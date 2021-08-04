SSR Mining reports surge in income

SSR Mining Inc. on Wednesday posted adjusted net income of $101 million, or 46 cents per share, in the quarter ending June 30, up from nearly $12.58 million, or 10 cents per share, in the second quarter of 2020.
The company reported the Marigold Mine in Nevada mined a record amount of material for the second quarter in a row.
“The second quarter of 2021 continued the strong operational and financial track record that built the reputation of SSR Mining,” said Rod Antal, president and chief executive officer of the Denver-based company.
He said SSR operations “delivered quarterly production of 199,673 gold equivalent ounces and first half production of 395,750 gold equivalent ounces, including record production from Seabee and Puna, record tonnes (metric tons) mined at Marigold and the continued outperformance of our flagship operation at Copler.”
Marigold at Valmy produced 57,892 ounces in the second quarter, moving 25 million metric tons of material due to shorter haulage cycles and stronger haul-truck utilization rates. The mining included higher-grade portions at Mackay 4 and Mackay 8, as planned, SSR reported.
The open-pit operations at Marigold are expected to produce between 235,000 and 265,000 ounces in 2021 at all-in sustaining costs of $1,250 to $1,290 per ounce.
Copler in Turkey produced 75,754 gold ounces in the quarter, Seabee in Saskatchewan produced 36,994 ounces of gold and Puna in Argentina produced 2 million ounces of silver.
All-in sustainable costs per gold equivalent ounce sold companywide were at $961 per ounce, compared with $1,734 per ounce in the second quarter of 2020.
Shares of SSR Mining were at $17.30, up 88 cents, in mid-day trading Wednesday in New York.
SSR Mining and Alacer Gold became one company in September 2020 in a merger of equals.
Net income attributable to equity holder income in the 2021 quarter was $51.6 million, or 25 cents per share, compared with a loss of $6.28 million, or 5 cents per share, in the second quarter of 2020.
“The strong margins further demonstrated our peer leading free cash flow yield as the company generated $100 million of free cash flow in the quarter,” Antal said. “That strong free cash flow supports our robust capital returns program, as we aggressively following through on the share buyback program we announced in April, cumulatively returning approximately $125 million overall to shareholders year-to-date.”
He reported that the company is well positioned to fund its large portfolio of organic growth opportunities in Turkey, the U.S. and Canada, and that a new flotation plant at Copler is on track to be commissioned in the third quarter.
SSR Mining also announced a quarterly cash dividend of 5 cents per share.
The average realized gold price was $1,820 per ounce in the quarter, up from $1,722 per ounce in the 2020 quarter, and the average realized silver price was $26.56, up from $15.45 per ounce in the second quarter of last year.
Antal also said he expects updates in the second half of the year “detailing positive progress at development and exploration targets across Copler, Marigold and Seabee.”
Exploration at Marigold is targeting higher ore grades and conversion of gold resources at Mackay, Valmy, New Millennium, Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley. SSR Mining’s Millennium concept calls for an open pit that would have synergies with Trenton Canyon, the company reported in its earnings presentation.
SSR Mining acquired Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley in 2019 from Newmont Corp.
In other SSR Mining news, the company announced on July 29 it had entered into a definitive agreement to sell a portfolio of royalty interests and deferred payments to EMX Royalty Corp. for a $100 million consideration that includes $33 million in cash, $33 million in EMX shares and $34 million in deferred compensation payments to be paid at clearly defined project milestones.