VANCOUVER – Orla Mining Ltd. reported a successful drill program in 2022 at the South Railroad Project south of Carlin and plans new drilling this year at the site, which is in the permitting stage for an open pit, heap leach operation.

“Our short but effective drill program in 2022 successfully confirmed significant mineralization at multiple satellite zones and targets at the South Railroad Project. We believe there are immediate opportunities to upgrade and potentially increase oxide resources on our land package, which could ultimately strengthen project economics,” said Sylvain Guerard, senior vice president of exploration.

“New, highly prospective oxide and sulfide targets have also been outlined for drilling in 2023. The team is excited to be ramping up exploration activities directed toward making new discoveries on the Carlin Trend,” he said in the Feb. 8 announcement.

Orla reported that infill and selected step-out drilling was performed after exploration activities resumed in mid-2022 to upgrade inferred resources at the Pinion SB, POD, Sweet Hollow and Jasperoid Wash oxide deposits and define potential new resources at the Dixie mineralized zone.

The drilling also was designed to advance the early-stage LT target, the company stated, reporting it expects to update inferred resource estimates at Pinion SB, POD, Sweet Hollow and Jasperoid Wash in mid-2023.

Orla completed 34,688.3 feet of drilling in 2022 at South Railroad, with results including 0.85 grams (0.03 ounces per ton) of gold per ton over 53.3 meters (174.87 feet) and 1.03 grams per ton over 32 meters at Pinion SB and 4.87 grams per ton over 29.5 meters at POD in a transition from oxide to sulfide.

South Railroad’s feasibility study covers open pit mining at the Dark Star and Pinion deposits, with run-of-mine heap leaching.

The current proven and probable mineral reserve estimates at South Railroad include 1.6 million ounces of gold and 6.14 million ounces of silver, and the resource estimates are 1.78 million gold ounces and 7.1 million silver ounces, according to Orla Mining.

Orla Mining acquired the South Railroad Project in August 2022 from Gold Standard Ventures Corp. and operates the producing Camino Rojo Mine in Mexico and is exploring at its Cerro Quema Project in Panama.