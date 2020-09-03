Thacker Pass Lithium project update

“That is something our community has been kept in the dark about,” Bartell said. “They do all these PR meetings and then when we get our hands on the documents, there is an enormous amount of sulfur that they are planning on burning.”

Zawadzki said “there will be no noticeable odor of sulfur beyond the project footprint” and that the company will be using sulfuric acid to extract lithium from the ore in contained tanks.

Bartell argues that Lithium Nevada will have to burn roughly 2,900 tons of sulfuric acid per-day in Phase I of the project, which will bump up to roughly 5,800 tons daily during the second phase.

“It is my understanding that sulfur comprises roughly one-third of the weight of sulfuric acid, so we are talking well over 1,000 tons of sulfur a day in Phase II that they are going to burn,” he said. “When you start looking at these things it is like, oh my gosh, this is going to be huge, it is not a small little plant that they are talking about, this is going to be huge.”

Zawadzki said elemental sulfur is nontoxic, has no odor and is insoluble in water, but has a bad reputation due to the closely related hydrogen sulfide gas, which is known for smelling of rotten eggs.