In underground mining, when you need a new path from point A to point B, there’s a lot of dirt and rock in the way.

When you need a large vertical hole, one way to get that hole is called shaft sinking, where you bore down from above until you reach your desired destination. Another method, called raise boring, is to send down a pilot drill pipe to your destination, connect a large reamer with rotating cutters to the pipe, and then pull the reamer up to dig the hole.

Subterranean Boring Inc. has been in the business of raise boring for more than 40 years. On the company’s website, subterraneanboring.com, you can watch a video that shows how the raise boring process works.

A lot of people in the mining industry know Subterranean Boring by their former name, Stu Blattner Inc.

It’s still the same family business, but the second generation changed the name when they bought the business in May 2021. The new name keeps the same initials, SBI.

“Stu Blattner Inc. was created back in 1980,” said Subterranean Boring President and CEO Jesse Blattner. “It was created by my uncle Stu. He had worked for a company called Subterranean Tools prior to that, and they decided to close their doors. He found an opportunity to still service raise bore equipment, so he created Stu Blattner Inc.”

Bruce Blattner, who is Stu’s brother and Jesse’s father, joined the business in 1983. Stu and Bruce grew the business through the years. The company has done work in five continents – primarily in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa, and they have also worked in Europe – they did some work in Italy years ago.

Through junior high and high school, Jesse Blattner worked summers in the family business.

After graduating from the Colorado School of Mines with a Bachelor of Science in mining engineering in 2007, Blattner decided he should join the family business. His first full-time position was as operations manager of the shop.

After Blattner joined the company full time, he expanded the business by starting a manufacturing division to do in-house manufacturing of the cutters, the drill pipe, and a lot of the replacement parts that go into the drill rig.

In 2011 Stu and Bruce Blattner decided it was time to pass the growing business on to the next generation.

“That’s when my cousin Chad and I really took over the business and managed a hundred percent of it from the top down,” Jesse Blattner said.

Chad is Stu’s son. Jesse said that in 2021 Chad decided that his side of the family was ready to get out of the business, so Jesse and his brother Colt, who is his only sibling, bought out the business. When they did that, they decided it would be a good time to make a name change. The new name is a tribute to the origins of the business, when Stu worked for Subterranean Tools. The new name also provides a description of what the company does.

Stu Blattner said he is glad that SBI continues to remain focused on mining.

“I am hoping for a new wave of growth and expansion of ideas to include more ways to expand the business,” Stu Blattner said.

He said his advice to SBI owners Jesse and Colt is, “Whenever you have difficulty in making a decision … the truth is always the best way even if at the time it is the scariest. Always honor your word no matter what.”

Since the ownership change in 2021, Jesse Blattner said, they have continued to make a lot of improvements to the company, including providing more extensive job quotes to customers.

“We try to make sure we’re putting really good documentation together that explains all the service that we’ll be giving when we implement that quote for the customer.”

Company growth

When Jesse Blattner started full time with the company they were in a shop in Golden, Colorado that was about 2,500 square feet and was on one acre of property. That shop got so crowded that there was just one aisle down the middle that was big enough to drive a forklift through. Within about two years after Jesse started they moved the manufacturing into a 13,000 square-foot facility. After about four years in that shop they moved into their current facility, which is about 50,000 square feet.

They still have their old 2,500 square-foot shop, which is about a block away from their big shop.

“We do all of our contracting out of there, and refurb of machines, as far as tearing them down, fixing them, putting them back together,” Blattner said.

The old shop has as base of concrete that is two feet thick, allowing them to work with the big rigs that can weigh up to 40,000 pounds and the assembled reamer heads that can weigh up to 80,000 pounds.

SBI General Manager Lester Tuell started with the company about the same time that Blattner started full-time. Tuell went to Australia for two years on behalf of SBI, launching his global implementation role in the company. He now oversees startup, bid walks, business development, field crew management, and employee training.

Tuell said Jesse Blattner’s move into manufacturing is what has really helped the business grow over the last 15 years. Manufacturing the cutters and pipes and other consumables gives them more control over the costs, the supply, and the quality.

“I think that kind of makes us unique as far as a raise boring company goes,” Tuell said. “I know there are some raise boring companies out there that can make a rig, but they don’t make their own cutters, and they don’t make their own drill pipe. They’re still at the mercy of the price of whatever that supplier wants to charge, whereas we control that top to bottom, which really helps us cut our costs, and we can offer a bit of a better price than a lot of the other competitors.”

SBI manufactures a generous supply of stock to help make sure they have whatever they need on hand as jobs come up.

“We’ve tried to really forecast out ahead,” Tuell said. “We’re probably three years ahead on cutters.”

Having that inventory reduces the possibility of downtime on a job. In the mining industry, downtime can cost a lot of money.

