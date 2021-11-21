SME will hold Annual Conference in Salt Lake City

The Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration is returning in person to Salt Lake City for its 2022 conference.

The MINEXCHANGE 2022 SME Annual Conference & Expo is expected to bring together more than 5,500 mining industry professionals from across the globe. Held Feb. 27 – March 2 at the Salt Palace Convention Center, this event is dedicated to all disciplines of mining and mining engineering and will feature a wide variety of technical sessions.

“We are pleased to be returning to Salt Lake City for our annual conference and expo,” said SME Executive Director & CEO David L. Kanagy. “Utah provides many of the raw materials that support innumerable market sectors from communications and transportation, to energy and electronics, recreation and agriculture, to the clothes we wear and the cars we drive. Utah holds mineral deposits in nearly every one of its counties, and the economic viability provided by these resources adds to the strength of the entire nation.”

The MINEXCHANGE 2022 SME Annual Conference & Expo offers professional development options focusing on the insights mining professionals need to evolve with the industry. Mining and mineral professionals will learn about advances in innovation, the critical role that rare earth elements play in shaping mining for the next decade, and managing water usage and waste throughout the project lifecycle.

The scheduled programming will feature many technical sessions and seven short courses, as well as more than 600 booths on the exhibit floor, keynote sessions and the Move Mining competition.

For more information, visit www.smeannualconference.com.

