SSR Mining, Alacer agree on merger

After the deal closes, the company will have its headquarters in Denver and its corporate office in Vancouver, and SSR Mining shareholders will own roughly 57% of the new SSR. Alacer shareholders will own 43%, according to the merger announcement. Shareholder voting is in July, and the at-market merger is subject to regulatory and court approvals.

SSR’s current CEO, Paul Benson, said in a teleconference that a synergy of the merger will be the savings on his CEO pay and possibly other executive-level changes, but both Benson and Antal said the benefits of the merger will come in the combination of skilled people rather than major financial savings.

Michael Anglin, now chairman of the SSR Mining board, will chair the new board that will include five directors each from the two companies.

“The zero-premium merger of SSR Mining and Alacer creates an exciting leading intermediate gold producer with exceptional financing strength, robust margins, strong cash flow generation and long mine lives that will be run by highly experienced management with a track record of value creation,” Benson said in the merger announcement.

He said the new SSR Mining will be “well-positioned to build on the strong foundations of both companies.”