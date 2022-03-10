Thacker Pass lithium project gets national spotlight

Thacker Pass today is a quiet stretch of land in Northern Nevada, rolling prairie nestled against the mountains, with lots of sagebrush and few people around. But in the past year the area has become a hotspot of controversy, with national media pulling in to talk with protesters opposed to the Thacker Pass lithium mine that Lithium Americas is working toward building on the site. Some protesters have been camped out near the project site. Lengthy stories have been written on the protesters and the project.

A lot more lithium is going to be needed in the years ahead if we’re going to ramp up the manufacturing of lithium batteries for electric vehicles and other technologies, and that poses a bit of a quandary: Is it worth it to tear up land – in some cases, rural land which has special significance to Native Americans—and burn fuel and use chemicals and impact flora and fauna today to get lithium for greener energy in the future? Some environmentalists want to stop all such projects, but others want to make sure that environmental concerns are properly addressed and don’t get brushed aside because the end product of the mine is lithium.

Many companies are looking at potential sites for lithium mines, but Thacker Pass has been getting a lot of the attention because it is currently the largest known lithium deposit in the U.S., and the project may be the furthest along to becoming a mine.

Some of the national stories on Thacker Pass have focused primarily on the protesters and those opposed to the mine.

“The encampment at Thacker Pass is just one front in a struggle against destructive industrial development,” said a Sept. 23, 2021 story in The Nation. That story has interviews with several opponents. The story also says the county manager with optimism that the mine will keep young adults in the county for good paying jobs has “an understandable viewpoint, but perhaps a naive one.”

“We believe that protecting the land is protecting ourselves, the next generation, and the generation that passed on,” Daranda Hinkey told the magazine. Hinkey is a member of the nearby Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone Tribe and of is a member of People of the Red Mountain, one of the groups opposed to the mine.

The lawsuitsThere has been a series of court filings on the Thacker Pass project, and a consolidated lawsuit against the Record of Decision that approved the project is still in federal court.

The Bureau of Land Management approved the Record of Decision for the Thacker Pass project on Jan. 15, 2021, the last Friday of the Trump Administration.

On Feb. 11, 2021, Edward Bartell, a rancher who is a neighbor of the Thacker Pass site, filed a lawsuit with a list of complaints about the project, including allegations that the RoD violates sections of the Endangered Species Act and the National Environmental Policy Act.

On Feb. 26 Western Watersheds Project, Wildlands Defense, Great Basin Resource Watch and Basin and Range Watch filed a lawsuit with additional charges against the project, including that the RoD violates the Federal Land Policy and Management Act, the BLM failed to ensure compliance with the Winnemucca Resource Management Plan, and the mine would fragment sage grouse habitat.

On April 5 Judge Miranda Du allowed Lithium Nevada to join the manager of the Winnemucca District of the BLM and the U.S. Department of Interior as defendants in the Feb. 26 lawsuit.

On July 28, Judge Du consolidated the Bartell and Western Watersheds cases, and allowed the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony and The People of Red Mountain to intervene as plaintiffs. The Burnes Paiute Tribe was allowed to intervene as a plaintiff on Aug. 6.

PermittingIn February, the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection was still working on three permits for the Thacker Pass project. The permits deal with air pollution control, mining water pollution control, and mining reclamation, which ensures that the company building the mine has the funds required to do reclamation work as the mining is completed.

The comment periods on these three permits closed in November and December. The NDEP website has a page devoted to the Thacker Pass project, which says, “These types of NDEP permit decisions are typically issued within 10 to 15 days of the close of the public comment period. However, given the extensive input received from the public, additional time is needed to carefully review and address all comments received for this project prior to making final permit decisions.”

Decisions on these permits could be announced in the first quarter of 2022. In fact, decisions could be announced between the time that this story is written and the spring issue of Mining the West is published in early March. Decisions might also be coming up soon on the consolidated lawsuit.

In the meantime, as people on both sides of the Thacker Pass issue await further developments, we visited with Tim Crowley, Lithium Nevada Corp. vice president of government and community relations, for more information about the site and an update on how plans for the Thacker Pass project are progressing.

A long historyThe story of the Thacker Pass site goes back to about 16.3 million years ago, when a volcano erupted. For a few hundred thousand years after that, water percolated through volcanic rocks and leached lithium. The lithium settled into the bottom of a caldera lake.

“That’s what helped bring up the high concentrations; it all flowed into the same central location, instead of being randomly disbursed throughout a rock formation. We’re very fortunate that way,” Crowley said.

“That lakebed is still no more than 400 feet deep. So we know that we have a very shallow, very high concentration, very easy to get to ore body. And in some cases we’ll be into lithium ore within 30 feet of the surface.”

Jindalee Resources, an Australian company, is exploring a section of the same caldera to the north, in Oregon.

