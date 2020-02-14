Sheriff reports on death at mine site

ELKO – A death at a Nevada gold mine is being investigated by the Eureka County Sheriff’s office but it was not work-related, according to Nevada Gold Mines.

“On Thursday, February 13, a member of our Carlin operations passed away while en route to work due to circumstances unrelated to work,” said a statement from Nevada Gold Mines. “With heavy hearts we mourn the loss of our colleague and our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and coworkers impacted by this tragic loss.”

Sheriff Jesse Watts, who also serves as the county’s coroner, said the sheriff’s office was called to the North Area mine site at about 8 a.m. Thursday on a report of “an unresponsive male,” and the U.S. Mine Safety & Health Administration was notified.

Watts originally reported the call was to the Goldstrike mine.

“The official cause and manner of death is pending autopsy results,” stated the sheriff’s office. “This event was not directly mining related, but occurred on mine property and appears to be from a medical event.”

