Surge Battery Metals Inc., which owns the Nevada North Lithium Project in Elko County, announced on June 1 that it is receiving a strategic investment of $7.16 million from American Lithium Corp. American Lithium is making a non-brokered private purchase of Surge shares, and will own about 9.9% of Surge’s issued and outstanding common shares.

In conjunction with closing the private placement, Ted O’Connor, executive vice president of American Lithium, will be appointed to the Surge board of directors.

Surge said it will use the proceeds from American Lithium for the continued advancement and development of the Nevada North Lithium Project, which is in the Granite Range about 25 miles southeast of Jackpot and 45 miles north-northeast of Wells.

“We are excited to have American Lithium Corp. take this position in our company,” said Surge Chief Executive Officer and Director Greg Reimer. “As a lithium exploration and development company they have considerable expertise in the lithium space, particularly in Nevada. With this investment, Surge continues to build its expertise as we advance our Nevada North Lithium Project.”

Surge - Nevada North map Surge Battery Metals plans to continue exploratory drilling at its Nevada North Lithium Project in the Granite Range in northern Elko County.

“We are pleased to make this strategic investment with Surge to support the further development of their Nevada North Lithium claystone project,” said American Lithium Chairman Andrew Bowering. “In addition to this funding support, our seven years exploring and developing claystones in Nevada will provide Surge with valuable experience in exploration, process and metallurgical study, permitting and general operational matters in the region.”

American Lithium is developing its TLC lithium claystone project near Tonopah.

Surge owns 100% interest in 243 mineral claims at the Nevada North Lithium Project. The company says the goal is to identify a Thacker Pass or Clayton Valley type lithium clay deposit in volcanic tuff and tuffaceous sediments.

A first round of drilling at the site was completed in October 2022. Assay results have been received from eight drill holes. Out of 508 drill samples, 274 had lithium content of 1,000 parts per million or greater, according to the company. The average lithium content within all near surface clay, applying a 1000 ppm cut-off, was 3,254 ppm. Surge said that “these findings demonstrate significant potential for the Nevada North Lithium Project.”

In May Surge completed agreements with several companies to provide services to advance the Nevada North Lithium Project. In mid-May, Surge engaged environmental consultants NewFields Companies LLC of Atlanta, Georgia to initiate the permitting process and baseline data collection required in preparation for an Exploration Plan of Operations and Reclamation Plan for Nevada North.

Also, Surge retained McGinley & Associates Inc. to provide hydrologic services for the Nevada North Project, including groundwater testing and sampling and the identification of water sources within a five-mile radius of the project.

In late May, Surge signed a contract with BGC Engineering of Calgary, Alberta, to further delineate the potential resource at the Nevada North Lithium Project. The work being done by BGC includes a Towed Transient Electromagnetic survey to rapidly map subsurface electrical conductivities over large areas, and Electrical Resistivity Tomography surveys to profile subsurface resistivity. This will allow Surge to target, with upcoming drilling, the thickness of the primary lithium-enriched clay, and the additional deeper clay-altered tuff layers identified in the 2022 drilling campaign.

“Spring has arrived in northern Nevada and our team is excited to start the exploration season following our lithium discovery,” Reimer said. “This week’s geophysical surveying campaign will provide indications of both the lateral and vertical dimensions of the lithium-bearing clay horizons identified from our previous surface sampling and 2022 drill campaign. Our team will use this data to target locations for the 2023 campaigns in order to advance to a maiden resource, which we anticipate reporting on later this year.

“I am personally thrilled with the speed and efficiency at which we have advanced this discovery, and I look forward to reporting our ongoing results.”