Stan Dempsey, Jr.: Introducing Colorado's legislators to mining

In January the Colorado Mining Association held its annual legislative reception for the first time in two years. The reception is one the Association’s most important events as it introduces legislators to Colorado’s mining industry.

It may sound strange to many that we would say we’re introducing legislators to mining, but in a state that has experienced not only rapid growth but a diverse economic base, mining may be one of our oldest industries but just one of many that compete for legislators’ attention. A fast-growing renewable energy industry, strong oil and gas production and legalization of cannabis are just examples.

Term limits imposed on state and local government elected officials means we see a stable of new legislators beginning their careers every two years. By bringing miners and vendor/suppliers together with Colorado legislators who represent communities throughout Colorado, legislators can learn about the importance of mining in Colorado. Legislators also leave with a better understanding of the economic benefits mining provides local Colorado communities.

Of course, some legislators have strong backgrounds in mining, and appreciate the opportunity to renew acquaintances with friends and former colleagues. Senator Cleve Simpson who represents southern Colorado had the chance to catch up with his fellow coal miner Michael Morriss, General Manager of Trapper Mining.

Some legislators, such as Representative Brianna Titone, a geologist who has worked on mining projects around the world, will be an important voice on mining and environmental issues debated by her colleagues.

We’re thrilled to host legislators who have taken the opportunity to visit mines throughout Colorado. Representative Shannon Bird, a suburban legislator, as well as Senator Kerry Donovan, a legislator whose district includes several mines, both recounted their mine tours in conversations not only with CMA members but with other legislators.

I jokingly say that by holding our reception the first week of Colorado’s legislative session, we haven’t yet upset anyone when we take positions for or against legislation we anticipate will be introduced.

Though the most impactful legislation is debated late in the session, this year we expect to see legislation covering climate change, air quality, and a potential bill addressing certification of minerals used in manufacturing in Colorado. Legislators, though, will spend more time this year allocating millions of federal dollars received under several federal bills including Covid relief and infrastructure spending.

Stan Dempsey, Jr. is the president of the Colorado Mining Association.

