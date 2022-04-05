Study looks at total economic impacts of proposed mine

A new study commissioned by U.S. Gold Corp. takes a look at the economic impact the company’s CK Gold Project in southeastern Wyoming could have on the region.

The study, conducted by the University of Wyoming Center for Business and Economic Analysis, estimates that the CK Gold Project could create 324 long-term direct jobs and up to 1,024 local jobs throughout the region. Total taxes generated during the construction, operation, and closure phases of the project over 13 years were estimated at $75 million.

“Additionally, the total tax generated does not consider the royalty payments due to the State of Wyoming over the life of the project, which are estimated to be in the tens of millions of dollars,” said U.S. Gold Corp. Chief Financial Officer Eric Alexander. “These royalty payments are earmarked for the benefit of the state’s K-12 education fund.”

The CK Gold Project site is on State of Wyoming school trust land.

The University of Wyoming study was based on U.S. Gold’s CK Gold Project prefeasibility report which was published on Dec. 1, 2021. The study used software to calculate the potential direct, indirect and induced economic effects of the mine.

“While we understand the direct impact of our proposed project and the spin-off economic activity are difficult to estimate, we hope the information presented helps those parties interested in the project and its effect on the local economy to better understand the economic implications of the CK Gold Project,” Alexander said.

As plans progress for the CK Gold Project, in 2022 U.S. Gold expects to complete the final feasibility study, the next phase of engineering, and the mining permit application. The company hopes to begin production in 2025.

U.S. Gold, which has its headquarters in Elko, has a portfolio of exploration properties, including the Keystone and Maggie Creek Projects on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada and the Challis Gold Project in Idaho.

