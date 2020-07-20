Scorpio Gold Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire the Kinross Manhattan Projects

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VANCOUVER, Canada (AP) — Scorpio Gold Corporation has signed a letter of intent to acquire 100 percent interest in the Manhattan Project Properties in Nye County from Round Mountain Gold Corp. and KG Mining (Round Mountain) Inc.

The Property is comprised of 22 patented claims and 219 unpatented claims situated adjacent and proximal to the Company's Goldwedge property. Negotiations are ongoing regarding three of the unpatented claims in the land package being offered in which Kinross has a production water well with existing infrastructure located on site. The three claims may ultimately be removed from the land package acquired by Scorpio Gold.

"This acquisition will give Scorpio Gold complete land control around the Goldwedge facility, providing the opportunity to expand surface operations and the potential for expanding underground mining and exploration,” Scorpio Gold President Chris Zerga said.