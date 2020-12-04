SMD keeps on mucking in Nevada

Small Mine Development is busy contract mining and developing underground mines in Nevada, and SMD’s general manager, Keith Jones, said the company’s focus is “to bring underground projects to fruition. We’ve been doing it a long time.”

SMD is now 38 years old, and Jones said this has been an interesting year, with the COVID-19 pandemic that in turn sent gold prices higher.

“Our business is tied to gold,” but while higher gold prices may lead to more projects, SMD’s contracts are “typically unit rates” rather than linked to gold prices or gold grades, Jones said. “We have done that in the past, but don’t have any of those in our portfolio right now.”

He said there are “certainly more exploration and new projects” in the current time of high gold prices, and companies are “finally advancing projects that were developed and mined in the 2011-2012 time frame and shelved” when the gold price fell. The price flirted with $1,900 an ounce in September 2011.

“I think there is an uptick for information and potential quotes,” Jones said.

The company bids for most jobs, but there also is word of mouth and return business.