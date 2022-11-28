SSR exploring, planning development project at Marigold

SSR Mining Inc. announced on Nov. 28 the results from exploration at the Marigold Mine in Nevada over the past year. The company said the positive results will create pathways for mine plan enhancement and extension.

Also on Nov. 28, the Humboldt River Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management announced that a Draft Environmental Assessment has been completed for a development project at the Marigold Mine. A 30-day public comment period on the Draft EA has begun.

The Marigold Mine is about three miles south of Interstate 80 at Valmy, and is about 13 miles northwest of Battle Mountain and 35 miles southeast of Winnemucca. Marigold is in Humboldt County and Lander County. The mine has been in production since 1989. SSR completed its 100% acquisition of Marigold in 2014. The mine, which has about 450 employees, produced 235,282 ounces of gold in 2021. This was its third consecutive year producing more than 220,000 ounces of gold.

A 2021 technical report had mining continuing to 2032 and gold production to 2038, but exploration could extend the life of the mine. SSR has said it has spent about $18 million on exploration at Marigold in 2022.

The current plans for expanding the Marigold Mine which the BLM covered in its Draft EA is called the Valmy Development.

“The proposal would not extend the mine life or change personnel numbers but would provide additional operational flexibility for the currently authorized activities planned through 2037,” said Humboldt River Field Office Manager Kathleen Rehberg.

The plan involves the development of the Mud Pit, the expansion of the Valmy Pit, and the development of the New Millennium Pit as an expansion of the existing Antler and Basalt Pits. The plan also includes waste rock storage area modifications, a new above-ground powerline, haul road modifications, heap leach pad cell development, the addition of one new process pond, changes to infill disturbance, and changes to other ancillary facilities.

The total new disturbance proposed under the plan is about 1,092 acres. This would result in a total authorized disturbance within the plan boundary of 9,235.8 acres, which includes 4,163.7 acres on public land and 5,072.1 acres on private land.

Go to eplanning.blm.gov and search for Valmy Development for more information or to submit comments. Comments must be submitted by Dec. 28.

SSR’s exploration project at Marigold from Oct. 2021 to Aug. 2022 included 316 drillholes at the New Millennium, Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley oxide targets south of the Marigold Mine.

The company said the continued exploration success at these key exploration targets has the potential to drive mineral reserve and mineral resource growth that can be incorporated into an updated Technical Report Summary for Marigold, which is expected in 2023. The 2023 Marigold TRS will evaluate the potential to add New Millennium to the life of mine plan. Future studies will evaluate mining and processing opportunities at the Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley satellite targets.

SSR recently acquired brownfield land which presents an opportunity to add higher grade oxide mineral reserves and resources near existing Marigold infrastructure. The company said this helps to unlock the potential development of New Millennium.

The New Millennium targets are on the periphery of the Antler-Basalt pits that previously produced about one million ounces at a grade of 0.75 grams per ton, according to SSR. Over 147,000 feet of drilling was completed at New Millennium across 146 holes. The company said numerous intercepts were significantly above Marigold’s existing mineral reserve grade, and new mineralization was encountered more than 1,640 feet south of previously defined mineral resources. New Millennium oxide drilling highlights included 4.2 grams of gold per ton for 85 feet and 2.7 grams of gold per ton for 55 feet.

“These results showcase exceptional oxide grades that have potential to drive mineral reserve and mineral resource growth and complement the existing Marigold production profile,” said Rod Antal, president and CEO of SSR Mining. “We expect to include some of this higher-grade oxide material in the 2023 Marigold TRS, which we anticipate will demonstrate an optimized and expanded production profile through the incorporation of New Millennium.

“In addition, with the recent results from both Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley, we believe the future is very bright for Marigold with opportunities to extend the existing 11-year mine life while adding higher grade, lower cost oxide ounces to the near and longer-term mine plan.”

At Trenton Canyon about two-and-a-half miles south of New Millennium and at Buffalo Valley about six miles south of New Millennium, SSR said “drilling has delivered exciting high-grade intercepts of predominantly oxide mineralization.”

Drilling highlights included 11.1 grams of gold per ton for 50 feet at Trenton Canyon and 6.2 grams of gold per ton for 60 feet at Buffalo Valley.

Currently, SSR has four drill rigs on-site at Marigold and is undertaking geotechnical, metallurgical and geophysical studies to better understand the multitude of prospective opportunities across the Marigold property. This includes the recent launch of a UAV magnetics survey across the Trenton Canyon, Buffalo Valley and North Peak targets. North Peak is another past producing oxide pit between Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley.

As exploration continues to define opportunities for mineral reserve and mineral resource growth at these targets, SSR said it is applying a “District Master Plan” approach to future development, permitting and production of these opportunities.