Silver Range Options Nevada Project to Rush Gold Corp.

Skylight is underlain by Oligocene ash-flow tuffs unconformably overlying Triassic Luning Formation carbonates and clastics. These rocks are cut by northwest-trending right lateral strike-slip faults and by subordinate north-striking steeply-dipping secondary normal faults splayed from the master faults. Skylight is centered on vent-proximal silica breccia and thinly laminated ponded silica indicating deposition at the very top of a hydrothermal cell in an epithermal outflow zone. The silica centers form several resistant hills extending approximately 800m. Anomalous soil and rock geochemical responses in mercury, gold, silver and arsenic are associated with the silica. Silver Range conducted a three-dimensional induced polarization (3DIP) survey over a grid centered on the silica caps at Skylight. The survey defined a network of chargeability linears with a nexus centered beneath the region of the silica caps. Elevated gold, silver and arsenic values are directly associated with several of these linear chargeability anomalies. These linears are interpreted to be conduits feeding the hydrothermal system and may host high-grade vein-hosted precious metal mineralization.