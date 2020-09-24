Silver Peak takes production break

Albemarle Corp. expects to resume lithium production at its Silver Peak operations in Esmeralda County early next year after idling a portion of the facility on Sept. 1 because of short-term supply and demand imbalances and excessive inventory, according to the company.
“We are committed to the long-term operation of this facility and currently expect to resume production in early 2021,” Albemarle said in a statement provided Sept. 24. “It’s important to clarify that Albemarle is not closing its Silver Peak facility.”
Silver Peak came up in news reports this week about Tesla Inc.’s announcement that it had acquired lithium claims in Nevada. Lithium is used for electric batteries that power Tesla vehicles.
In the emailed statement, Albemarle stated that the inventory buildup at Silver Peak was in the battery-grade channel of lithium products.
The Charlotte, N.C., based corporation said Silver Peak in Esmeralda County is “utilizing the downtime as an opportunity to build brine inventories and execute improvements and facility maintenance activities that will ensure the long-term health of the playa.”
Lithium carbonate is produced from brine on alkaline playa at Silver Peak in Clayton Valley, and Silver Peak has been the only lithium producer in Nevada and North America for more than 50 years, although other operations are proposed in the state.
Current projects include Lithium Nevada’s proposal to mine lithium from clay at Thacker Pass in Humboldt County and ioneer Ltd.’s Rhyolite Ridge lithium and boron project in Esmeralda County.
Tesla Inc. announced this week that it plans to produce lithium for electric vehicle batteries near its factory near Sparks, with Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk telling shareholders Tesla has secured the rights to 10,000 aces in Nevada to produce lithium from clay deposits.
Tesla apparently did not provide more details on the lithium claims Musk said the company has acquired, based on business news reports.
Albemarle shared information about Silver Peak’s slowdown with shareholders in an earnings teleconference in early August, Albemarle’s external relations manager, Hailey Quinn, stated in the Sept. 24 email.
According to earlier reports in the Elko Daily Free Press, Silver Peak employs between 75 and 90 people.