SBI offers several options for customers that need to bore a hole. The work can be fully contracted, with SBI coming in with the equipment and a crew that does the work. Customers can also lease the equipment and do the work themselves, and SBI can provide training. Or customers can purchase the equipment that SBI manufactures.

The manufacturing part of the business is called Golden Machining Solutions. They not only manufacture cutters and pipes and other raise boring supplies, but also do a wide variety of custom work.

“Outside of the mining stuff, we get some pretty cool parts coming through here,” Tuell said.

The GMS shop has ISO 9000 certification.

The shop has a temperature-controlled room which houses a coordinate measuring machine. The CMM precisely measures the dimensions of each item they manufacture in the shop to make sure that everything is made according to specifications.

“You’re not going to find another raise bore company out there that’s got these precision manufacturing capabilities,” Tuell said.

Working at the mines

Currently about 80% of the work SBI does is for mines, and 20% is for civil projects, often involving water.

When working with mines, often a hole drilled by SBI connects underground workings to the surface, and sometimes the hole connects underground workings which are on two different levels. Potential uses for a hole bored at a mine site include ventilation, moving ore, delivering backfill, dewatering, or transporting people.

SBI’s reamers can drill a hole from as narrow as 36 inches to as wide as 20 feet.

SBI’s drill rig has a lower profile than a lot of other rigs, making it possible for them to work in tight spaces so it isn’t necessary to open up a bigger chamber.

“Instead of having just one large cylinder that’s got to stroke up the length, it’s got two small cylinders in one that kind of collapses into itself, so that allows the rigs to be low profile,” Tuell said. “We can install in a 15-and-a-half-foot space.”

The work which SBI has done throughout the U.S. includes a few jobs in Montana in recent years.

Tuell commented that they are one of the few contractors he knows of that works with both the hard rock and coal sides of the mining business, and SBI has worked at both types of mines in Montana.

In 2020, they pulled a 12-foot ventilation shaft at the Signal Peak Energy’s coal mine south of Roundup. Signal Peak is Montana’s only underground coal mining operation.

Last November, SBI mobilized to a Sibanye-Stillwater platinum group metals mine near Nye, where they are continuing to work on adding ventilation shafts to a section of the mine.

“They’re all high angled holes, 60 to 70 degrees, and they’re 10-foot diameter,” Tuell said. “The longest was about 630 feet.”

They have been working in some tight headings, so the low profile of their drill rigs has been helpful.

“We’ve kind of fully become part of the community up there,” Tuell said. “We’ve rented a few apartments, and we got a house there. A couple of the guys stay up there on their days off. They really like the area, especially in the summertime. And the amount of wildlife we see commuting from Columbus into Nye every day is incredible. Bald eagles and wild turkeys and deer and elk. And there’s a pack of bighorn sheep that lives on the mine property that you see pretty regularly.”

“Montana seems to be a good area to work in,” Tuell said. “Everybody seems to be rather pro mining. That’s always helpful. Sometimes you go to certain areas of the country, and when you tell them you’re working at a mine, they’re like, ‘Where is this place at?’”

Working in boring

Blattner said for him the biggest challenge in running the business is finding and managing people.

“I think for every business right now the human resource part is a bit of a struggle,” Tuell said. “Finding those qualified people, and also trying to develop people.”

Tuell said they usually employ between 20 to 30 people, depending on how many projects they have going.

He said they have found that sometimes it’s easier to get inexperienced people and put the time into training them to make sure they develop good habits along the way.

Tuell said he thinks working on raise boring is one of the better jobs in the mining industry. A lot of it is mechanized, so there’s not a lot of physical exertion.

SBI has portable control rooms they can set up on a job site, which have an air conditioner or a heater as needed, so that the raise bore operators can work in comfort out of the elements.

The job often involves watching the dials and operating the controls to make sure everything is operating smoothly.

“It’s a lot of thinking,” Tuell said. “I always tell people it’s kind of like driving in the snow. You’ve got to drill to the ground conditions. You’ve got to focus. Sort of get a feel for it. You can’t really see what’s going on. You’ve got to read your gauges. Listen to the machine and it’ll tell you what we have got to do. Because you can’t see what we’re cutting. We’re blind down there.”

Watching raise boring while all you can see is a pipe turning around, it can look kind of, well, boring. But down below the surface, where all of the big cutters are spinning around cutting through the earth, there is a lot going on. Each cutter weighs around 320 pounds, and a large reamer can have up to 35 cutters. Subterranean Boring’s SBM 700 rig, a mid-size unit, has 700,000 pounds of pull-back force and over 140,000 pounds of torque.

“When we’re training new guys, and it’s going around nice and slow, it’s very undramatic, but if you were to go down there and look at the bit actually cutting, it’s got some power,” Tuell said.

When the reamer breaks up through the surface, it’s quite dramatic, looking like some kind of hungry monster rising up out of the ground. But once the site is cleaned up, and liner is added if necessary, there is a new hole in place which will bring improvements to the mine. ￼