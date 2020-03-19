State issues coronavirus guidelines for mines

ELKO – Nevada has released new guidelines for the management of staff and labor in the mining, construction and manufacturing industry sectors.

“As identified by the Governor of Nevada, the implementation of the following protocols is extremely important to reduce and slow the spread of COVID-19,” stated the announcement from the Nevada Department of Business and Industry. “The Governor has tasked every business and business sector with the responsibility to do whatever it can to address the historic public health issue.”

The following are social distancing protocols and measures that are to be initiated immediately by mining companies:

Restrict meetings, safety meetings/tailgate talks, and gatherings to no more than 10 people.

Establish effective social distancing protocols, which ensure that staff maintain a 6-foot personal separation from other staff during meetings, discussions, etc. where 10 people or less are present.

Ensure that social distancing protocols are maintained during operation of mobile service equipment designed for 2 or more passengers including, but not limited to, man lifts, scissors lifts, etc.