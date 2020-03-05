Still hopeful about Mt. Hope

The price was in the range of $9.60 per pound on Jan. 21 but continually fluctuates.

“We think it’s encouraging,” Hansen said during a telephone interview. “It’s all about the price environment. We think it’s sustainable above $12.”

Projections are for 44 years of mine life and close to 40 million pounds of production per year. Hansen said once it is fully operational, Mt. Hope will be better able to weather the ups and downs of the molybdenum price. The direct operational cost is slightly less than $7 a pound, he said.

“The company plans to operate in a safe and environmental manner. It won’t use cyanide, the tailings will be relatively benign, and it will be a great asset for generations,” said Hansen.

The moly price was better when mining at Mt. Hope was first proposed. General Moly filed its plan of operations for Mt. Hope with the BLM in 2006.

The price was in excess of $30 per pound in 2004 into 2008, but when the stock market fell and the economy sunk in 2008, the price plunged below $10 per pound, Hansen said.

“It ultimately rebounded to $17-$18 a pound, and then it went down again and recovered in late 2014-early 2015 to $15,” before falling again, he said.