 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sentinels of Safety Awards, 2019 and 2020
0 comments
top story

Sentinels of Safety Awards, 2019 and 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sentinels of Safety award

Sentinels of Safety award

 ERIN GRANZOW

Forty American mining operations including 12 coal mines and 28 mineral or metal mines --with two 2020 honorees from Nevada -- were recognized with a National Mining Association Sentinels of Safety Award during a ceremony at MINExpo International in Las Vegas on Sept. 14.  

The Sentinels of Safety awards recognize coal and mineral mining operations in 10 categories for recording the most hours in a calendar year without a single lost-time injury. They are awarded annually to the nation’s safest mines with a minimum of 4,000 injury-free hours.

The awards were initiated in 1925 by then-Commerce Secretary Herbert Hoover, a mining engineer who became president, and remain the nation’s most prestigious awards recognizing mining safety.

“We are pleased to be able to come together once again in-person to celebrate these great accomplishments in safety,” said Rich Nolan, NMA president and CEO. “The Sentinels of Safety Award acknowledges outstanding achievements in safety and, if ever there were a time to do so, it is now. When the pandemic hit, many industries shut down or stayed home. But the demand for mined materials for virtually every global supply chain never stopped and our nation’s miners remained focus on delivering for every American. The industry has come together to double-down on our safety efforts, learn about and discuss best practices with each other, and keep our miners as safe as possible throughout this pandemic; there is a great deal to celebrate in those efforts.”

Recipients for 2020 include the following:

Large Group Category

Large Coal Processing, No. 7 Mine, Warrior Met Coal, Inc. Brookwood, Alabama

Large Metal/Nonmetal Mill, Freeport-McMoRan Chino Mines Company, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Bayard, New Mexico

Large Surface Coal, San Miguel Lignite Mine, NACG Texas, Inc. Christine, Texas

Large Underground Coal, Century Mine, Belmont County Coal Resources, Inc. Beallsville, Ohio

Large Underground Metal, Cortez District, Nevada Gold Mines LLC, Crescent Valley, Nevada

Large Bank or Pit, Tabasco Pit, Upper Valley Materials, LLC Penitas, Texas

Large Dredge, Briggs Plant, Fordyce Holdings Inc. Victoria, Texas

Large Open Pit, Goldstrike Mine, Nevada Gold Mines LLC, Carlin, Nevada

Large Quarry, Pennsuco Quarry, Titan Florida LLC Medley, Florida

Large Underground Nonmetal, Intrepid Potash – East, Intrepid Potash – New Mexico, LLC Carlsbad, New Mexico

Small Group Category

Small Coal Processing, Buckskin Mine, Buckskin Mining Company Gillette, Wyoming

Small Underground Metal, Eagle Mine, Eagle Mine, LLC Champion, Michigan 

Small Bank or Pit, Odessa Sand, Stone, Gravel, Lavette Development Corp. Ithaca, New York

Small Dredge, Riverside Plant #11, Holliday Sand & Gravel Lenexa, Kansas

Small Metal/Nonmetal Mill, Carmeuse – Portage Operation, O-N Minerals Portage Company, LLC Portage, Indiana

Small Open Pit, L R Chapman Inc., L R Chapman Inc. Lewisport, Kentucky

Small Quarry, Yard 99 – Ashkum, VCNA Prairie LLC Ashkum, Illinois

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Small Surface Coal, Barrackville Refuse Pile, LP Mineral LLC Barrackville, West Virginia

Small Underground Coal, Genesis Mine, Kentucky Land Resources, Inc., Centertown, Kentucky

Small Underground Nonmetal, Rich Hill Underground Mine & Plant, Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania LLC Connellsville, Pennsylvania 

Last year’s ceremony was postponed due to the pandemic; winners were recognized at this year’s event. Winners from 2019 were:

Large Group Category

Large Surface Coal, Kosse Strip, Luminant Mining Company, Kosse, Texas

Large Coal Processing, MC #1 Mine, M-Class Mining LLC Franklin County, Illinois

Large Metal/Nonmetal Mill, North Shore Mining Company, North Shore Mining Company Silver Bay, Minnesota

Large Underground Coal, Leer Mine, ACI Tygart Valley, LLC Grafton, West Virginia

Large Underground Metal, Cortez District Underground, Nevada Gold Mines LLC, Crescent Valley, Nevada

Large Bank or Pit, Vista Sand, Vista Proppants & Logistics Granbury, Texas

Large Dredge, Briggs Plant, Fordyce Holdings Victoria, Texas

Large Open Pit, Boron Operations, US Borax, Inc. Boron, California

Large Quarry, Tower Rock Stone – St. Genevieve FA, Tower Rock Stone Company, Sainte Genevieve, Missouri

Large Underground Nonmetal, Mississippi Lime Company – St. Genevieve, Mississippi Lime Co. Sainte Genevieve, Missouri

Small Group Category

Small Surface Coal, Highwall Miner #1, Ramaco Resources LLC, Verner, West Virginia

Small Coal Processing, Black Thunder, Thunder Basin Coal Company LLC, Wright, Wyoming

Small Underground Metal, Eagle Mine, Eagle Mine LLC Champion, Michigan

Small Bank or Pit, U.S. Aggregates – Swisher Plant, Heritage Aggregate LLC Indianapolis, Indiana

Small Dredge, Tarburton Pit, Pennsy Supply Inc. Kent, Delaware 

Small Metal/Nonmetal Mill, Chattanooga Quarry, Martin Marietta Materials Chattanooga, Tennessee

Small Open Pit, Edgar Minerals Inc., Edgar Minerals Inc. Hawthorne, Florida

Small Quarry, Kinkaid Stone Company, Kinkaid Stone Company Ava, Illinois

Small Underground Coal, Access Energy, Deane Mining LLC Deane, Kentucky

Small Underground Nonmetal, Springfield Pike Mine & Plant, Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania LLC, Connellsville, Pennsylvania

"When the pandemic hit, many industries shut down or stayed home. But the demand for mined materials for virtually every global supply chain never stopped and our nation’s miners remained focus on delivering for every American."

Rich Nolan, National Mining Association president and CEO

Quote

Editor's Note

For full coverage of the MINExpo International trade show hosted by the National Mining Association this September in Las Vegas, Pick up a copy of the winter issue of Mining the West, in print on Dec. 10 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Mining Minds: Diane Watson
Mining

Mining Minds: Diane Watson

Diane Watson, who retired as a MSHA supervisory special investigator in December 2019, recently visited with the Mining Minds podcast hosts and talked about how she got into mining, her long-time interest in safety, and her years with MSHA.

Warehouse supplies all NGM mines
Mining

Warehouse supplies all NGM mines

The warehouse was built to supply all Newmont operations but was operated by Cat Logistics until 2012, and then by Neoria Logistics until 2014, when Newmont took over operations. Now, Barrick is over the warehouse as the NGM operator.

+6
Mine automation advances safety, production at NGM
Mining

Mine automation advances safety, production at NGM

Some NGM mines have been using autonomous mining equipment underground since 2017. The mine operator continues to evaluate emerging autonomous technology to determine applicability in its portfolio—the largest gold-mining complex in the world.

+2
Mined minerals at the forefront of the supply chain
Mining

Mined minerals at the forefront of the supply chain

It is absolutely imperative that we have access to the minerals needed to fuel our economy and support our manufacturing and infrastructure needs throughout this country. Critical and otherwise, the United States must secure a domestic supply of minerals to meet demands going forward.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News