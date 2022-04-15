SSR releases sustainability report

DENVER – SSR Mining Inc. announced publication of its ESG and Sustainability Report that outlines the company’s environmental, social and governance practices and summarizes SSR’s ESG performance in 2021 at its operations in Nevada, Canada, Turkey and Argentina.

“SSR Mining’s fourth annual Sustainability Report continues to demonstrate our commitment to delivering sustainable value for all our shareholders,” said Rod Antal, president and chief executive officer of the company. “Safe, responsible and profitable mining activities are the tenets of our business, and we are constantly enhancing and progressing our sustainability practices and strategies as our company evolves.”

One of the goals is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and SSR Mining is committed to establishes a plan for net zero greenhouse gas emission targets by 2025 and net zero emissions by 2050.

“Our progression towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 remains top-of-mind, and we expect to establish a science-based action plan for achieving this goal in the coming years,” Antal said.

Marigold Mine in Nevada is a heap leach operation, so there isn’t a mill facility that would produce additional greenhouse gases, but the report estimates emissions of 165,410 metric tons of carbon dioxide from the operations at Valmy in 2021.

The Copler operations in Turkey had the highest emissions at 259,763 metric tons, while Puna in Argentina had 58,711 metric tons of emissions and Seabee in Canada, 19,644 metric tons, according to the report.

The report covers full implementation of environment, safety and health and social standards through compliance with the company’s Environment, Health, Safety and Sustainability Integrated Management System, SSR Mining said, as well as and continued commitment to transparency and accountability through inaugural public disclosure of Carbon Disclosure Project Climate and Water Security Scores.

SSR Mining also completed third-party closure reviews across all operating sites to ensure a positive post-mining future for global stakeholders, according to the April 14 announcement

The company additionally is developing a water stewardship strategy to reduce its environmental footprint.

“Overall, we continue to move forward with our ESG initiatives as we seek to ensure a lasting positive legacy for our company and operations,” Antal said.

The report’s coverage of Marigold states that the mine provides support to the University of Nevada, Reno by way of production royalties and a $10,000 contribution in 2021. The mine also has provided 29 scholarships, including 14 to women, to dependents of mine employees and students from area communities.

Marigold also provides an annual Women in Mining scholarship through the Colorado School of Mines to support a female student in mining engineering, the report states.

In addition, the report says Marigold continues to maintain certification in cyanide management.

“Leading the way for best practice in cyanide management in 2007, our Marigold Mine in Nevada became the world’s first gold mine to be certified under the International Cyanide Management Code, and the mine continues to maintain its certification,” the report states.

The code is a voluntary initiative focused on the safe management of cyanide in gold and silver mining, and the production, transportation and use in the recovery of gold and silver. The code’s requirements include financial assurance, accident prevention, emergency response, training, public reporting, stakeholder involvement and verification procedures.

Regarding Marigold, the report also states that SSR Mining engages in concurrent reclamation practices and provides bonds for all permitted features, as part of the State of Nevada permitting process.

“As of December 31, 2021, Marigold, including the Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley properties, had reclamation requirements totaling approximately $42.7 million,” the Sustainability Report says.

In the CEO’s comments in the report, Antal said that as the COVID-19 pandemic nears a new phase, “we remain committed to the communities and countries we operate in, including our focus on local hiring and procurement.”

The report is available on the SSR Mining website.

In another matter, SSR Mining reported on April 14 that it has completed the plan of arrangement to acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of Taiga Gold Corp., which gives SSR Mining 100% interest in the Fisher property near the Seabee Mine in Saskatchewan.

Each Taiga Gold shareholder will receive cash consideration for each share, and the aggregate cost to SSR Mining is roughly $23.78 million in U.S. dollars.

