Sprott, AMC invest $56 million in Hycroft

WINNEMUCCA -- Hycroft Mining Holding Corp., which operates the Hycroft Mine 55 miles west of Winnemucca, announced a $56 million equity placement with precious metals investor Eric Sprott and with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. as Hycroft studies future gold and silver production potential.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to announce this transformational investment in the future of Hycroft, anchored by Eric Sprott, one of the world’s leading precious metals investors, and AMC Entertainment Holdings, which has proven its expertise and ability to address liquidity challenges and to raise capital to optimize the value of significant underlying assets,” said Diane Garrett, president, chief executive officer and acting chairman of Hycroft.

She said that “collectively, their investment dramatically improves Hycroft’s liquidity position and provides years of financial runway. Additionally, their confidence underscores the world-class nature of Hycroft’s gold and silver deposit and our potential to unlock value at a pivotal moment in its development.”

Mining ended at Hycroft last November, and the company laid off 109 people out of 209 workers at that time, while continuing to process ore from heap leaching and studying the potential for future mining and construction of a mill.

Garrett said in November that the high cost of consumables, including cyanide and fuels, “really skyrocketed,” and that had a big impact on the cost of mining for the run-of-mine, heap leaching operation for oxide ores.

According to the March 15 announcement, Sprott and AMC will each invest $27.9 million in cash in Hycroft in exchange for nearly 23.41 units that consist of one common share of Hycroft and one share purchase warrant. The units are priced at $1.193 each. The warrants are exercisable at $1.068 per share for up to five years.

With its investment, AMC has been granted the right to appoint a representative to the Hycroft board, and the placement makes Sprott and AMC the company’s second largest shareholders, with each holding 21.8% of Hycroft shares.

Hycroft states that the net proceeds from the private placement for general corporate purposes, working capital or capital expenditures and other investments and advancement of the initial assessment in the 2022 Technical Report Summary to pre-feasibility or feasibility study level and additional exploration.

The company also reported that it has reached an agreement in principle with its primary lending partner, Sprott Private Resource Lending II, to extend all principal debt payments to one bullet payment in May 2027, from current maturity date of May 2025, subject to $50 million of new equity and upon payment of a $3.3 million lender interest adjustment.

In addition, Hycroft reported it has reached an agreement with its second lien holders. Subject to $50 million in new equity, the lenders will extend the life of the loan by two years to December 2027, with continuing 10% annual payment-in-kind interest payments.

The company stated that it will consider and discuss its ability to reduce its debt obligations with current lenders.

In late February, Hycroft stated in its report on operating results that the company ended 2021 with cash on hand of $12.3 million.

Hycroft also said then that the mine produced 55,668 ounces of gold and 355,967 ounces of silver in 2021, and ore processing from the leach pads was expected to continue through the second quarter of this year.

The company additionally reported exploration results from the 2021 drill program that included roughly 102 intercepts averaging 0.13 ounces per ton of gold and 2.73 ounces per ton of silver, and that near-surface, higher-grade material was encountered in the Porter area. Drilling the Votex area also showed good ore grades.

“We believe that there remains untapped potential at Hycroft and many of our findings during 2021 support this opportunity,” Garrett said in the Feb. 22 announcement.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management already permitted mill construction and expansion at Hycroft under prior owners. Allied Nevada had planned the project but when gold and silver prices dropped Allied Nevada went into bankruptcy in 2015.

The company emerged from bankruptcy later that year and changed its name to Hycroft Mining Corp., and then Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. took over after Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. acquired the operation in May 2020.

The mine reopened in mid-2019.

The Hycroft Mine has a 71,000-acre land position, and it has been in operation since 1983, not counting a couple of shutdowns over the years.