Over the years, the volcanic hotspot that was under the Thacker Pass site migrated to today’s Yellowstone National Park.

There are a variety of kinds of lithium deposits around the world. Often the lithium is in a brine. The Silver Peak Mine southwest of Tonopah, Nevada is the only operating lithium mine in the U.S., and it is a brine operation. Brine is pumped up from an old lakebed and evaporated in thousands of acres of ponds for around 12 to 18 months.

In some places, extremely hot brine can be pumped up from the earth, and companies are researching Direct Lithium Extraction methods to quickly pull the lithium from the hot brine.

In other places, particularly in Australia, the lithium is in hard rock. At those sites, the spodumene is blasted, crushed, milled down and processed to extract the lithium.

At Thacker Pass the lithium is in clay. That’s a rare kind of lithium deposit, because in most places where lithium-rich clay sat around for millions of years, much of the clay eroded away over time.

“There have been clay deposits all over, but they don’t tend to be as intact as this one,” Crowley said. “Nowhere else on the planet is anyone mining (lithium) in clay.”

Some people protesting the Thacker Pass mine complain that it will take 500 tons of earth to get one ton of lithium. But compared to gold, that’s a very high ore to mineral ratio.

“Our strip ratio is very, very low,” Crowley said. “It’s a unique ore body.”

Exploration historyThe Thacker Pass site has seen quite a bit of exploration over the last 50 years, along with a little bit of mining.

“Chevron went there in the ‘70s, and they didn’t mine, but they explored extensively, looking for uranium, and that’s when lithium was first discovered there,” Crowley said. “Ultimately, Western Lithium bought the project from Chevron, and they did develop a clay mine that was operated for a short period of time. But mostly they continued drilling and exploring for lithium, and they started the development of this project. And we merged with Western Lithium in 2015 and brought it to where it is today.

“There’s at least 10 years of analysis that’s been happening at the site for this project. Cultural studies, our water studies have been going on there, biological studies, all of the foundation of the environmental impacts study.”

Crowley said in preparation for the Environmental Impact Statement, Lithium Americas commissioned an archeological cultural study which was done by Far Western Anthropological Group.

“They spent a couple years and analyzed what is there of cultural value,” Crowley said. “They worked with the Fort McDermitt Tribe to do that.”

He said they now need to do some archeological digs on several sites to preserve artifacts.

“We’re working right now with the Fort McDermitt Tribe to hire and train members of the tribe to be the cultural monitors. They asked for that, and that’s something that we can easily accommodate.”

Local employment The anticipated employment numbers for the Thacker Pass Mine are about 1,000 for construction, and up to about 300 full time people when the mine is up and running. Crowley said there are a lot of proven advantages to hiring locally, and they will focus on hiring locally.

A few months ago Lithium Americas partnered with Cashman Equipment to provide operator training at the Fort McDermitt Indian Reservation. More training is planned for the spring.

However, with a mine the size of Thacker Pass in a community the size of the Winnemucca area, they are sure to have to hire some people from outside the area, Crowley said.

“So we’re focused on workforce development, not just in Humboldt County, but throughout the state, and we’re working with the Nevada Mining Association on some of the workforce development programs they have in Reno and Las Vegas and beyond.”

SulfurLithium Americas plans to leach the lithium at Thacker Pass using sulfuric acid. It will be similar to the process used for a lot of mineral processing.

“What most people in Nevada are familiar with is a sodium cyanide leach,” Crowley said. “In most cases in Nevada when they use sodium cyanide it’s in an outdoor heap leach. This is indoors in vats. … Our grades are high, and we can recover it better in an indoor vat leaching process.”

Many opponents of the mine express concerns about the use of sulfur, and the truckloads of sulfur coming to the mine.

“Every day the operation would burn hundreds of tons of sulfur,” a Nov. 7, 2021 Inside Climate News story said. “Residents are concerned about the possibility of accidents and spills along the narrow highway between Winnemucca and Thacker Pass, which would be traveled by an estimated 75 tractor-trailers a day.”

“We’re going to work really hard to keep our truckloads as minimal as possible,” Crowley said “We’re working with the community and the Nevada Department of Transportation to improve an intersection at 293 and 95 for safety purposes.

“The sulfur itself is the most commonly used reagent for any kind of chemical manufacturing on the planet. It’s widely used. It’s used in that valley right now for a soil amendment. So is sulfuric acid. We do find that there are a lot of residents in the area who are familiar with sulfur and sulfuric acid.

“But it’s our obligation to make sure that whatever it is that we transport to and from the site, if it’s our people, our contractors, or the reagents that we use, that we do it as safely as we possibly can.”

Molten sulfur will be delivered to Winnemucca by rail, and will be trucked to the mine site and then will be converted to sulfuric acid. Lithium Americas plans to capture the heat from this exothermic process to make carbon-free steam to generate up to 45 megawatts of power, which will be used to provide a lot of the power needed by the mine.

