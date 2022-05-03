SSR Mining reports first-quarter earnings

SSR Mining Inc. reported adjusted net income of $65.94 million, or 30 cents per share, in the first quarter of this year, down from $110.5 million, or 50 cents per share, in the 2021 quarter, while the company’s president and chief executive officer, Rod Antal, said that “overall, we are off to a really strong start to the year.”

Gold equivalent production of 173,657 ounces was a dip from 196,094 ounces in the 2021 quarter, but he said production was “in line with expectations,” and SSR Mining will meet its production goal for the year of between 700,000 and 780,000 ounces.

Gold production at the Marigold Mine in Nevada was down to 33,788 ounces in the first quarter, compared with 67,936 ounces in the 2021 quarter, because of mine scheduling and an increase in heap leach inventory that delayed a portion of production into the second quarter, according to the May 3 announcement.

Stewart Beckman, executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in the earnings call that Marigold started with a soft quarter but the big quarter will be the fourth, when higher grades will be accessed.

Marigold at Valmy remains on track for production guidance of 215,000 to 245,000 ounces this year, however, the company reported.

Net income attributable to equity holders of the Denver-based company for the first quarter was $67.56 million, or 31 cents per share, down from $108.86 million, or 48 cents per share, in the 2021 quarter, while free cash flow was $27.7 million in the first quarter and the company had cash and cash equivalents of $999 million at the end of the quarter.

Antal said in the earnings call that the amount of cash “is a really good problem to have,” and the company will continue to look at ways to invest in the business and return excess cash to shareholders. Revenue totaled $355.45 million, compared with $366.48 million in the first quarter of last year.

SSR Mining’s board increased the quarterly dividend by 40% to 7 cents per share in the first quarter over the prior quarter.

The average realized gold price for the quarter was $1,880 per ounce, up from $1,798 per ounce in the 2021 quarter, and the average realized silver price was $23.85 per ounce, down from $26.02 in the 2021 quarter.

The share price closed at $22.59, up $1.67, and The Associated Press reported that the average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research for earnings was 26 cents per share, less than the adjusted earnings per share of 31 cents.

“The first quarter of 2022 continued SSR Mining’s proud track record of operational outperformance as we delivered gold equivalent production of 173,675 ounces at AISC (all-in sustaining costs) of $1,093/oz, positioning the company well against full-year guidance,” Antal said.

He said that “in particular, we reported record quarterly production of 52,582 ounces at Seabee as we accessed a continuation of a high-grade zone outside of the mineral reserve that was first mined in the second quarter of 2021.”

Seabee is in Saskatchewan near the Taiga Gold project that SSR Mining acquired in the first quarter. The transaction consolidated a 100% interest in the Fisher property contiguous to Seabee, eliminated a 2.5% net smelter return royalty on the Fisher property and added five new properties covering more than 71,908 acres.

SSR Mining reported that its assets in Saskatchewan now cover nearly 324,079 acres.

At Copler in Turkey, the ramp up of the flotation circuit is well under way allowing the mine to process a record number of metric tons through the sulfide plant in the first quarter. Copler produced 70,641 ounces of gold in the quarter, down from 78,478 ounces in the 2021 quarter.

Puna in Argentina produced 1.3 million ounces of silver, down from 1.79 million ounces in the same quarter of last year, and SSR Mining attributed the drop to heavy rains and lower grades.

SSR Mining also reported that its gold reserves increased by 14% to 9.2 million ounces in the first quarter from the total 2021 reserves announced earlier this year. The boost came from the Ardich deposit in Turkey and from Seabee’s Gap Hangingwall, which added 1.1 million ounces to gold reserves net of depletion.

Alison White, executive vice president and chief financial officer, said the company is seeing inflation in the price of consumables, including a 10% increase in diesel prices, and “we’re keeping a tight watch” on prices.

“We’ve done a pretty good job so far managing it,” Antal said of rising costs.

Companywide, the 173,675 gold equivalent ounces produced included 157,010 gold ounces, down from 170,149, and 1.3 million silver ounces, down from 1.8 million ounces in the first quarter of last year.

The company additionally stated that it produced 7.3 million pounds of lead, up from 6.14 million pounds in the first quarter of 2021 and 1.84 million pounds of zinc, up from 3.08 million pounds in the 2021 quarter ending March 31.

