SSR reports lower adjusted net income

SSR Mining Inc.’s adjusted net income for the second quarter was $66.8 million, or 30 cents per share, and the company reported second-quarter production of 159,262 gold equivalent ounces but predicted the highest production will be in the fourth quarter, driven by stronger production at Marigold in Nevada.

The adjusted profit is down from $107.32 million, or 47 cents per share, in the second quarter of 2021, and the Denver-based company posted net income attributable to equity holders of $58.5 million, or 27 cents per share, in the second quarter, down from $74.72 million, or 33 cents per share, in the 2021 quarter.

“The second quarter of 2022 demonstrated the continued resilience of our globally diversified business in the face of inflationary pressures, as our consolidated production and cost metrics tracked well against our year-to-date targets,” Rod Antal, president and chief executive officer, said in the Aug. 2 announcement.

He said production of 333,021 gold equivalent ounces in the first six months of this year from the company’s four operating assets at production costs of $918 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs of $1,177 per ounce “showcased solid margins,” but guidance for the year is being adjusted.

“We are, however, continuing to face increased cost pressures, especially in fuel, electricity and reagents across that business that have outpaced our various cost mitigation efforts this year,” Antal said.

In the earnings webcast, he also said that labor costs are impacting the company, as well.

Antal said SSR Mining’s guidance for equivalent gold ounces will remain the same but likely at the lower end of the range, but cost guidance is now higher to “reflect these macroeconomic pressures and the temporary suspension of the Copler Mine.”

The company’s production guidance is for between 700,000 and 780,000 gold equivalent ounces in 2022 from Marigold at Valmy, Copler in Turkey, Seabee in Canada and Puna in Argentina. The all-in sustaining costs are now estimated at $1,230 to $1,290 per ounce for the company this year, compared with the earlier projections of $1,120 to $1,180 per gold equivalent ounce.

Antal said in the webcast that SSR has a “clear opportunity to deliver 700,000 plus ounces through the end of the decade.”

SSR’s earnings report shows that the average realized gold price was $1,862 per ounce in the second quarter, compared with $1,820 per ounce in the second quarter of 2021. The New York spot price the afternoon of Aug. 2 was $1,763.50 per ounce.

Revenue totaled $319.58 million, down from $376.95 million in the second quarter of last year, and The Associated Press reported that the adjusted earnings per share of 30 cents per share beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was 22 cents per share.

SSR Mining’s shares in late afternoon trading on Aug. 2 were at $15.67, down 77 cents.

Antal said SSR Mining has completed the improvement initiatives at the heap leach pad at Copler required by the Turkey’s Ministry of Environment, and “after inspection and verification by the regulators, we will move towards obtaining the approvals to restart operations.”

The company earlier reported that on June 21 there was a minor cyanide leak, but there was no discharge from site.

Copler produced 51,389 ounces of gold in the second quarter, and maintenance has been accelerated and partially completed during the pause in operations, the company reported.

Marigold Mine produced 45,769 ounces of gold in the second quarter, down from 57,892 ounces in the 2021 quarter, and the company reported production this year is weighted toward the second half of the year, mainly the fourth quarter because of higher ore grades stacked on the leach pads in the second and third quarters.

Slower leaching took place in the first half of the year at Marigold because of finer ore from the north pits delaying some gold recovery, the company reported.

Six rigs are exploring at Marigold at Trenton Canyon, Buffalo Valley and New Millennium, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Stewart Beckman said in the earnings webcast, also reporting that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s environmental assessment of an expanded Valmy Pit is expected in 2024.

Seabee produced 38,341 ounces of gold in the second, and Puna produced 2 million ounces of silver in the second quarter.

SSR Mining’s board declared a dividend of 7 cents per share on Aug. 2, and Antal said the company will continue its share buyback program “as an accretive mechanism to return capital to our shareholders.” As of June 30, the company had purchased 797,842 outstanding common shares at an average price of $18.38 per share.

The company also announced the restructuring of the chief operating role that creates two executive vice president positions, one focused on growth and innovation and the other on operations and sustainability.

John Ebbett, currently vice president of project development, will become executive vice president for growth and innovation, and SSR Mining is recruiting for the other position. Beckman will be returning to Australia at the end of the year but remain an internal resource until the end of 2023, according to the company.

Additionally in the second quarter, SSR completed the sale of the Pitarrilla project to Endeavour Silver for $35 million in cash, $35 million in Endeavur Silver shares, and a 1.25% net smelter royalty, and the company acquired all the shares of Taiga Gold Corp. to give it 100% interest in the Fisher property contiguous to the Seabee operations in Saskatchewan.

The Taiga seal also eliminated a 2.5% net smelter royalty on the Fisher land and added five new properties covering roughly 71,908 acres to complement the company’s existing exploration platform in the underexplored and geologically prospective Province of Saskatchewan, the company stated in the earnings report.

SSR Mining’s assets in the Canadian province now cover an area of roughly 327,464 acres.

Antal said in the webcast SSR will continue to “thoughtfully evaluate” opportunities throughout the mining sector.