Solar plant to help power Nevada's gold mines

ELKO – More than 400,000 solar panels will provide energy to Nevada Gold Mines operations in northeastern Nevada, taking a chunk out of the company’s carbon footprint.

The project is part of a much wider effort by Barrick Gold Corp. to reduce emissions 30% by 2030 and go carbon-neutral by 2050.

Company representatives and contractors gathered on a cold mid-December afternoon to mark the start of construction near the TS Power Plant north of Interstate 80 in Eureka County, 15 miles away from the Goldstrike Mine.

About 250 people will be employed at the peak of construction in 2023. NGM is using three Nevada-based contractors, domestically sourced steel and U.S.-made solar panels.

The panels will be installed on the TS Ranch, a flat spot in the high desert where cattle graze and mule deer roam at an elevation of 4,700 feet. Once completed in mid-2024, the panels will produce up to 200 megawatt hours of alternating current.

Kevin Session, head of projects and energy for NGM, said the solar plant will generate “approximately 5,000 gigawatt hours of renewable energy, real energy that can go straight to our mining operations.”

Christina Keener, Barrick’s chief operating officer for North America, told the small group at Wednesday’s groundbreaking that NGM has committed to a 20% carbon reduction by 2025.

“Unlike a lot of companies who are out there that put together these lovely emissions targets which look great on paper and sound great in the press, we actually have line of sight into exactly how we’re going to achieve that 20 percent reduction, and that will be through this TS Solar Plant as well as another project we have coming on to modify the power here so we can utilize more clean-burning natural gas for the fuel,” she said.

The solar portion is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 254,000 tons a year, which is a drop of 8% compared with 2018 levels. It will be operated by the same people who run the TS Power Plant, which currently burns low-sulfur coal shipped by train from Wyoming. While ground was beginning to be cleared for the solar panels, stacks of gas pipeline sat nearby, waiting to connect the TS into the Ruby Pipeline.

Electricity from the plant will also power a growing fleet of electric vehicles at Nevada Gold Mines operations.

“Another one of the projects we already have that’s in the deployment phase is to convert our light vehicle fleet over to electric,” Keener said. The first phase will involve 50 vehicles, then eventually include the entire fleet of about 1,500 vehicles.

The TS Solar Plant will sit at a latitude just above 40 degrees north. NGM Executive Managing Director Peter Richardson hails from northern Sweden, where the latitude is above 60 degrees.

“I keep telling friends back home in Sweden about this project and they’re amazed,” he said Wednesday.

Richardson said when NGM selects contractors they not only look at prices but also the company’s safety record, environmental record, and whether they are local.

“I’m really proud to say that we are partnering with three Nevada-based contractors” on the solar project, he said.

High Mark Construction of Elko is doing the earth work, Granite Construction of Sparks will install the pilings for the solar panels, and Pole Line Contractors of Spring Creek will install an electric substation to connect them to the power grid.

Most of the 250 people involved in the construction will be Nevadans, Richardson said.

NGM is using all domestic suppliers, including First Solar which manufactures the panels in Ohio, and Tetra Tech for the engineering.

According to the National Solar Radiation Database, the area where the TS Solar Plant is being built has a solar rating of 4.75 to 5 kilowatt hours per square meter per day. That compares with the southern tip of the state at a high 5.75 and the extreme northeastern corner at less than 4.5.

NV Energy has already brought a 25 megawatt solar plant online west of Battle Mountain. Two other plants northeast of Winnemucca are expected to come online soon, one providing 250 megawatts by the end of 2023 and another 350 megawatts by the end of 2024.

Session said the TS solar modules will be installed on single-axis trackers that tilt east to west for maximum solar gain throughout the day.

Nearly 450,000 solar modules are expected to begin arriving in June, and all be on site by the end of September.

Full energy production is expected to be underway by mid-2024.

TS Power Plant went into production in 2008 and Elko Daily Free Press files show Newmont initially spent $620 million to build the plant, which was considered state-of-the-art for its low carbon dioxide releases.

Barrick holds 61.5 percent, and Newmont Corp., owns 38.5 percent of the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture that combines not only the mines once owned by the two companies but also their ranches and power plants. NGM also owns the Western 102 natural gas power plant near Reno and a solar facility there.