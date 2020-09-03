Thacker Pass Lithium project update

A proposed lithium mine in Humboldt County has left local ranchers worried about potential negative consequences, while the projects owner and builder says it has done its homework, and given landowners the facts.
According to a July statement by the Bureau of Land Management regarding the release of the site’s Environmental Impact Statement, the Thacker Pass Lithium Project is located on public land adjacent to Nevada Highway 293, approximately 17 miles northwest of Orovada and 53 miles northwest of Winnemucca.
Lithium Nevada Corp. submitted proposed plans of operations for a mine and processing facility to produce lithium compounds for various uses, as well as for the continuation of exploration and development operations with the intent of extending the overall project life.
“If approved, the project would develop lithium reserves within the Thacker Pass deposit, the largest and highest-grade known sedimentary deposit of this critical mineral in the United States, and the second largest in the world,” the statement said.
Lithium Nevada Corp. CEO Alex Zawadzki said in an August email that Thacker Pass is the largest and highest-grade lithium deposit in the United States.
Zawadzki said early exploration work on the project began in 2008, and more than $100 million has been invested in the state of Nevada, along with an additional $8 million in environmental and cultural studies
Local rancher Edward Bartell said that despite the outreach efforts made by Lithium Nevada Corp. regarding its planned Thacker Pass Lithium Mine, he still has serious concerns about the mine project located in northern Humboldt County.
“Early on, (Lithium Nevada Corp.) had done a tremendous amount of public relations that tries to spin everything into the mine being wonderful,” Bartell said.
Zawadzki, on the other hand, says Thacker Pass is a valuable resource that could be critically important to the nation’s economy, the environment and employment in Nevada.
Thacker Pass is 100 percent owned by Lithium Americas through Lithium Nevada, its wholly owned subsidiary.
The proposed pre-production period is two years, and mine life of the project is 41 years, which does not include the time required for mine and facility closure and reclamation.
If approved, Lithium Nevada Corp. would employ approximately 1,000 contractors during construction. Once construction is complete the company would employ approximately 300 employees. At full capacity, the mine would produce 60,000 tons of battery-grade lithium annually.
Bartell said his family purchased a ranch in Humboldt County about 12 years ago, after previously ranching for years in Oregon. He said one of his main concerns about the project moving forward is the damage that the mine could do to the local water table.
“They are going to require a lot of water to generate steam, sulfuric acid, and they have drilled one well and they are going to drill another well, and it is going to drop the water table out there,” he said.
Bartell said there is virtually no irrigation to the west of the Quinn River, and the vegetation on his property can actually reach the wetted zone. He is worried that the new plant could change all of that.
Zawadzki said water consumption at Thacker Pass will actually be “quite low,” and the company expects to use roughly 2,500 acre-feet per year during the first phase of the project.
“We expect to use extensive water modelling done by Piteau and Associates, (which) shows no significant impacts are expected to nearby water resources,” he said. “Nonetheless, we understand concerns about water consumption and are committed to mitigating any unanticipated impacts.”
“We have collected many years of hydrology data and have developed a robust groundwater model to predict changes to local water levels as a result of the proposed operations,” Zawadzki said.
“Predicted impacts to the local hydrology as a result of mining are minimal,” he added.
Bartell said another concern he shares with other local residents is the amount of sulfur that will have to be burned as a result of the mining project.
“That is something our community has been kept in the dark about,” Bartell said. “They do all these PR meetings and then when we get our hands on the documents, there is an enormous amount of sulfur that they are planning on burning.”
Zawadzki said “there will be no noticeable odor of sulfur beyond the project footprint” and that the company will be using sulfuric acid to extract lithium from the ore in contained tanks.
Bartell argues that Lithium Nevada will have to burn roughly 2,900 tons of sulfuric acid per-day in Phase I of the project, which will bump up to roughly 5,800 tons daily during the second phase.
“It is my understanding that sulfur comprises roughly one-third of the weight of sulfuric acid, so we are talking well over 1,000 tons of sulfur a day in Phase II that they are going to burn,” he said. “When you start looking at these things it is like, oh my gosh, this is going to be huge, it is not a small little plant that they are talking about, this is going to be huge.”
Zawadzki said elemental sulfur is nontoxic, has no odor and is insoluble in water, but has a bad reputation due to the closely related hydrogen sulfide gas, which is known for smelling of rotten eggs.
“Only trace amounts of hydrogen sulfide are expected to accompany the elemental sulfur we are planning to use in our production process,” Zawadzki said. “Any hydrogen sulfide that may be present in the elemental sulfur will be collected and removed by a scrubbing system on all tanks, pits and trenches – anywhere where sulfur is present.”
A ring of hydrogen sulfide detectors will be installed around the perimeter of the plant to verify the effectiveness of the scrubbing system, he said.
Bartell also expressed concerns about any relationship between Lithium Nevada Corp.’s parent company, Lithium Americas, and Chinese based companies, regarding the US. Critical Minerals Policy.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the United States Critical Minerals Act aims to secure the production of 35 minerals deemed essential to the United States.
“Under the Trump Administration’s leadership, we are developing reliable domestic sources of lithium and other critical minerals, keeping the United States’ manufacturing capacity competitive and maintaining our nation’s technology and national security edge,” Casey Hammond, principal deputy assistant secretary of the interior of land and minerals management, said in a July statement.
Zawadzki said Lithium Americas, which is based in Vancouver, Canada, and has assets in Argentina and Nevada, has a joint venture with the Chinese-based Ganfeng Lithium on the construction of a $565 million lithium project.
“While Lithium Americas is considering the possibility of a joint venture partner to develop Thacker Pass, the company will abide by all U.S. regulations including certain restrictions on potential foreign investments in strategic assets,” he said.
“Selling lithium chemicals at market prices to a Chinese company is not a violation of CIFIUS or US trade regulations, and many agricultural products produced in Humboldt County are exported to China,” Zawadzki added.
Zawadzki said that an investment in terms of a business partnership or equity ownership with a Chinese company in Thacker Pass is forbidden under U.S. law, and Lithium Nevada Corp. will not partner with any companies at Thacker Pass forbidden under U.S. law.
Based on feedback from potential partners and customers, the company is currently evaluating a two-phased development process, with the production of lithium carbonate in addition to battery-quality lithium hydroxide. A definitive feasibility study for the first phase is scheduled to be completed during the fourth quarter of this year, he said.
“There are still are number of steps to take before Phase I mine construction can begin,” Zawadzki said. “In particular, the BLM must finalize the EIS and render a decision on Lithium Nevada’s proposed Plan of Operations. Also, we are exploring financing options for Phase I construction, including the possibility of a joint venture partner.”
Those wishing to make a public comment to the BLM regarding the Thacker Pass Lithium Project must do so by Sept. 14, 2020, through the ePlanning site, email wfoweb@blm.gov or mail to: Attn. Thacker Pass, BLM- Humboldt River Field Office, 5100 East Winnemucca Blvd., Winnemucca, NV 89445.
