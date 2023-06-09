DENVER – SSR Mining Inc. announced that the company’s president and chief executive officer, Rodney Antal, will be the new executive chairman of the SSR Mining Board of Directors to replace Michael Anglin, who is retiring after 15 years on the board.

The board unanimously appointed Antal, after Anglin decided not to stand for re-election at SSR’s annual meeting, but Anglin will take the position of lead independent director until the 2024 annual meeting, according to the June 8 announcement.

Directors stated that the appointment of Antal will ensure the continuity of SSR Mining’s strategy and successful long-term stakeholder relationships, particularly in Turkey. Antal has been president and CEO of SSR since 2020 and before that was president and CEO of Alacer Gold from 2013 until the merger of Alacer and SSR.

The company said that during Anglin’s tenure, SSR Mining has transformed from a single asset silver producer to an established, diversified mid-tier gold producer with a long-term production platform of more than 700,000 ounces of gold equivalent production annually.

SSR Mining currently operates the Marigold Mine in Nevada, the Seabee Mine in Canada, Copler in Turkey and Puna in Argentina.