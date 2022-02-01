SSR Mining production at high end of goal

SSR Mining Inc. reported that production in 2021 from its four operating assets -- including the Marigold Mine in Nevada -- totaled 794,456 gold equivalent ounces, and the mines produced 211,140 gold equivalent ounces in the fourth quarter.

The fourth-quarter production compared with 220,543 gold equivalent ounces in the fourth quarter of 2020, which was the first full quarter for SSR Mining following the Alacer Gold merger.

The Denver-based company stated that the one-year production total was near the top end of the company’s guidance range of 720,000 to 800,000 gold equivalent ounces for 2021, and SSR Mining’s all-in sustaining costs averaged $955 per ounce, below the guidance range of $1,000 to $1,040 per ounce.

Rod Antal, president and chief executive officer of SSR Mining, stated that “2021 was a year of operational and financial outperformance for SSR Mining as we showcased the quality and resiliency of our globally diversified business in an inflation-challenged landscape.

“We successfully delivered production at the top end of our guidance range and concurrently beat our reduced AISC guidance. This outperformance allowed SSR Mining to generate more than $400 million of free cash flow and drove peer leading shareholder returns of nearly $200 million over the course of the year, resulting in a 5%+ yield,” he said in the Jan. 31 announcement.

The company said it expects to sustain its strong and stable production base in 2022 with consolidated production of 700,000 to 780,000 gold equivalent ounces at consolidated all-in sustainable cost of $1,120 to $1,180 per ounce.

Beyond 2022, SSR Mining expects to maintain a production base of more than of 700,000 gold equivalent ounces in 2023 and 2024, showcasing a robust long-term outlook without requirements for material capital investment, the company stated.

“As we look to the year ahead we expect to deliver another year of stable and consistent production with a cost profile and capital intensity that ensures continued strong free cash flow generation and capital returns,” Antal said, but he said costs will go up.

“While we were able to manage and offset inflationary pressures in 2021, we expect cost increases across the portfolio in 2022. These pressures reflect increases in consumables, energy prices, and wages in addition to capital deferrals from 2021. Despite these sector-wide inflationary headwinds, we intend to increase our 2022 base dividend by 40% and will continue with our share buyback program implemented in 2021,” he said.

The SSR Mining report estimates that Marigold Mine will produce between 215,000 and 245,000 gold ounces in 2022, while Copler in Turkey will produce 255,000 to 285,000 gold ounces this year. Seabee in Saskatchewan, Canada, is expected to produce 115,000 to 125,000 ounces and Puna in Argentina is expected to produce between 8 million and 9 million silver ounces.

For 2021, Marigold at Valmy produced 235,282 ounces, and the mine produced 57,405 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter, which SSR Mining called a strong finish to the year despite a build-up of gold in inventory. For the year 2020, Marigold produced 234,443 ounces, and the mine in Lander and Humboldt counties produced 76,941 ounces in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The company stated that in 2022, Marigold production will be higher in the second half of the year and reported that development and dewatering continue at the Mackay open pit, but the company now expects to access higher grades later in 2022, with recovery of much of this material realized into 2023.

SSR Mining said that because the mine will reach the higher grades later, Marigold’s all-in sustaining costs will be above guidance of $1,245 to $1,295 per ounce in the first half of this year.

The company stated that it has assessed the Marigold mine plan and worked to address large year-over-year production variability. While optimization efforts are ongoing, Marigold is expected to deliver more than 200,000 ounces of gold annually over a three-year period, including 245,000 to 275,000 ounces in 2023.

Sustaining capital expenditures for Marigold are planned to be $57 million this year, which includes investments in permitting, fleet maintenance, scheduled equipment replacements and continued construction of dewatering water wells.

SSR Mining’s plan for Marigold this year includes issuing a technical report on the mine, increasing exploration drilling by 20%, focusing on higher-grade oxides, resource expansion and reserve conversion at New Millennium, Mackay, Valmy, Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley and continued exploration of high-grade sulfide targets.

The company expects to spend roughly $24 million this year on exploration at Marigold.

SSR Mining also reported it expects the closing of its acquisition of Taiga Gold Corp. in the current quarter. Taiga has projects near Seabee in Saskatchewan.

Copler produced 329,276 ounces of gold in 2021 and 92,069 in the fourth quarter, and Seabee produced a record 118,888 ounces for the year and 35,570 ounces for the fourth quarter. Puna produced 8 million ounces of silver in 2021 and 2 million ounces in the fourth quarter, according to SSR Mining.

Following positive exploration results in the second half of 2021 at near-mine and greenfield growth projects, including Çakmaktepe Extension (Ardich), C2 Copper-Gold, Seabee, Copper Hill, and Marigold, SSR Mining’s 2022 exploration and resource development budget will increase by approximately 45% over 2021, according to SSR Mining.

Total exploration expenditures are expected to be nearly $70 million companywide, according to the production announcement.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0