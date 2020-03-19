State issues coronavirus guidelines for mines

ELKO – Nevada has released new guidelines for the management of staff and labor in the mining, construction and manufacturing industry sectors.
“As identified by the Governor of Nevada, the implementation of the following protocols is extremely important to reduce and slow the spread of COVID-19,” stated the announcement from the Nevada Department of Business and Industry. “The Governor has tasked every business and business sector with the responsibility to do whatever it can to address the historic public health issue.”
The following are social distancing protocols and measures that are to be initiated immediately by mining companies:
Restrict meetings, safety meetings/tailgate talks, and gatherings to no more than 10 people.
Establish effective social distancing protocols, which ensure that staff maintain a 6-foot personal separation from other staff during meetings, discussions, etc. where 10 people or less are present.
Ensure that social distancing protocols are maintained during operation of mobile service equipment designed for 2 or more passengers including, but not limited to, man lifts, scissors lifts, etc.
Provide sanitation and cleaning supplies for addressing common surfaces in multiple user mobile equipment and multiple user tooling.
Maintain 6-foot separation protocols for labor transportation services, such as buses, vans, etc.
Conduct daily surveys of changes to staff/labor health conditions.
Ensure that any identified first responders in the labor force are provided and use the needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and equipment for protection from communicable or infections disease.
Provide access to potable and sanitary water
The rules are similar for construction and manufacturing industries.
For any further guidance use the following links:
Federal OSHA - https://www.osha.gov/SLTC/covid-19
Center for Disease Control and Prevention - https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
State of Nevada - https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov
Mine Safety and Health Administration: https://www.msha.gov
Nevada OSHA Information: http://dir.nv.gov/OSHA/Home/