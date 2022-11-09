SSR Mining posts loss in third quarter

SSR Mining Inc., which operates the Marigold Mine in Nevada, reported an adjusted net loss of $13.5 million, or 7 cents per share, for the third quarter, compared with adjusted net earnings of nearly $88.27 million, or 40 cents per share in the 2021 quarter, but expects a better fourth quarter.

“We’re moving full stride in the last quarter,” the company’s president and chief executive officer, Rod Antal, said in the Nov. 8 earnings webcast.

The adjusted net loss of 7 cents per share was lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5 cents per share, however, and share prices closed on Nov. 8 at $13.95, down 13 cents.

Gold equivalent production in the quarter totaled 106,919 ounces, down from 186,343 gold equivalent ounces in the third quarter of 2021, because of difficulties at Çöpler in Turkey and slower-than-expected gold recovery at Marigold, but Antal said operations “are poised for strong production and free cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2022 and into 2023.”

He said that planned maintenance was accelerated at Çöpler to maximize plant availability in the fourth quarter, and SSR prioritized underground development at Seabee in Canada to access a higher-grade portion of the ore body.

SSR also stacked more than 135,000 recoverable ounces at an average grade of 0.22 ounces per ton during the second and third quarters at Marigold for recovery in the fourth quarter or in early 2023, Antal said. Record recoverable ounces were stacked in October, as well, but they won’t show up until next year.

Stewart Beckman, executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in the webcast that SSR “had a windfall in those north pits” at Marigold, “so we were pretty happy with that,” but production “continued to be impacted by finer material in the north pits.”

He also said there were six drilling rigs exploring at Marigold, at New Millennium, Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley.

Marigold at Valmy produced 52,236 ounces of gold in the third quarter, just slightly higher than 52,049 gold ounces in the 2021 quarter, and all-in sustaining costs at Marigold were $1,444 per ounce, up from $1,127 in the third quarter of last year.

For all its operations combined, the company revised its guidance for 2022 downward to 620,000-655,000 gold equivalent production and all-in sustaining costs to $1,315-$1,345 per ounce, from the 700,000 to 780,000 ounces of gold equivalent ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $1,230 to $1,290 ounces predicted in the second-quarter earnings report.

“Despite the headwinds we faced in the third quarter at Çöpler, our business remains in an incredibly strong position, with a robust balance sheet and a capital returns program that is expected to deliver nearly $160 million to shareholders by year-end,” Antal said in the Nov. 8 earnings report.

“With these returns, 2022 will represent the second consecutive year we have delivered a capital return yield greater than 5%. Our foundation of strong free cash flow generation and low capital intensity growth remains firmly intact and will be reflected in our fourth quarter performance and beyond as our operations return to steady state,” he said.

The board declared a dividend of 7 cents per share for the quarter and reported $85.4 million in share repurchases in the third quarter.

Revenue totaled $166.63 million in the third quarter, down from $322.85 million in the 2021 quarter, and the net loss before adjustments attributable to shareholders was $25.79 million, or 12 cents per share, in the quarter, compared with $57.06 million, or 26 cents per share, in the 2021 quarter.

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Alison White said a $40 million expense was incurred at Çöpler because of the shutdown of mining and for maintenance of the plant. She also said in the webcast that SSR’s “robust balance sheet” can weather volatility in the commodity market.

The average realized gold price for SSR in the third quarter was $1,710 per ounce, down from $1,792 per ounce in the third quarter of last year, and the average silver price was $18.98 per ounce, down from $24.06 per ounce in the 2021 quarter.

Looking at its operations outside Nevada, SSR stated that production restarted at Çöpler at the end of September following a suspension, and by the end of October, production had ramped up to roughly 18,000 ounces. The restart followed regulatory approvals from the Turkish government on Sept. 22 that followed a leak of leach solution containing diluted cyanide at the mine site on June 21.

Çöpler produced 3,733 ounces of gold in the quarter, compared with 82,975 ounces of gold in the 2021 quarter.

The planned maintenance at the sulfide plant at Çöpler was completed in the third quarter instead of the fourth quarter because of the suspension.

At Seabee in Saskatchewan, SSR said it accelerated development to access a high-grade area of the Santoy Reserves that is expected to drive strong production in the fourth quarter, while third-quarter production totaled 20,493 ounces of gold, compared with 22,589 ounces in the 2021 quarter.

At Puna in Argentina, silver production totaled 2.7 million ounces, up from 2.2 million ounces in the third quarter of last year, primarily because of higher-grade silver ore processed, according to SSR, which also reported that all-in sustaining costs at Puna were $15.91 per ounce of silver.

SSR additionally reported that the company restarted exploration drilling at Puna for the first time since 2018 and has identified in-pit and near-mine targets that could potentially add to the mine life.

Also in the quarter, SSR closed the sale of the Pitarrilla project to Endeavour Silver for $35 million in cash, $35 million in shares of Endeavour and a 1.25% net smelter return royalty, and the company announced plans to acquire an additional 30% ownership in the Kartaltepe Mining Joint Venture at Turkey.