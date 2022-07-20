Sisolak, Sandoval cut ribbon on lithium tech center

RENO – Lithium Americas President and CEO Jonathan Evans was joined by Gov. Steve Sisolak and University of Nevada, Reno President Brian Sandoval to commission a new 30,000 square foot Lithium Technical Development Center on July 20 in Reno.

In its ribbon-cutting announcement Lithium Americas said the center’s sophisticated battery chemical lab will provide the company with expanded technical capacity to improve processes and utilize resources more efficiently while serving as a hub for companies across the lithium-ion battery industry to share knowledge and drive innovation.

Lithium Americas and UNR are partnering on this commercial work while also educating the next generation of researchers who will play a role in curbing harmful carbon emissions.

Work ongoing at the Lithium Technical Development Center, including the production of battery-quality lithium chemicals, is being used to demonstrate the process for Lithium Americas’ Thacker Pass facility, which plans to commence early-works construction later this year.

“As we prepare to break ground on our Thacker Pass project, we have never lost sight of the broader responsibility we have as the most advanced lithium project in the U.S.,” Evans said. “While we hope to play a meaningful role in developing a secure domestic supply of lithium to meet our country’s electrification needs, we are committed to doing this in a manner that benefits the people of Nevada, its tribal nations and the broader industry that has flourished in this state.

“Our new Lithium Technical Development Center will help cement Nevada’s place as a critical hub for battery development, and we are so thankful for the partnership of the University of Nevada, Reno as well as the support of the governor’s office.”

“Addressing climate change remains a defining issue for the United States, and here in Nevada we have the chance to make a major difference in reducing carbon emissions while serving as an economic engine for America’s electrification,” Sisolak said. “Through the technological expertise of Lithium Americas and the research capacity of University of Nevada, Reno, the Lithium Technical Development Center being commissioned today is a shining example of the productive public-private partnerships that we are fostering across the state to power economic growth and responsible use of resources. This is a fantastic achievement for all involved that puts Nevada firmly at the center of the U.S.’s clean energy leadership.”

“The University of Nevada, Reno has a proud history of taking on society’s greatest challenges through a dedication to research, and our involvement in the Lithium Technical Development Center is an important effort to direct our institutional resources and brainpower toward the realization of a low-carbon society,” Sandoval said. “The determination that Lithium Americas has shown to not only build a strong U.S. battery industry but train the next pioneers in this space will pay dividends to Nevada, ensuring that we can continue to set and achieve ambitious goals.”

In recent years, Lithium Americas operated a small research lab in Reno where it ran thousands of ore processing tests from Thacker Pass. The findings from the prototype lab allowed the company to increase its projected lithium recovery by roughly 30 percent without using additional energy, water or reagents. For example, the test work found that the illite clay at Thacker Pass processes more efficiently than the smectite clay, prompting the company to change the blend of the two clays to optimize its lithium recovery.

Thacker Pass is a sedimentary lithium project with an ongoing feasibility study targeting Phase 1 production of 40,000 metric tons of battery-quality lithium carbonate and a total capacity of 80,000 metric tons for Phase 2, for a planned mine life of at least 40 years. Thacker Pass has received its Record of Decision and all key state permits to commence construction.

The ribbon cutting event at the new tech center was attended by Lithium Americas teammates, leaders from the Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone Tribe, members of the Reno business community, policy makers from across Nevada, businesses that assisted in the construction of the research and development facility, faculty from the University of Nevada, representatives from Humboldt County where the Thacker Pass project is located, and other Lithium Americas associates.