Ongoing reclamationLithium Americas has finalized an agreement for contract mining Thacker Pass. The North American Coal Corp. has formed a wholly owned subsidiary, Sawtooth Mining LCC, for the project. Sawtooth Mining President Justin Burggraff has moved to Winnemucca.

“We work with him every day,” Crowley said.

They plan to do ongoing reclamation of the mine site as they mine.

“We’re going to backfill our pit and reclaim it as we go,” Crowley said. “That’s not an obligation, that’s something we chose to do, and it’s a method that Sawtooth Mining introduced to us. They came from the coal industry where this type of backfilling is utilized a lot.

“The reason we can do it is because we have a floor on our ore body. … Once you hit that lakebed there’s no reason to go down below.

“If you compare that to a gold mine operation, they never know where their bottom is. Their bottom tends to be based on economics.

“We’ll mine down to the bottom in strips. We’ll open up a strip, and go the whole length of the pit in a strip, and then when we move to the next strip, we can take the waste material from that strip and put it where the previous strip was.”

The Thacker Pass project boundary encompasses 17,933 acres, but the land disturbance area is 5,694.8 acres.

The anticipated life of the mine is 41 years, although Crowley said it’s likely that 20 or 30 years into the mining operations, further exploration of areas that have already been permitted will extend the life of the mine.

Water useOpponents of the mine express concerns about the mine’s use of water.

The mine “is expected to consume 1.7 billion gallons of water each year—500,000 gallons of water for each ton of lithium—in an arid region that is experiencing worsening droughts,” the Inside Climate News story said.

The Lithium Americas website says “Approximately 350,000 acre-feet per year are pumped from wells in Humboldt County. Thacker Pass will make up less than 1% of this total.”

The 350,000 acre-feet of water pumped in the county equals 114 billion gallons.

Crowley said Lithium Americas acquired the water rights for its water from two ranches. The company owns one of the ranches, and the other water right was purchased from a neighboring rancher. The amount of water pumped for the mine will be less than the amount of water that could be pumped if these water rights were used by ranches, because the size of a water right is reduced by 23 percent when it changes from agricultural to industrial, since some of the water used in an agricultural operation goes back into the ground.

Diesel vs EVOpponents of the mine cite the amount of diesel fuel the mine and all its operations are expected to use – 11,300 gallons per day – saying this will put a lot of pollutants into the air in order to get lithium for electric vehicles.

Actually, Crowley said the total amount of offroad diesel expected to be used for all the mine and plant operations is 12,000 to 15,000 gallons per day – a little higher than the commonly cited figure.

“We are committed to reducing our carbon footprint to the greatest extent possible,” Crowley said. “Key to that is the power we’ll produce from steam at our plant – 45 megawatts. It also includes converting our diesel-burning vehicles to electric vehicles as soon as those technologies become commercially available. That change will dramatically reduce our diesel consumption.”

When an electric vehicle rolls out of the factory today, it actually has a larger carbon footprint than a comparable combustion-engine vehicle, largely because of the energy that goes into producing the battery. However, studies show that since the electric vehicle produces less greenhouse gas per mile than a gas vehicle, after about 20,000 to 35,000 miles the electric vehicle breaks ahead of the gas vehicle in the race to produce less greenhouse gas, and the benefits of the electric vehicle continue to grow after that.

If the nation’s energy grid – and lithium mines – use more renewable sources of energy in the years ahead, the benefits of electric vehicles will grow.

Lab workFor about the past two years Lithium Americas has had a lab in Reno to study the leaching circuit for the mine.

“We ran thousands of tests with small samples of ore from Thacker Pass,” Crowley said.

They made a major discovery when they found that the illite clay from the site processes more efficiently than the smectite clay. So they now have a clearer picture of how to adjust the blend of the clays.

Thanks to that discovery, “Our anticipated recovery has increased by 30 percent, but our water use, our energy use, our reagent use, did not change at all,” Crowley said.

Lithium Americas is now expanding its lab operations into a 28,000 square foot Technology Center in Reno.

“Even though Thacker Pass is going to start construction next year, we will use this lab in Reno in perpetuity,” Crowley said. “It’s less about getting us up and efficient on the front end as it is making sure that we’re innovative, learning new technologies as the industry changes into the future.

“And that’s important because the chemicals required in these batteries is changing all the time. The one thing that stays constant is the use of lithium. But how the users want their lithium, the specs that they require for the batteries changes, and we want to make sure that we’re on the front end of that, and meeting their needs. Our lab will help us do that.”

FinancingCrowley said the financing for Thacker Pass is in good shape.

With all of the interest in lithium, a lot of money poured into lithium projects in 2021. The New York Times reported that “Just in the first three months of 2021, U.S. lithium miners like those in Nevada raised nearly $3.5 billion from Wall Street — seven times the amount raised in the prior 36 months.”

