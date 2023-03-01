Small Mine Development LLC is at a high point with its number of projects and its number of employees, although hiring and retaining employees and supply chain shortages are challenges for the contract mining company.

"We’re very busy,” said Keith Jones, SMD’s general manager.

He said the current 650 employees are the most the company has had at one time in its history that includes 32 years working in Nevada.

“It’s on and off growth and retraction typical of mining. We’re cyclical for sure.”

The company had 600 employees in 2012 when gold prices were high but far fewer in slow years when gold prices were down, such as in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The cumulative average London PM Fix gold price in 2000 was $279.11 per ounce. The price in early 2023 has been running in the $1,800s and $1,900s per ounce.

Higher gold prices may keep mines in operation or boost expansions, but Jones said SMD works on fixed contracts so it doesn’t see direct benefits from rising gold prices. The company has had contracts that were structured around the price of the commodity mined but has none of those contracts now.

Rising prices for supplies in the current inflationary environment affect SMD, however, because of the fixed contracts, which “really squeeze us,” Jones said.

“Challenges remain in labor, training and retaining people and we’re seeing long-Covid stretch into the supply chain,” he said.

Jones said it’s been difficult maintaining the job roster for all the projects, reporting that there has been “a dramatic shift in the last couple of years” in the jobs market and workplace and the post-pandemic “quiet quitting.”

Competition for pay has also increased, and “wages have been driven up fairly rapidly,” he said. “The turnover is just really, really high, so it is a continuing struggle to keep people, and it is hard to find skilled people” in the current competitive market.

“In the underground mining world, there has never been a lot of loyalty. Workers are known for chasing the pay. They can go anywhere they want,” Jones said.

Underground miners move to different mines, different states and different countries.

“I just had an employee who left to go to Mongolia,” Jones said.

On the supply side, SMD is seeing a lag time on deliveries of new equipment, he said.

“If you go to pre-pandemic in the underground world, the lead time was typically three to four months and on the long-side, six months. Here in the last 18 months, we’ve had equipment with 15 to 18 months lead time, and on average, 12 months on an order,” Jones said.

Contract mining jobs are sometimes shorter than the time it takes for new equipment to be delivered.

Jones said, for example, that SMD ordered two bolters for a project in October 2021, and one was on a ship headed to port in late January of this year. SMD still needs the bolter.

SMD has more than 500 units of mobile equipment for its contract mine development and contract mining projects, and the company maintains and repairs the equipment at its shop and warehouse complex in Battle Mountain.

The contract miner supplies its own equipment for projects.

The supply chain problems extend to parts of rebuilding and repairing equipment, and Jones said SMD is finding that sometimes parts aren’t as reliable or long-lasting as they had been, even from their regular suppliers.

“We’re seeing things that we’ve never seen before in our maintenance world, and that affects our business,” he said.

Parts that two years ago could be found immediately now can take six months to be delivered, “and sometimes the things we do get are lower quality,” Jones said, pointing to suppliers having to source parts from different vendors.

SMD’s projects

SMD is working for Nevada Gold Mines at the Turquoise Ridge underground mine in Humboldt County; the neighboring Vista underground mine at Twin Creeks, which is part of the Turquoise Ridge complex; the Meikle-Rodeo underground complex at Goldstrike north of Carlin; and the Leeville underground mine, also north of Carlin.

“We have a small job at Carlin East,” Jones said in listing the NGM projects.

SMD started exploration drifting at Vista back in 2011, and later began production mining in 2017.

NGM is a joint venture of Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Corp. that combined their original properties. Barrick is the operator and owns 61.5%, and Newmont holds 38.5%.

SMD also continues to contract mine the Lee Smith and SSX mines at First Majestic Silver’s Jerritt Canyon operations in northern Elko County, where SMD has been the contract miner for years and has “well over 200 people” there. SMD has been at Smith since 2010.

The company recently connected the Smith and SSX mines underground, but Jones said SMD still operates the two mines separately because there are shops, offices and backfill plants at both sites that are near capacity. The added secondary escapeway and ventilation are benefitting miners at both sites, however, he said.

The connection opened exploration potential.

First Majestic has made changes since acquiring the mine in April 2021 from Sprott Mining Inc., including turning the mine engineering, planning and geology tasks that SMD performed into First Majestic jobs, so Jones said several people involved in that work for SMD at Jerritt Canyon “were rolled into different projects where we needed engineering help.”

