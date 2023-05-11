SSR Mining Inc. reported adjusted net income of $21.3 million, or 10 cents per share, for the first quarter of this year, and the Denver-based company that operates the Marigold Mine in Nevada stated that production is on track to meet guidance for the year.

The adjusted net income was down from $65.94 million, or 31 cents per share, in the first quarter of 2022, and attributable net income totaled $29.81 million, or 14 cents per share, in the 2023 quarter, compared with $67.56 million, or 32 cents per share, in the 2022 quarter.

“Our operating results for the first quarter of 2023 were well aligned to our expectations and have the company on track for full-year consolidated production and guidance,” said Rod Antal, president and chief executive officer of SSR.

He said in the earnings call that the company is “expecting improving production and costs in the coming quarters for strong cash flow for the remaining year.”

Chief Financial Officer Allison White said in that call that “we’ve seen some relief with prices for diesel and power across the portfolio but note consumable prices and labor cost pressures remains a headwind for us.”

The company expects to produce 700,000 to 780,000 gold equivalent ounces this year and at least 700,000 ounces through 2025. Antal said first production at the Cakmaktepe Extension at the Copler Mine in Turkey and the purchase of new haul trucks at Marigold for initial waste stripping at the Red Dot deposit support those production goals.

Antal said a positive exploration update from Puna in Argentina “provided yet another example of the robust global exploration pipeline that we expect to further support our growth goals.”

SSR Mining also reported on May 4 that its board declared a dividend of 7 cents per share for the first quarter, and the average realized gold price in the first quarter was $1,902, up from $1,879 per ounce in the 2022 quarter. The average realized silver price was $23.38 per ounce, down from $24.08 in the first quarter of last year.

The New York spot gold price in late afternoon trading on May 5 was $2,016.20 per ounce and the spot silver price was $25.63 per ounce.

SSR Mining’s share price on May 5 was up 23 cents to $17.09 in late afternoon trading.

The company produced 146,894 gold equivalent ounces in the first quarter at all-in sustaining costs of $1,693 per gold equivalent ounce, and SSR said the costs reflect extra costs associated with the winter road to the Seabee Mine and the truck purchases at Marigold.

Marigold at Valmy produced 51,979 ounces in the first quarter at all-in sustaining costs of $1,663 per ounce, which included $29 million in sustaining capital purchases, partially associated with the truck purchases. The mine’s production was up from 33,788 ounces in the 2022 quarter.

White said that Marigold production is weighted toward the second half of this year and the mine is on track to produce between 260,000 and 290,000 ounces of gold this year.

Looking at exploration, Antal said in the call that the immediate effort at Marigold is on “oxide opportunities and in particular New Millenium,” but exploration continues at the southern end of the property, at Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley and SSR Mining is doing “initial concepts” for those properties.

One question is whether production from those areas in the southern end of the Marigold land package will be large enough to require construction of a new heap leach pad, he said.

Copler in Turkey produced 55,074 ounces of gold in the first quarter at all-in sustaining costs of $1,420 per ounce, compared with 70,641 ounces in the 2022 quarter mainly because of planned lower grade sulfide ore milled.

Seabee in northern Saskatchewan produced 15,768 ounces in the first quarter of an all-in sustaining cost of $2,207 per ounce, with underground mining impacted by now-resolved equipment down time and high costs for winter deliveries. The 15,768 ounces was a drop from 53,582 gold ounces in the 2022 quarter.

Puna produced 2 million ounces of silver at an all-in sustaining cost of $16.40 per ounce.

Antal said the company “remains in a very strong position, supported by a robust balance sheet, significant capital returns, a number of valuation catalysts on the horizon as we further define Copler’s C2 expansion project and Marigold’s New Millenium target, and the expectation of improving production and free cash flow in the coming quarters.”

The company also said it returned $19.6 million to shareholders in the first quarter, including $14.4 million in dividends and $5.2 million in share repurchases. As of April 30 of this year SSR has completed an additional $27.1 million in share purchases, as well, bringing the total of repurchased shares in 2023 to $32.3 million at an average price of $15.06 per share.

SSR Mining has repurchased 8.2 million shares for total returns to shareholders of $132.3 million since June 2022 and can buy back approximately 2.4 million more shares before the buyback program expires this June, White said.