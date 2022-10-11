State report lists safety failures in Cortez fatality

A state report on the fatality at Nevada Gold Mines’ Cortez underground mine in February lists a series of safety failures that contributed to the tragic accident.

The federal Mine Safety and Health Administration has not published its final report on the accident yet, but on Oct. 10 the Nevada Independent and High Country News published a story with a link to the state report that was obtained by reporters Daniel Rothberg and Nick Bowlin.

The report from the Nevada Mine Safety and Training Section was written by Nevada state mine inspectors Dan Inman and Yvonne Petersen.

According to the report, on Feb. 14, 2022, Marissa Hill was driving a 24-foot mobile maintenance lube truck in the underground mine at about 8:48 p.m. when she inadvertently backed the truck over an unprotected stope edge, falling 60 feet to the bottom of the stope.

At about 11:45 p.m. a supervisor and lead miner noticed a chain lying on the ground, looked over the stope and saw a piece of equipment upside down.

Until around 2:30 p.m. the next day several attempts were made with drones to gather information to develop a rescue/recovery plan. At around 5:50 p.m. the lube truck was moved to more secure ground and Hill was pronounced deceased.

The report said that “during the post interviews, several miners stated that several years ago, ‘word’ had come down from upper management indicating that rather than follow the company’s written policy and procedure for barricading a stope, they were to use a chain alone, as an adequate open stope barricade.”

The state’s report said NGM had updated its underground barricading and barrier procedures on Sept. 24, 2019. These procedures had specific stope requirements, including a rib-to-rib berm 10 feet from a stope edge.

“These specific standard requirements were not being utilized underground for the LA4070- 430 stope,” the report said.

The stope had been mined out since Jan. 7, 2022, “and this area was left with no berm or proper ‘open hole’ barricade in place to warn miners of this imminent danger for approximately 39 days,” according to the state’s report.

“After reviewing over 120 work area inspection documents, it was apparent that individuals conducting work area inspections lacked a general understanding of hazard recognition,” the report stated.

The state issued three orders and one notice in response to the accident. The first order deals with the company’s failure to provide adequate barriers and warning signs of a dangerous condition at the stope entrance.

Another order said “the operator failed to conduct an adequate workplace inspection” of the stope entrance before allowing work to commence.

“The post investigation revealed that a documented underground workplace inspection is not required to be performed by supervisors, engineers, survey crews and management personnel,” the report said. “Consequently, management and supervision are not adequately focusing on ensuring safe work procedures are in place and enforced. The State of Nevada never received any requested work area inspection documents from the supervisor.”

Another order said that “During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the backup camera was disconnected due to various technical issues.”

The notice issued by the state said, “The company failed to ensure operators kept their cabs free from unsecured items” and that “During the investigation it was discovered that there was an unsecured toolbox in the cab of the lube truck.”

The state has not issued any financial penalties following its investigation, but federal regulators could when MSHA issues its final report.

The state’s report documents follow-up training which has taken place at the mine since the accident. In late March mine workers received training on the barriers and barricades policy and on equipment inspection and housekeeping of vehicle cabs.

In response to a request for comment, NGM provided statement saying, “At Nevada Gold Mines, nothing is more important to us than the health, safety, and wellbeing of our employees and business partners.

“On February 15, 2022, the State of Nevada issued a notice and orders regarding the fatality that occurred at the Cortez Hills Underground on Feb. 14, 2022. We are also aware of a document from the State dated Feb. 14, 2022, and titled ‘Report of Serious Accident Powered Haulage’ that includes the Feb. 15, 2022 notice and orders and related information. The Mine Safety and Health Administration, however, has not released the official investigation report.

“As with any incident, we have already implemented the lessons and awareness from the apparent facts and circumstances of this tragic incident across all our operations. We have and continue to cooperate with the authorities on the matter and await the finalization and release of the MSHA report.

“We continue to mourn the death of our colleague, Marissa Hill. We remain focused on ensuring the personal safety of everybody in our workplaces, as we work together on our Journey to Zero Harm.”

The Nevada Independent and High Country News have published several investigative stories on Nevada Gold Mines by Rothberg and Bowlin. Their Aug. 15, 2022 story said they had been contacted by more than three dozen current and former employees.

“Many said that the jointly owned company’s top management has created a culture that appeared to emphasize profits and productivity above all else, seemingly at the expense of safety,” the story said.

Many of the workers requested to remain anonymous.

Rothberg and Bowlin’s Oct. 10 story on the state report revisited some of these employee concerns about safety.

Nevada Gold Mines was formed in 2019 as a joint venture between Barrick Gold and Newmont. It is owned 61.5% by Barrick and 38.5% by Newmont and is operated by Barrick.

Regarding safety, Barrick CEO Mark Bristow told board members during a September meeting in Elko that “We’re definitely not at our destination yet, but we’ve made a lot of progress.”

“Nevada’s got a long way to go to catch up to the rest of our regions around the world on safety,” Bristow said.

Peter Richardson got started as the new executive managing director of Nevada Gold Mines on Oct. 3, taking over from Greg Walker, who is continuing to work on some projects for NGM before retiring at the end of the year. During his first week on the job as NGM director, Richardson said, “The focus for me is to continue improving our safety culture and behavior. That’s really important for me.”

He commented that the new Training Mine program which started at NGM in August is one of the steps the company is taking to help improve safety.

Richardson said NGM has just performed a safety culture survey with an external company.

“We asked all of our employees a number of questions on safety and how safety is perceived and how we follow rules,” he said. “We're expecting the results from that survey in a couple of weeks and then we'll sit down with our safety team and operational sites leadership, and go through and see what is good and continue with that, and what are areas we can improve to make things even better.

“So we’re creating action plans to improve safety.”

“Safety is about our people, it's about caring,” Richardson said. " It’s fundamental to what we do -- first and foremost is safety.”