 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Scorpio Gold receives bonus cash payment from Orla

  • 0
Scorpio Gold Corporation logo

VANCOUVER, Canada - Scorpio Gold Corp. has announced that it has received a bonus cash payment of nearly $1.1 million from Orla Mining.

In early 2014, Scorpio Gold completed the sale of the Pinion properties to an affiliate of Gold Standard Ventures Corp. The Pinion properties are in Elko County at the southern end of the Carlin Trend.

As part of the transaction, Gold Standard agreed to pay Scorpio Gold a bonus cash consideration of about $1.1 to $2.2 million on a sliding scale if the Pinon property or Gold Standard sold for an aggregate transaction value of between $72.9 million and $218.7 million or greater.

On August 12, 2022, Orla Mining completed the acquisition of Gold Standard for a total consideration of about $187.8 million, triggering the bonus payment.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Gold Standard announces changes

Gold Standard announces changes

The South Railroad Project is south of Carlin in Elko County, and Gold Standard is proposing an open pit, heap leach gold mine on its large land package.

Gold Standard makes plans for mine

Gold Standard makes plans for mine

The Bureau of Land Management's Elko District has started the environmental impact statement process for the proposed mine, and Gold Standard hopes to start mine development at the end of next year and produce gold in 2023.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News