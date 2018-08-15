VANCOUVER — SSR Mining Inc. reported improved financial performance and increased production in its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30.
“We increased consolidated production in the second quarter to over 85,000 gold equivalent ounces at lower cash costs, putting us on track to achieve full year guidance,” said Paul Benson, president and CEO said in an Aug. 9 release. “This achievement is also reflected in our improved financial performance, where we increased earnings and operating cash flow, and added cash to the balance sheet for the eleventh consecutive quarter. With these results and the Chinchillas project moving closer to completion, we maintain positive momentum towards our 2018 goals and near-term growth outlook.”
Marigold Mine
In the second quarter of 2018, the Marigold mine produced 49,436 ounces of gold, a 15 percent increase over the first quarter. During the quarter, 16.0 million metric tons of material were mined.
Approximately 7.9 million metric tons of ore were delivered to the heap leach pads, a quarterly record. Gold grade increased to 0.42 grams per ton. The strip ratio was 1.0:1 for the quarter, 23 percent lower than the prior quarter.
A total of 46,644 ounces of gold were sold at an average realized price of $1,304 per ounce during the second quarter of 2018, an increase of 11 percent from the 42,078 ounces of gold sold at an average realized price of $1,331 per ounce during the first quarter of 2018.
The main focus of SSR Mining’s 2018 exploration program is to conduct infill drilling of the Red Dot resource area and to explore higher grade structural zones within phases of the Mackay pit. During the second quarter, the company completed a total of 75 reverse circulation drill holes for 27,886 meters at Red Dot and within the Mackay pit.
In June, the company completed the acquisition of a parcel of land, and the associated mineral and surface rights, that is proximal to the south-western margin of the Mackay pit. SSR Mining anticipates that operating synergies and exploration benefits will be realized from the incorporation of these lands into the Marigold land package.
At the Marigold mine, annual cash cost guidance improves to between $725 and $750 per payable ounce of gold sold, a $25 per ounce reduction to the top end of guidance due to higher grades mined more than offsetting higher energy costs. Gold production at Marigold is expected to be between 40,000 and 50,000 ounces in the third quarter, with fourth quarter production of approximately 60,000 ounces as the new leach pad is put into service.
The company also delivered updated Marigold life of mine plan. The plan outlines a 10-year reserve life, 30 percent growth in production through 2021, and robust economics.
SSR Mining also operates the Seebee Gold operation in Canada, has a 75 percent interest in the Puma operations in Argentina, and operates the Chinchillas project in Argentina. The company is conducting exploration in British Columbia, and decided to terminate its purchase option agreement at the Perdito project in California.
