpio Gold Corp. has announced that it has received a bonus cash payment of nearly $1.1 million from Orla Mining.

In early 2014, Scorpio Gold completed the sale of the Pinion properties to an affiliate of Gold Standard Ventures Corp. The Pinion properties are in Elko County at the southern end of the Carlin Trend.

As part of the transaction, Gold Standard agreed to pay Scorpio Gold a bonus cash consideration of about $1.1 to $2.2 million on a sliding scale if the Pinon property or Gold Standard sold for an aggregate transaction value of between $72.9 million and $218.7 million or greater.

On August 12, 2022, Orla Mining completed the acquisition of Gold Standard for a total consideration of about $187.8 million, triggering the bonus payment.