“We raised a lot of money on the public market early last year,” Crowley said. “We have $500 million available to us. But we are interested in taking on a strategic partner and partnering with a company that would likely be a user of our lithium chemicals.

“Those discussions have gone very well. We’ve talked with several different companies. But we can’t reach a final deal until we’re done with permitting and done with our feasibility study.

“We think the financing step will move quite quickly once we have permitting and the feasibility study is completed.”

Community support

for the mineHumboldt County Manager Dave Mendiola and Winnemucca Mayor Richard Stone said during recent interviews that having the big Thacker Pass Mine come to their community does bring some concerns – primarily housing and highway safety on the road between Winnemucca and the mine – but they have been working on addressing those concerns, and overall they are optimistic about the mine.

“We’re excited about the prospects of this new mine, which is obviously very different from other mines that we’re familiar with here in Northern Nevada,” Mendiola said.

“Personally I’m in favor of it,” Stone said. “I know there are protesters and people opposed to it, but if we are going to go in the direction of clean energy, lithium I think is a big part of that.”

“This mine operation is a lot less invasive than what gold mining or silver mining is,” Stone said. “It’s surface mining. They’re not going to build a great big pit or anything like that.”

“It seems like a well thought out plan.”

“I think it will be good for our community,” Stone said “It will add more residents, make us a little bit bigger so we can grow our community. We’ve been kind of stagnant for a lot of years. Our population has hung between 7,500 and 8,000 for the city, and I believe this will add more population, which brings other businesses and opportunities to the community.”

“I’m optimistic about it. Several years ago Cyanco built a cyanide plant here in Winnemucca, and they ship the cyanide to all the mines. And that was a very controversial thing. People thought, they’re going to have accidents, and it’s going to kill the whole community. But they’ve been a good neighbor. Never had an accident.”

Stone said his gut feeling is that all the obstacles to the Thacker Pass Mine will be settled and the project will move forward.

“I believe the federal government is backing it. I had a conversation about it with our governor, and he told me he was all for it. That’s the direction we’re headed, and it’s where we need to go.”

Loyd Sherburn, a rancher who is a neighbor to the mine site and who sold his water rights to Lithium Americas, said he agrees that the state and the federal government want the mine, “so I believe it’s going to go through.”

Sherburn and his daughter visited Lithium America’s lab in Reno where the company has been studying the processing of clay from the Thacker Pass site.

“If they can do what they can do on a large scale, compared to what we saw at Reno, then I don’t have any concerns about it myself.

“When we went into that facility, I thought we’d be all masked up and have suits and all that. Heck, if it hadn’t been for the Covid deal going on about that time, we wouldn’t even have had a mask on.”

“They took the sulfur when it’s liquified, poured it on the floor, and it turns into a wax type deal, solid, after it hits. They scraped it up with a kind of like a hotcake turner. They touched it with their hands, they did everything with it. I can’t see that it’s that dangerous.”

Sherburn said 47 years ago he worked in a mercury mine at McDermitt.

“We used a lot of sulfur there for heating our furnaces, and that stuff had pretty toxic fumes and stuff like that, and there wasn’t anything like that in that facility.

Sherburn said he believes it is important that the materials we need are produced in the United States.

“I believe that anything we produce in the U.S., no matter what it is, should be produced here rather than relying on a foreign country. There’s just no two ways about it.”

“I believe that if we’re going to go lithium, I’d rather have it in the U.S. than China supplying it, or China having control of what they’ve got in Argentina, and relying on that. Because if you get sideways with them, you’re going to run out of lithium and then what are we going to do?”

Illyssa Fogel, who owns a small hotel in McDermitt, said she is in favor of the mine.

“From my own personal perspective, I think it’s a fabulous thing because it helps with the large climate change, global warming problem ultimately.”

Although she owns a hotel, it only has 11 rooms, and she said the mine will not make much of a difference to her economically. Her interest is in the climate issue.

McDermitt has a population of only around 200 people, and Fogel said a lot of the people, including all of the half-dozen or so business owners, are in favor of the mine. She said a lot of people in the local tribe are also in favor of the mine. The locals support the mine for a variety of reasons, she said, and many do look forward to the economic benefits to the area.

Last spring Fogel was watching a commentary show on television and they talked about a New York Times article about Thacker Pass. The article primarily focused on the objections which some of the Native Americans have to the mine.

“I was angry because here they are only talking about the opposition to it, and I said, well, you know, there are a lot of people around here that are actually in support of it.”

Since then she has learned more about the Thacker Pass project and has had several opportunities to talk to the media about the mine.

“I am absolutely in support of it,” she said.

“To me it’s all about any ways that we can promote the use of something other than fossil fuel for energy, and I’m all for it.”

