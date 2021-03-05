Spinoff to be called i-80 Gold

“The deal starts closing on the day i-80 starts closing. Waterton will get shares when we go public,” said Downie, adding that he sees the Getchell Project as a “cornerstone for the new company. We will look to restart the mine.”

He said the underground mine on the property is on care and maintenance, “so it is dry, so we could easily get underground and start a drill program. We want to hit the ground running and publish an economic study by mid-year. We will move to a production decision by the end of this year.”

Waterton acquired the Pinson Mine property — now called the Getchell Project — from Atna Resources Inc., which developed the underground mine and had signed an agreement in 2013 for toll milling of the ore at the Jerritt Canyon Mine north of Elko, according to Elko Daily Free Press files.

Later, i-80 Gold could look at starting to mine the current open pits, but initial efforts will be on the underground mine, Downie said, adding that i-80 Gold will look at acquiring more land at the Getchell Project site.

McCoy-Cove