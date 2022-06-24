Teachers learn about mining

CARSON CITY -- The Nevada Mining Association, in partnership with the Nevada Division of Minerals, hosted the 2022 Northern Nevada Mineral Workshop this week.

The free, two-day, action-packed workshop educated Nevada K-12 teachers about rocks, minerals, mining, and everything in between, increasing knowledge of earth sciences, how to analyze information to develop lesson plans, and highlighted the importance of mining and its role in today’s society.

The workshop also allowed teachers to earn a Continuing Education Credit at no cost to them.

Each attending teacher received $40 in gift cards ($20 per day) for gas and joined classroom and general sessions on day one at Bethlehem Lutheran School in Carson City, followed by group presentations, prize drawings and a geologic mining tour on day two.

