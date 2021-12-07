Silver Hammer 'getting great results' at Nevada sites

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. has announced the results from its first sampling program at the Eliza Silver Project in Nevada. Eliza is in the trend of the Hamilton mining district, west of Ely and southeast of Eureka.

“We just finished our chip sampling, and we are getting great results,” Silver Hammer President and CEO Morgan Lekstrom said in a Dec. 6 video. He said they were seeing “450 grams per ton silver, just under 5% copper, 15% zinc, multiple percentages of lead.”

“These are not small numbers.”

Lekstrom said all the samples with at least 150 grams of silver per ton also had between 1 and 5% copper as well as lead and zinc.

“We think we are sitting on potentially a ‘blind’ copper porphyry as well as a silver system,” Lekstrom said. “So we are very excited with the large-scale potential of the Eliza project in Nevada, but also what that means for our company.”

A total of 73 rock-chip samples were collected in the vicinity of the historic Passynak Mine in the Eliza project area. Another 35 geochemical survey samples were collected from outcrops in the northern sector of the property. Silver Hammer has also been doing hyperspectral imaging analysis of the Eliza property area.

Plans are underway for additional geological and geochemical investigations, with the objective of defining high-potential drill targets early in 2022.

According to a Silver Hammer press release, the Treasure Hill Mining area which extends onto the Eliza property produced at least an estimated 30 million ounces of silver, valued at $22 million, between 1865 and 1888.

Silver Hammer Mining Corp., formerly Lakewood Exploration Inc., acquired the Eliza Silver Project and the Silverton Silver Mine in August 2021. The Silverton Mine is southwest of Ely, east of the Round Mountain Mine and is about 80 miles northeast of the Tonopah silver district.

On Nov. 29 Silver Hammer announced the results of its sampling, mapping and detailed hyperspectral satellite imaging programs at Silverton. A total of 35 rock chip samples and 111 soil samples were collected from the project area, with highlighted samples assaying up to 692 grams of silver per ton. A press release said, “the project appears to cover a volcanics-hosted gold system as well as a separate silver-dominated mineral system hosted by silicified limestone.”

“We are excited by these results as they are the first clear indication of two mineralized precious metal systems existing on the Silverton Project -- one marked by high-grade silver as was recovered from the historical Silverton Mine, and the other consisting of disseminated lower-grade gold mineralization,” Lekstrom said.

Silver Hammer, which has its offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, announced in October that it has begun Phase 1 drilling at its Silver Strand Mine in the Coeur d’Alene Mining District in Idaho.

