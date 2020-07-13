Silver Elephant To Acquire El Triunfo Gold-Silver-Lead-Zinc Mining Project

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VANCOUVER, Canada (AP) — Silver Elephant Mining Corp. has entered into a binding sales and purchase agreement to acquire the El Triunfo Gold-Silver-Lead-Zinc Project in La Paz District, Bolivia.

Subject to the provisions of the sales and purchase agreement, the vendor irrevocably agrees to sell, assign, and transfer to Silver Elephant, and Silver Elephant agrees to purchase from the vendor, the mining rights of the Triunfo Project upon Silver Elephant's paying the Vendor the sum of $1,100,000. The agreement includes $100,000 on signing and $1,000,000 due on or before the final closing date of June 15, 2025.

"We are positioning Silver Elephant as a premier mining company for silver investors,” Joaquin Merino, Prophecy Development Corp. vice president of South America operations said in a statement. “We want our shareholders to own as much silver in the ground as possible by sizing up Pulacayo and Triunfo and by acquiring more pre-production-stage silver deposits.”

Merino said that by looking at the geological data, it is believed there is the potential for significant gold and silver resource development at the Triunfo Project.