Sentinels of Safety Awards, 2019 and 2020

“We are pleased to be able to come together once again in-person to celebrate these great accomplishments in safety,” said Rich Nolan, NMA president and CEO. “The Sentinels of Safety Award acknowledges outstanding achievements in safety and, if ever there were a time to do so, it is now. When the pandemic hit, many industries shut down or stayed home. But the demand for mined materials for virtually every global supply chain never stopped and our nation’s miners remained focus on delivering for every American. The industry has come together to double-down on our safety efforts, learn about and discuss best practices with each other, and keep our miners as safe as possible throughout this pandemic; there is a great deal to celebrate in those efforts.”