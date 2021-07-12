Specialty license plate honors mining in Nevada

RENO – The Northern Nevada Section of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration this week announced the availability of a specialty Nevada license plate to honor mining in Nevada. These plates are available through local Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles offices, or they can be ordered online through the DMV website.

Northern Nevada SME first submitted a request for a specialty plate to honor mining in December 2011, and the DMV approved the request in August 2018. Northern Nevada SME solicited design ideas for the plate from its membership and from other professional societies. The winning design for the plate was submitted by Patsy Moran, PhD, an SME registered member, and fine-tuned with help from numerous Nevada SME members.

“We have been working to make this plate available for a long time, and we are pleased with the final result. It honors both the past and future of mining in our state. Any supporter of mining and its vital role in Nevada should be proud to have this plate on their vehicle,” stated Chris Blue, chairman of the Northern Nevada SME.

