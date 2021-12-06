Study shows US Gold project in Wyoming is feasible

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – U.S. Gold Corp. is moving closer to mining for gold and copper at its CK Gold Project west of Cheyenne with completion of a prefeasibility study that shows the project’s potential.

The company, which also has the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration projects in Nevada, is proposing an open pit mine roughly 20 miles from Cheyenne at the historic Copper King site in the Silver Crown Mining District.

U.S. Gold’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, George Bee, said the prefeasibility study shows the project is viable and the next step is to complete a feasibility study and seek permits. The company’s recent slide presentation shows a timeline for mill construction in 2024 and production in 2025.

“We continue to advance rapidly towards a production decision,” Bee said in a conference call. “We’re excited to proceed to the next steps.”

He said the plan is for the feasibility study to be completed in the first half of 2022, and the company plans to file permit applications in the first half of next year, as well, with the potential for the project to be permitted in mid-2023.

Bee said construction would depend upon supply and equipment and the season but should take about a year.

The CK Gold Project covers 1,120 acres that would require permitting from the Nevada Department of Environmental Quality because the site is on state and private land. The state would receive a 5% royalty from production that would go toward education.

“The PFS assumes $1,625 per gold ounce and $3.25 per pound for copper, based on a weighted average of historic prices and consensus forward looking price. With gold and silver prices at the time of writing around $1,800 and $4.25 respectively, the project appears to be very attractive with robust project economics,” Bee said in the early December announcement.

“These metals both continue to trade at materially higher prices than the PFS assumes and, if these prices continue on recent trends, they would further positively impact the financial basis of this project,” Bee said.

Highlights of the prefeasibility study show 1.44 million gold equivalent ounces of proven and probable reserves, or 1.01 million gold ounces and 248 million pounds of copper, and the potential for more reserves.

The mineral resource is 1.58 million gold equivalent ounces and more than 300,000 ounces of inferred gold equivalent resources.

Those figures are based on 160 total drill holes on site, including recent drilling and drilling over the years under earlier owners, according to the study.

The $4 million study also estimates a 10-year mine life, initial capital costs of $221 million and an all-in sustaining cost of $800 per gold equivalent ounce, as well as the potential to sell mine waste rock as aggregate.

Bee said in the call that the waste rock that would be generated from mining is “very suitable material” to sell as aggregate, providing another income source.

A contractor mining operating model was used for the prefeasibility study, calling for the project owner to operate the process plant, supervise contractors, plan the mining, handle the ore control, and site administration. Contractors would do the mining and operating tasks.

The process flowsheet in the prefeasibility study uses a single stage crushing plant receiving run of mine ore and stacking crushed ore on a reclaim feeder equipped stockpile. The semi-autogenous grinding mill would be fed crushed ore at a nominal rate of 20,000 short tons per day and is in closed circuit with a ball mill, two pebble crushers and two banks of cyclones, which produces a product for flotation.

A flotation circuit, with regrind after rougher flotation, will produce a bulk flotation concentrate. Tailings would be thickened and dried using filter presses for dry stack disposal, according to the study proposal.

The concentrate of gold and copper would be shipped off site for processing, under the current plan.

U.S. Gold’s exploration projects at Keystone and Maggie Creek on the Carlin and Cortez Trends, as well as one in Challis, Idaho, have been placed on the back burner while the company pursues the Wyoming project, according to the company.

Elko-based U.S Gold lists Spring Creek as its physical location and an office in Elko as its mailing address. There is also an office in Cheyenne, and the company has been conducting community relations in the Cheyenne area regarding the potential gold and copper mine.

