SSR posts high adjusted net income

SSR Mining Inc. reported a strong financial performance in the first quarter of this year, including adjusted net income of $102.4 million, or 47 cents per share, and a record movement of material at the Marigold Mine in Nevada.
The adjusted net income compared with nearly $24.03 million, or 19 cents per share, in the 2020 quarter, and the company posted net income attributable to shareholders of nearly $53 million, or 24 cents per share, up from $23.98 million in the 2020 quarter.
“The first quarter of 2021 represented another strong operational and financial quarter for SSR Mining as we delivered production of 196,094 gold equivalent ounces at an AISC (all-in sustaining cost) of $1,004 per ounce and generated $77 million in free cash flow,” Rod Antal, president and chief executive officer, said in the earnings announcement.
“It was a great start to the year,” he said in the May 6 earnings call.
Antal said the operational consistency of the company’s four operating sites combined with the free cash flow “has allowed us to come full circle with our 2021 capital allocation program and supplement our existing $44 million per year base dividend with a sizeable buyback program of up to $150 million.”
The SSR Mining board declared a first-quarter dividend of 5 cents per share on Feb. 17, and the company later received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to purchase for cancelation up to 10 million common shares.
Denver-based SSR Mining operates the Marigold Mine, the Seabee in Canada, Copler in Turkey and Puna in Argentina, with gold equivalent production of 196,004, much higher than the 107,331 ounces in the first quarter of last year. Puna is a silver mine, producing 1.8 million ounces in the first quarter.
The average realized gold price was $1,798 per ounce up from $1,597 last year, and the average realized silver price was $26.02 per ounce, up from $17.47 in the 2020 quarter.
Marigold’s record was movement of 23.8 million metric tons of material in the first quarter despite a 35-day scheduled maintenance shutdown of the P&H electric shovel on site. Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Stewart Beckman said in the earnings call that two new hydraulic shovels “stepped up and filled the gap.”
Marigold produced 67,936 ounces of gold in the quarter, the second highest amount for the mine, and the company reported that indicated mineral resources at the mine increased by 9% to 5.4 million ounces of gold at the end of 2020, compared with 4.9 million ounces at the end of 2019.
Mineral resources increased at Mackay, Red Dot, New Millenium, Crossfire and Valmy, but mineral reserves were slightly lower at the end of 2020 due to mining depletion and the focus on growing mineral resources. The reserves were at 3.7 million ounces of gold, down 5%.
Exploration also continues at Marigold, which added to its territory in a 2019 acquisition from Newmont Corp.
SSR Mining acquired Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley prior to the merger of SSR and Alacer Gold Corp. in 2020.
“In Trenton Canyon, we took a step back and are doing more drilling before we advance into study work at Trenton Canyon to make sure we fully understand that resource before we proceed to the next step, but we are out there drilling,” Beckman said.
Companywide, gold reserves were at 8 million ounces, including 3.8 million ounces at Ardich in the Copler District in Turkey.
“From a growth perspective, we continue to invest in and advance our large brownfield organic portfolio across Turkey, the U.S. and Canada,” Antal said. “At Copler, the flotation plant construction is on-track for commissioning mid-year and will drive stronger operational performance in the second half of the year.”
Antal said in the call that the exploration program is aimed at sustaining 700,000 to 800,000 ounces of gold production for at least the next 10 years.
In the earnings call, Antal also called attention to the company’s sustainability and environmental, social and governance report released in the quarter that includes a commitment to net zero greenhouse emissions by 2050.