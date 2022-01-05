Shareholders approve Calibre-Fiore deal

Calibre Mining Corp. and Fiore Gold Ltd. shareholders have overwhelmingly voted in favor of Calibre acquiring Fiore, including the Pan Mine in White Pine County. The companies stated that they expect the deal to close Jan. 12.

Calibre shareholders approved issuing up to a little more than 108 million common shares as part of the proposed acquisition, with 99.79% of the shares in favor at the Jan. 5 meeting, according to that company’s announcement.

Also, 79.35% of votes cast favored an amended and restated long-term incentive plan that would be implemented upon completion of the acquisition arrangement, and Calibre reported that shareholders approved the arrangement.

Fiore Gold announced that shareholders approved the arrangement resolution with 99.79% of the votes cast at the special Jan. 5 meeting, and the company will seek a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia regarding the proposed deal.

The merger calls for Calibre to acquire all the shares of Fiore Gold, which owns the Pan Mine, Gold Rock Project and the Illipah Gold Project in Nevada and the Golden Eagle exploration project in Washington State.

Pan produced 45,397 ounces of gold for the company’s fiscal year that ended Sept. 30.

Calibre has operations in Nicaragua.

The equity value of the arrangement is estimated at $158 million, with Fiore shareholders to receive a 44% spot premium.

At the close of the acquisition, Calibre shareholders will have 78% ownership, and Fiore shareholders, 22%. B2Gold holders roughly 37% of Calibre shares.

According to the announcements by both Vancouver-based companies, the total number of Fiore shares represented for the meeting totaled 42.5 million, or 42.07% of issued and outstanding shares, and Calibre had 232.5 million shares representing 68.33% of shares outstanding and issued voted at the meeting.

