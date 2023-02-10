DENVER – SSR Mining Inc. reported that its four operating assets, including the Marigold Mine in Nevada, produced 623,819 gold equivalent ounces in 2022, and fourth-quarter production totaled 182,655 gold equivalent ounces.

The company also announced on Feb. 9 that it expects production of 700,000 to 780,000 gold equivalent ounces this year and average production of 700,000 GEOs through the year 2025.

SSR forecasts that Marigold at Valmy will produce between 260,000 and 290,000 ounces of gold in 2023, and the company reported that the mine produced 194,688 ounces in 2022.

Fourth-quarter production totaled 62,875 ounces, which SSR called a strong finish to the year that included the continued recovery of higher-grade ounces stacked on the leach pad earlier in the year.

Companywide, full-year 2022 cost of sales was $985 per ounce, and the all-in sustaining cost was $1,339 per gold equivalent ounce for the year, and the company reported the production and costs were in line with guidance. All-in sustaining costs for 2023 are estimated at $1,365 to $1,425 per ounce.

“We enter 2023 with all assets operating at a steady state, supporting our expectations for a strong year of production and free cash flow generation,” said Rod Antal, president and chief executive officer, who reported that SSR expects to deliver first production from the Cakmaketepe Extension project at the Copler Mine in Turkey this year.

He also said that SSR is “initiating waste stripping activities at Marigold’s Red Dot later this year, in line with Marigold’s optimized life of mine plan.”

SSR stated that the stripping at Red Dot was being accelerated from the earlier plan of doing so in the years 2026 and 2027 to instead begin in late 2023 and end in 2025 to ensure a smoother production profile for the remainder of the decade. The company predicts Marigold’s production reaching its lowest level in 2025.

The company expects to spend $28 million to expand Marigold’s truck fleet this year for the Red Dot stripping demands, and the mine will continue to define the New Millennium target and its potential to contribute to the overall life-of-mine plan.

“Marigold should begin to define some of the longer-term upside presented by the New Millenium, Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley targets,” Antal said as part of his comments that SSR can “expect to deliver another catalyst-rich year for the business as we continue to see additional exploration upside across the portfolio.”

Looking ahead for SSR, the CEO said that “after returning approximately $350 million to shareholders over the last two years, our base dividend continues to yield nearly 2% on an annual basis and, contingent on the gold price environment and equity valuations, we may supplement that dividend with potential share repurchases in 2023, as we have done over the past two years.”

He said that while free cash flow “remains robust,” all-in sustaining costs were moderately higher because of inflationary pressures, sustaining capital commitments to develop and ramp-up the project in Turkey and capital and operating costs, including the haul truck purchases for Marigold.

In addition to Marigold, SSR’s gold equivalent production comes from the operations in Turkey, the Seabee Mine in Canada and the Puna Mine in Argentina.

The Copler Mine produced 191,366 ounces of gold, and fourth-quarter production totaled 65,603 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,269 per ounce. The mine is expected to produce 240,000 to 270,000 ounces this year, now that operations are fully ramped up after a stoppage due to an environmental issue last June.

SSR is 80% owner of Copler.

Seabee produced a record 136,125 ounces of gold in 2022, and production for the fourth quarter totaled 24,709 at all-in sustaining costs of $1,234 per ounce, according to SSR, which said the fourth-quarter production and costs reflected lower than expected head grades. The mine is expected to produce 100,000 to 110,000 ounces this year.

Puna Mine produced 8.4 million ounces of silver in 2022, and the mine produced 2.4 million ounces of silver in the fourth quarter at all-in sustaining costs of $15.97 per ounce. The mine is expected to produce 8 million to 9 million silver ounces this year at all-in sustaining costs of $16.25 to $17.75 per ounce, according to SSR.

The Denver-based company also stated that it expects to spend $94 million for exploration and resource development this year, of which $81 million represents discretionary growth expenditures to advance exploration opportunities across the portfolio.