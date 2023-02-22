SSR Mining Inc. posted adjusted attributable net income of $25.58 million, or 12 cents per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 and full year adjusted net income of $144.81 million, or 69 cents per share, and the company reported that its Marigold Mine in Nevada had a strong fourth quarter.

“We closed 2022 with a strong balance sheet and met our revised guidance targets. We are now focused on delivering strong production and free cash flow in 2023,” Rod Antal, president and chief executive officer, said in the Feb. 22 earnings announcement.

Income was down, however, from 2021. The adjusted net income for the quarter was down from $98.26 million, or 46 cents per share, in the 2021 quarter, and adjusted net income for the year 2022 was down from $401.76 million, or $1.86 per share, in 2021.

Net income attributable to shareholders was $93.39 million, or 45 cents per share, for the fourth quarter, compared with $127.44 million, or 60 cents per share, in the 2021 quarter, and net income was $194.14 million, or 92 cents per share, for all of 2022, compared with $368.08 million, or $1.70 per share, in 2021.

The board of directors declared a dividend of 7 cents per share for the quarter, SSR also announced.

SSR Mining’s share price closed on Feb. 22 at $13.70 per share, down 6 cents.

The average realized gold price in the fourth quarter was $1,749 per ounce for SSR, compared with $1,798 per ounce in the fourth quarter of 2021, and the realized gold price for the year 2022 was $1,811 per ounce, compared with $1,800 per ounce in 2021.

The gold price on the New York spot market on Feb. 22 closed at $1,825.80 per ounce.

SSR Mining’s production for the fourth quarter totaled 182,655 gold equivalent ounces, compared with 211,140 ounces in the 2021 quarter, and full-year production was 623,819 gold equivalent ounces, down from 794,456 gold equivalent ounces in the year 2021, which was in line with guidance.

In addition to Marigold at Valmy, SSR Mining production comes from Seabee in Canada, Çöpler in Turkey, and the Puna silver mine in Argentina.

Operations in Turkey weren’t affected by the massive deadly earthquakes on the Turkey and Syrian border, but Antal said its mine rescue teams were helping at the disaster site.

“Our thoughts go out to all the people who were either directly or indirectly impacted,” he said in the earnings call.

Antal also said in the call that all of SSR’s operations are “running at a steady state,” and he said gold production will be weighted more to the second half of the year.

Marigold delivered solid cost performance in the fourth quarter, poised for a strong 2023, according to the earnings report. Gold production was 62,875 ounces in the fourth quarter of 2022, a solid finish that included the continued recovery of the higher-grade ounces stacked earlier in 2022, the Denver-based company said.

Fourth-quarter all-in sustaining costs at Marigold AISC were $1,160 per ounce, and for all of 2022, gold production for Marigold was 194,668 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $1,378 per ounce.

Companywide production for this year is expected to be 700,000 to 780,000 gold equivalent ounces at an all-in sustainable cost of $1,365 to $ 1,425 per gold equivalent ounce.

Antal said in the earnings call that SSR is seeing inflation of 10 to 15%, but SSR has mitigated inflation with cost savings for the supply chain and more mining efficiency. Alison White, the executive vice president and chief financial officer, said the inflation is spread “pretty equally across the portfolio.”

Antal said in the report that cost guidance “incorporates two significant growth initiatives for the business, the ramp-up at Çöpler’s Çakmaktepe Extension where first production is expected within the year, and waste stripping activities at Marigold’s Red Dot as we aim to optimize Marigold’s longer-term production profile.”

Activities to enhance and extend the Marigold life-of-mine plan are continuing to advance, SSR reported. This includes accelerating spending associated with waste stripping activity at the Red Dot target in order to optimize the production profile for the remainder of the decade.

Antal said in the call that $28 million of Marigold’s $81 million sustaining capital budget is allocated to the purchase of three new haul trucks for the work at Red Dot.

“These initiatives, along with our continued advancement of the C2 expansion project at Çöpler and exploration and resource development activities across the portfolio, are key elements of our plan to sustain a longer-term production platform at or above 700,000 gold equivalent ounces annually,” Antal said in the earnings report.

“Despite our continued and significant reinvestment in the business, we expect to deliver another strong year of free cash flow and capital returns to shareholders. The company has a number of potential key catalysts targeted for 2023, including continued work on updated mine plans at Çöpler incorporating the C2 expansion project, and at Marigold highlighting the initial contribution of the New Millennium target. All considered, we see a strong and exciting year ahead for the business,” Antal said.

Revenue totaled $306.38 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $407.92 million in the 2021 quarter, and revenue for the year was $1.15 billion, down from $1.47 billion in 2021, and free cash flow for the year 2022 was $23.4 million.

The company reported returning $158.8 million to shareholders in 2022 from dividends and share buybacks, and White said buybacks can continue. The current buyback program will end at mid-year.

She also said in the call that SSR is excited about exploration results in 2022 and has expanded the exploration budget by 50% to $94 million for 2023.

The mining company’s reserves at the end of 2022 totaled 7.6 million gold ounces and 8.3 million gold equivalent ounces.

In the earnings report, SSR reported that during the fourth quarter it closed its acquisition of an additional 30% interest in the Kartaltepe Joint Venture to expand ownership of the Çöpler district. The cost was $150 million. Additionally, SSR acquired Taiga Gold Corp. for $20 million in April 2022 for the Fisher property contiguous to the Seabee Mine in Saskatchewan.

The company also closed the sale of the Pitarrilla exploration project in Mexico to Endeavour Silver in July 2022 for $35 million cash, $35 million in shares of Endeavour and a royalty.