SMD provides technical services, as well as developing portals for underground mines, performing underground exploration drilling and drifting, ore development and production mining.

Redpath has the contract for developing and mining the two newest underground projects at Jerritt Canyon, West Generator and Saval II, however, and Jones said he believed First Majestic thought SMD was busy enough and “wanted to test the waters with another contractor.”

SMD also is working for i-80 Gold Corp. at its Granite Creek operations in Humboldt County at the site formerly called the Pinson Mine and at the Cove Project south of Battle Mountain.

Jones said SMD “did the first portal in 2005” at the Granite Creek site and started exploration underground then, when Atna Resources was operating the site, and “we actually hit some pretty good intercepts.” Barrick backed into the projects in its agreement with Atna in 2007 or 2008, “and we did the second portal for Barrick,” he said.

SMD did more drilling, but Barrick decided to drop out and Atna started the project back up in 2011-2012 but went bankrupt in 2015. Waterton took over Pinson and SMD did maintenance and dewatering for Waterton.

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. later acquired the site, and then Premier was acquired by Equinox Gold in the spring of 2021, spinning off i-80 Gold Corp., and now SMD is contracted with i-80 Gold for the underground project renamed Granite and is doing a limited amount of production mining while developing the mine for full production.

At i-80’s Cove Project, SMD started a portal for underground exploration in March 2022, and Jones said i-80 hopes to develop the resource there through underground drilling. The portal is just beyond the northeast wall of the open pit that was mined back when Echo Bay Mines produced gold and silver at the site.

SMD also has a history at Cove. The company put in a portal and underground mine at the bottom of the pit for Echo Bay back in 1991-2001, Jones said.

SMD additionally has been working for Jervois Mining USA, a subsidiary of an Australian company, at the Idaho Cobalt Operations west of Salmon, Idaho, since the fall of 2021.

Jervois reported in late January that commissioning continues at ICO with first concentrate production expected before the end of the first quarter of this year.

Once in full production, it will be the only mine supply of cobalt in the U.S., a critical metal necessary for industry, defense, electric vehicles and energy generation and distribution in a carbon constrained economy, according to Jervois.

Cobalt is used in rechargeable batteries, including in cellphones.

Green energy

Looking at the changing world of technology and green energy efforts, Jones said the company is now using simulators in training and is interested in electric equipment but hasn’t switched to electric vehicles because of the charging time for the batteries.

“As a contractor, we have to justify time,” he said, adding that “in general, clients want the lowest price.”

SMD has moved into some semi-autonomous mucking, however.

Also, Jones predicted that “the push to electrification and the green energy everyone wants will drive more mining.”

Mentioning the recent federal moratorium on a copper-nickel project in Minnesota, he said the quest for green energy should acknowledge the need for mining in this country.

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland signed an order in January closing more than 350 square miles of the Superior National Forest in Minnesota to mineral and geothermal leasing for 20 years.

“Everyone is clamoring for green energy, but they don’t want the mining to support it, and if we don’t do it responsibly like we do in the United States, it’s going to be done in the Third World by child labor and in unsafe and environmentally unfriendly ways,” Jones said.

On safety, he said that “looking back 20 years, not only SMD but the industry improvements are very dramatic. The rates are so much lower. Any fatality is too many but when you look at how often they used to happen, the improvements now are really amazing.”

The U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration figures for metal, non-metal mining across the U.S. show that drop. For instance, there were 56 fatalities not counting coal mining in 1990, 61 in 1997, 35 in 2005 and 13 deaths in 2017, which was the lowest year for mining deaths. For all of 2022, there were 19 fatalities in metal and non-metal mining.

Jones said that SMD had a “very good” incident rate last year of under 1.0 per 100 employees, and “we are always continuing the journey to zero harm.” The average for underground mines last year was 2.2.

The company still uses the Safety Journey program developed by Newmont Corp., which “we think has served us well,” and uses the fatality prevention program promoted for the mining industry, Jones said.

SMD’s company office is in Boise, Idaho, but there are offices at the Battle Mountain complex, too, including for Jones.

The company’s history on its website states that it pioneered the use of 100% cemented backfill in underhand cut and fill mining in 1984 for challenging ground conditions and developed a portal in a pit highwall for the first time in 1989.

SMD was founded in 1982 by Ronald Guill, who retired in 2011. He started the company in Spokane, Wash., moved the business to St. George, Utah, and later moved the business to Boise.