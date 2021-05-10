SSR posts high adjusted net income

Denver-based SSR Mining operates the Marigold Mine, the Seabee in Canada, Copler in Turkey and Puna in Argentina, with gold equivalent production of 196,004, much higher than the 107,331 ounces in the first quarter of last year. Puna is a silver mine, producing 1.8 million ounces in the first quarter.

The average realized gold price was $1,798 per ounce up from $1,597 last year, and the average realized silver price was $26.02 per ounce, up from $17.47 in the 2020 quarter.

Marigold’s record was movement of 23.8 million metric tons of material in the first quarter despite a 35-day scheduled maintenance shutdown of the P&H electric shovel on site. Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Stewart Beckman said in the earnings call that two new hydraulic shovels “stepped up and filled the gap.”

Marigold produced 67,936 ounces of gold in the quarter, the second highest amount for the mine, and the company reported that indicated mineral resources at the mine increased by 9% to 5.4 million ounces of gold at the end of 2020, compared with 4.9 million ounces at the end of 2019.