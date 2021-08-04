SSR Mining reports surge in income

Copler in Turkey produced 75,754 gold ounces in the quarter, Seabee in Saskatchewan produced 36,994 ounces of gold and Puna in Argentina produced 2 million ounces of silver.

All-in sustainable costs per gold equivalent ounce sold companywide were at $961 per ounce, compared with $1,734 per ounce in the second quarter of 2020.

Shares of SSR Mining were at $17.30, up 88 cents, in mid-day trading Wednesday in New York.

SSR Mining and Alacer Gold became one company in September 2020 in a merger of equals.

Net income attributable to equity holder income in the 2021 quarter was $51.6 million, or 25 cents per share, compared with a loss of $6.28 million, or 5 cents per share, in the second quarter of 2020.

“The strong margins further demonstrated our peer leading free cash flow yield as the company generated $100 million of free cash flow in the quarter,” Antal said. “That strong free cash flow supports our robust capital returns program, as we aggressively following through on the share buyback program we announced in April, cumulatively returning approximately $125 million overall to shareholders year-to-date.”