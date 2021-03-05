Spinoff to be called i-80 Gold

A new company focused on exploration and mining in Nevada is slated for birth in early March as a spinoff when Equinox Gold Corp. acquires Premier Gold Mines.
The new entity is called i-80 Gold Corp., and will be based in Reno. It is named after Interstate 80, a highway that goes through northern Nevada and is “the pathway to get to the gold mines in Nevada,” said Ewan Downie, chief executive officer and president of Premier and CEO-designate of i-80 Gold.
“We’re very excited about Nevada,” he said.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Elko Daily Free Press.
Premier’s leading projects that will be the backbone of i-80 Gold are the South Arturo Mine on the Carlin Trend that is 40% owned by Premier and 60% by Nevada Gold Mines, the Getchell Project recently acquired by Premier in Humboldt County, and the McCoy-Cove exploration project south of Battle Mountain.
Equinox will take over Premier’s interest in the Hardrock Project in Ontario, the Mercedes Mine in Mexico and the Hasaga and Rahill-Bonanza properties in Red Lake, Ontario, but the Canadian-based company’s shareholders also will become shareholders in i-80 Gold.
“Premier has a very diversified portfolio. We felt the market wasn’t embracing the multi-asset concept,” said Downie, who hopes the Nevada-focused i-80 Gold will better capture attention.
Premier reported on Jan. 20 that the company’s production in the fourth quarter totaled 16,084 ounces of gold and 66,482 ounces of silver, and production for the year 2020 included 58,443 ounces of gold and 170,457 ounces of silver. The production came from South Arturo and Mercedes.
South Arturo
South Arturo is both an underground and open pit mine in production since 2016, with Barrick Gold Corp. as operator for NGM. This will be i-80 Gold’s only gold producer when the company spins off. Downie said there are expansion prospects at South Arturo, too.
“There are a lot of moving parts there,” he said, including open pit and underground prospects.
NGM has already mined the Phase II open pit and the next steps may be mining Phase I and then Phase III. Phase III could be mined as an open pit or underground, and an underground project would likely connect with the current El Nino underground operations.
“That gives us a great underground drill platform,” Downie said, adding that NGM did a fair amount of drilling in 2020 and “I believe it was very, very successful.” Drill results will be released soon.
Premier reported that production for its share at South Arturo exceeded budget by more than 30% from El Nino.
Getchell Project
The Getchell Project site includes the Getchell open pit and the Pinson underground mine, and a 2,545-acre permitted land package that Premier acquired from Waterton for $23 million cash and $27 million in shares payable when i-80 is finalized.
“The deal starts closing on the day i-80 starts closing. Waterton will get shares when we go public,” said Downie, adding that he sees the Getchell Project as a “cornerstone for the new company. We will look to restart the mine.”
He said the underground mine on the property is on care and maintenance, “so it is dry, so we could easily get underground and start a drill program. We want to hit the ground running and publish an economic study by mid-year. We will move to a production decision by the end of this year.”
Waterton acquired the Pinson Mine property — now called the Getchell Project — from Atna Resources Inc., which developed the underground mine and had signed an agreement in 2013 for toll milling of the ore at the Jerritt Canyon Mine north of Elko, according to Elko Daily Free Press files.
Later, i-80 Gold could look at starting to mine the current open pits, but initial efforts will be on the underground mine, Downie said, adding that i-80 Gold will look at acquiring more land at the Getchell Project site.
McCoy-Cove
The McCoy-Cove exploration project includes a 31,000-acre land package, and Premier is currently studying the potential of an underground mine into the wall of one of the open pits left behind after Echo Bay Mines Ltd. was in production at the site from 1987 to 2003.
Downie said a feasibility study for the underground project needs to be completed and plans for call starting an exploration decline and underground drill program, but the priority will be on the Getchell Project.
“It will be next in the queue,” he said.
The technical report based on drilling to November 2019 and released Feb. 2 shows an indicated mineral resource at McCoy-Cove of 351,000 gold ounces and 943,000 ounces of silver and inferred gold resources of 1.35 million ounces of gold and slightly less than 2.57 million ounces of silver.
The report also predicts annual gold production of 102,000 ounces over an eight-year mine life.
When i-80 Gold is official, the company also will hold exploration projects in Nevada that Premier now owns, including the Baby Doe Project in Esmeralda County that Premier holds in partnership with Orogen Royalties.
With the finalization of Equinox’s acquisition of Premier, existing Equinox and Premier shareholders will own roughly 84% and 16% respectively of Equinox Gold and Equinox Gold shareholders will own 30% of i-80 Gold, while existing Premier shareholders will own 70% of i-80 Gold.
Equinox reported in December that with the closing of the Premier and Equinox transaction, i-80 Gold intends to conduct a financing of up to $75 million and initial working capital will be roughly $15 million in cash.
Management of i-80 Gold, in addition to Premier founder Downie, will be Matthew Gili, president and chief operating officer; Matthew Gollat, executive vice president for business and corporate development; Ryan Snow, chief financial officer; and Brent Kristoff, executive vice president of projects and evaluations.
The company’s board of directors will be chaired by Ron Clayton, who has extensive experience in the mining industry, according to a Feb. 1 announcement on the management team.
Prior to closure of the Premier arrangement, Equinox’s operations include the Mesquite and Castle Mountain mines in California, Los Filos Mine in Mexico, and the RDM, Fazenda, Aurizona and Pilar mines in Brazil.
Equinox production
Equinox produced 427,000 ounces of gold in 2020 and 136,400 ounces in the fourth quarter, according to a Jan. 11 announcement.
“Equinox Gold had another year of tremendous growth in 2020. We started the year with two producing gold mines and ended the year with seven producing mines, construction under way at an eighth site, and the announcement of our acquisition of Premier Gold Mines,” Equinox CEO Christian Milau said.
He also said the results were achieved despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We will continue to deliver on our ambitious growth strategy through 2021 as we advance construction at Santa Luz in Brazil and prepare for expansion at Los Filos in Mexico and construction at Hardrock in Canada,” Milau said.
Gold production also will be added from the Mercedes Mine in Mexico that comes to Equinox from Premier.
Equinox especially liked the prospect of Premier’s 50% interested in the permitted, development-ready Hardrock Project, also owned by Orion Mine Finance. Hardrock has an estimated 5.54 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves.
“The addition of a top-tier, low-risk mining jurisdiction in Ontario, Canada, creates a lower risk profile, with greater asset and country diversification. Hardrock will be an excellent, low-cost, long-life gold mine with significant exploration upside, further enhancing our existing peer-leading growth profile without stretch our financial capacity,” Ross Beaty, Equinox chairman, said in the December announcement of the merger.
Equinox stated that in connection with the deal with Premier, Equinox plans a nearly $59 million equity financing that Beaty will fully underwrite.