Silver Peak takes production break

Albemarle Corp. expects to resume lithium production at its Silver Peak operations in Esmeralda County early next year after idling a portion of the facility on Sept. 1 because of short-term supply and demand imbalances and excessive inventory, according to the company.

“We are committed to the long-term operation of this facility and currently expect to resume production in early 2021,” Albemarle said in a statement provided Sept. 24. “It’s important to clarify that Albemarle is not closing its Silver Peak facility.”

Silver Peak came up in news reports this week about Tesla Inc.’s announcement that it had acquired lithium claims in Nevada. Lithium is used for electric batteries that power Tesla vehicles.

In the emailed statement, Albemarle stated that the inventory buildup at Silver Peak was in the battery-grade channel of lithium products.

The Charlotte, N.C., based corporation said Silver Peak in Esmeralda County is “utilizing the downtime as an opportunity to build brine inventories and execute improvements and facility maintenance activities that will ensure the long-term health of the playa.”