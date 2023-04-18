DENVER – SSR Mining Inc. announced publication of its annual Sustainability Report that outlines the company’s environmental, social and governance practices, including at its Marigold Gold Mine in Nevada.

“Our fifth annual ESG and Sustainability Report represents another step in SSR Mining’s continued effort to operate responsibly and sustainably while maximizing the benefits to a stakeholders,” said Rod Antal, president and chief executive officer.

He said in the April 14 announcement that the report “demonstrates our commitment to transparency and accountability and the efforts we take to generate value for our people and investors while staying true to ESG principles. As we look to 2023, we enter the year with hope and optimism for what’s ahead as we seek to ensure a lasting positive legacy for our company and operations.”

Along with Marigold, the company’s operations include Copler in Turkey, Seabee in Canada, and Puna in Argentina, and the Sustainability Report for 2022 looks at steps taken at each mine, including continuing to focus on safety. All operations are completing specific safety plans this year, SSR reported.

The just-released report also highlights SSR Mining’s global water strategy and states that plans are underway for each asset to implement water management plans in 2023, and the company’s commitment to net zero operational greenhouse emissions by 2050.

SSR states that the focus in 2023 will be to refine the identified options for short-term targets, as well as SSR Mining’s broader road map of strategic actions to help reduce the company’s carbon footprint and improve energy management.

Mercury at Marigold Mine at Valmy is also covered in the report.

SSR Mining writes that mercury, which if spilled or not handled correctly can cause serious harm to the environment and even result in loss of life, is naturally present at the mine and can be mobilized during processing.

“To safeguard against these risks, we have strict handling and packing procedures in place for the transport of mercury,” the report states.

The company also writes that “we have one mercury retort in our processing plant with a condenser to remove large particulate mercury in the exhaust stream before it goes to the scrubber. We use activated carbon in the gold recovery process to recover gold that has been dissolved in the cyanide solution; the gold adsorbs onto the carbon prior to being stripped from the carbon via a hot stripping liquid. The carbon also adsorbs mercury, if it is present in the solution.”

Marigold has two sulfur impregnated carbon scrubbers to collect mercury, and these scrubbers are designed to perform in line with state law, SSR Mining states, reporting that the company disposes elemental mercury and mercury-contaminated waste at licensed waste facilities.

The gold mine disposes of roughly one metric ton of elemental mercury every two years, and last year safely disposed of more than 13.5 metric tons of mercury-contaminated waste, according to the report.

The report also mentioned that Marigold has various management plans in place for protecting biodiversity, including bird and bat conservation, eagle management and noxious weed management, and the mine had reclamation requirements, including the Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley properties, of roughly $49.5 million.

On the social side, Marigold provides support to the University of Nevada, Reno and has been contributing to the university through mine royalties since 2012. The mine also provided 38 scholarships in 2022 to dependents of Marigold employees and students from area communities.

“Through the Colorado School of Mines, we provide an annual Women in Mining scholarship to help a student advance her career,” the report also says.

Companywide, SSR Mining’s Integrated Management System for policies, standards and procedures across the key areas of safety and health, community relations and the environment blends will be embedded into all areas of operation, the report additionally states.

The report is available on the company’s website at: www.ssrmining.com.