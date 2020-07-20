Scorpio Gold Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire the Kinross Manhattan Projects

VANCOUVER, Canada (AP) — Scorpio Gold Corporation has signed a letter of intent to acquire 100 percent interest in the Manhattan Project Properties in Nye County from Round Mountain Gold Corp. and KG Mining (Round Mountain) Inc.
The Property is comprised of 22 patented claims and 219 unpatented claims situated adjacent and proximal to the Company's Goldwedge property. Negotiations are ongoing regarding three of the unpatented claims in the land package being offered in which Kinross has a production water well with existing infrastructure located on site. The three claims may ultimately be removed from the land package acquired by Scorpio Gold.
"This acquisition will give Scorpio Gold complete land control around the Goldwedge facility, providing the opportunity to expand surface operations and the potential for expanding underground mining and exploration,” Scorpio Gold President Chris Zerga said.
Consideration for the transaction is $250,000 as follows payable at closing: $100,000 cash and $150,000 in common shares of Scorpio Gold priced at a 10 percent discount to the 10-day volume weighted average price on the TSX Venture Exchange (with the applicable 10-day period consisting of 10 consecutive trading days immediately preceding the date on which the transaction is publicly disclosed or closes, whichever comes first), subject to any minimum pricing requirement by the exchange. Among the terms and conditions as outlined, the transaction is subject to an existing 1.0 percent net smelter returns royalty covering the patented and unpatented claims and a reserved 2 percent net smelter returns royalty on all minerals produced and sold from the unpatented claims.
Zerga said the purchase also consolidates a large land position along the Reliance Fault Zone, which has significant exploration potential for high-grade gold targets at the intersections of the Reliance structure and ring faulting related to the Manhattan Caldera.
“We look forward to completing the transaction and acquiring the extensive exploration data package on the Property,” he said.
The execution of a definitive purchase and sale agreement is targeted on or before September 1, 2020, until which time Scorpio Gold has been granted exclusive rights to the Transaction. Upon closing, the Sellers will provide copies of all non-interpretive geologic data, mining records and land status information and any drill core samples relating to the Property that the Sellers own or control.
