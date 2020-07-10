Shareholders approve merger of SSR Mining and Alacer Gold

After the deal closes, the company will have its headquarters in Denver and its corporate office in Vancouver, and SSR Mining shareholders will own roughly 57% of the new SSR. Alacer shareholders will own 43%, according to the merger announcement.

SSR’s current CEO, Paul Benson, said previously in a teleconference that a synergy of the merger will be the savings on his CEO pay and possibly other executive-level changes, but both Benson and Antal said the benefits of the merger will come in the combination of skilled people rather than major financial savings.

Marigold’s land package doubled last year with the acquisition of the Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley properties adjacent to Marigold that were owned by Newmont Corp. The land deal was completed before Newmont and Barrick Gold Corp. formed the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture for their operations in Nevada.

The Marigold Mine is north of the Nevada Gold Mines Phoenix Mine, and is west of Battle Mountain. It has been in continuous operation since 1989.

Marigold General Manager Greg Gibson told the Free Press in an email last month that, “we currently have 430 employees and do not anticipate any changes to our workforce.”