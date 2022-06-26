Stillwater mine works toward reopening following flooding

Sibanye-Stillwater Ltd. announced June 24 that its Stillwater platinum group metals mine in Montana north of Yellowstone National Park will probably not resume operations for several more weeks following the heavy flooding in the region on June 13, largely due to limited access.

“Following initial assessment of the impact of the flooding on our US PGM operations, we are pleased to report that despite widespread damage to infrastructure and personal property across the region, our mining and metallurgical operations were largely unaffected,” the company said in a press release.

Several bridges in the vicinity of the Stillwater mine were damaged by the flooding and sections of the primary access road to the mine were severely eroded or completely gone, restricting access to the mine and requiring rerouting of water, tailings and other piping. Remediation work on the access bridge within the Stillwater mine complex has begun and is expected to be completed in about four weeks.

“It is estimated that operations at the Stillwater mine will remain suspended for approximately four to six weeks before safe access to the mine is restored and production can resume,” the company said.

“Management continues to engage with all relevant authorities and affected stakeholders to prioritize the repair of the damaged bridges and roads and to remediate the impact of flooding of the Stillwater River within the Stillwater mine complex.”

“We have been encouraged by the positive response to the flooding by the entire community and are proud of the key role our employees have played in supporting those worst affected during this difficult period,” Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman said. “We will continue to work with the local authorities and other stakeholders to fast-track the recovery of the region and look forward to resuming operations at the Stillwater section in due course.”

The Stillwater mine employs around 1,200 people.

Wayne Robinson, Sibanye Stillwater’s executive vice president of U.S. PGM operations, wrote in a letter to employees on June 25 that the company will begin ramping up work at the mine fairly soon as it works toward the goal of retuning to “normal operations” within four to six weeks.

“If things line up as they have been over the last few days, that timeline to ‘normal operations’ could be nicely shortened,” Robinson wrote.

Robinson wrote that the company is continuing to pay all Stillwater mine employees through July 1 “and will continue to evaluate pay on a weekly basis.”

Along with the Stillwater mine, Sibanye-Stillwater’s U.S. operations include the East Boulder mine to the northwest and the Columbus metallurgical facilities to the northeast of the Stillwater mine. The company said access to East Boulder and Columbus remains intact and both facilities continued operating during the flooding events.

In 2021, the Stillwater mine produced about 330,000 ounces of platinum and palladium, close to 10% of Sibanye-Stillwater’s total worldwide production of 3.6 million ounces of PGMs. The company also produced 1.07 million ounces of gold.

The East Boulder mine produces about 240,000 ounces of platinum and palladium per year. The Columbus Metallurgical Complex is a smelting facility and base metal refinery which Sibanye-Stillwater says is one of the world’s largest producers of PGMs recycled from spent automotive catalytic converters. The recycling at Columbus yielded over 755,000 ounces of PGMs in 2021.

