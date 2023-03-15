Many lithium projects in the U.S. are gradually moving along, and Lithium Americas’ Thacker Pass project north of Winnemucca, Nevada took some big steps forward in early 2023.

On Jan. 31 Lithium Americas announced General Motors’ agreement to invest $650 million in Lithium Americas, the largest-ever investment by an automaker to produce battery raw materials. On Feb. 16 Lithium Americas announced that GM had made its initial investment of $320 million in the company.

“The beginning of construction at Thacker Pass is imminent following last week’s favorable ruling on the Record of Decision and the closing of GM’s initial investment,” said Jonathan Evans, president and CEO of Lithium Americas. “GM’s investment is a landmark transaction that will help put millions of drivers into electric vehicles while creating jobs and a strong and secure U.S. supply chain for EV raw materials.”

The remaining investment of $330 million from GM is expected when Lithium Americas completes the separation of its U.S. and Argentine businesses in the second half of 2023.

On Jan. 5 Nevada U.S. District Chief Judge Miranda Du held a nearly three-hour hearing in Reno on allegations from opponents that the federal approval of the Thacker Pass project was flawed and should be vacated. The Record of Decision approving the mine was signed in January 2021, five days before the end of the Trump administration. Conservation groups, tribal nations, and a Nevada rancher sued federal land managers over the approval.

At the end of the hearing Du said she hoped to have a written decision “in the next couple of months,” but her 49-page decision came just one month later, on Feb. 6. Her decision left the Record of Decision in place, and rejected almost all of the mine opponents’ arguments. The opponents’ arguments included assertions that the Bureau of Land Management failed to adequately assess the project’s impacts on air quality, wildlife, groundwater, and culturally or religiously significant areas; and that the BLM had not made enough of an effort to involve some tribal groups.

A topic came up throughout the Jan. 5 hearing which many people listening in may not have heard of before – the “Rosemont decision.” Opponents to the mine said this 2022 decision meant that Lithium Americas could not proceed with its plans for putting Thacker Pass waste storage and tailings on public land. Du said she would look into whether the Rosemont decision applied to Thacker Pass.

Du’s ruling said the Rosemont decision does apply to Thacker Pass, and the BLM would have to do further evaluation of whether Lithium Americas has valid mining claims for the land it plans to use for waste storage and tailings.

Lithium Americas heralded Du’s decision to keep the Record of Decision in place for Thacker Pass.

“The favorable ruling by the federal court confirms the permitting process for Thacker Pass was conducted thoroughly and responsibly, and results in there being no impediment to commencing construction,” the company said in a press release. “The federal court ordered the BLM to consider one issue under the mining law relating to the area designated for waste storage and tailings and did not impose any restrictions expected to impact the construction timeline.”

In a Feb. 7 interview with Reuters, Evans said he expected the BLM review of the mining claims required by the Rosemont decision should take no longer than six months.

“There is evidence in the record of lithium mineralization throughout the project area,” he said. “This is an easy fix.”

Great Basin Resource Watch Director John Hadder said in a press release that the BLM broke the law when it approved Lithium Americas’ plans for its waste rock.

“The court correctly ruled that the Bureau violated federal public land law by assuming mining claim rights without evidence, which was a fundamental part of the case,” Hader said. “The Bureau and the mining corporation will now have to prove that, for the project approval to be legal, the lands to be buried by 1,300 acres of waste dumps contain valuable minerals, which is a very strict test under federal mining laws.

“The environmental justice/conservation groups are analyzing the court’s decision and reviewing the various options moving forward, including the right to appeal,” Hadder said.

The Rosemont decisionOn May 12, 2022, a 9th Circuit Court of Appeals panel affirmed a ruling that blocked Hudbay Minerals’ plans for its proposed Rosemont copper mine southeast of Tucson, Arizona. The court said the company had the right to mine the land, but it did not have the right to dump the mine’s estimated 1.9 billion tons of waste rock on 2,447 acres of Forest Service land.

The court agreed with an interpretation of the federal Mining Law of 1872 saying that companies can only use public land for waste or infrastructure if they have valid mining claims for the land, and they can only have these claims when there is evidence that valuable minerals have been found on the property.

It was a 2-1 split decision. In her dissenting opinion Judge Danielle J. Forrest wrote that the Forest Service has the right to interpret mining law and “fill in the gaps” of the law.

“The regulations that the USFS has adopted to fill in the gaps left by the Mining Law make two things clear: (1) the lawfulness of waste-rock disposal does not depend on whether the mine operator has valid mining claims to the disposal area, and (2) it was not arbitrary and capricious for the USFS to apply (the law) to Rosemont’s proposed deposit of waste rock because on their express terms they apply to this activity as a matter of law.”

Hudbay had argued that the mining claim rule did not apply because the occupation of the land by waste rock would not be permanent and would become “earth mingled with earth.”

Judge William A. Judge Fletcher did not agree.

“The argument that the proposed occupation would not be permanent does violence to the English language,” he wrote, as “under any ordinary definition, the layer of waste rock will ‘occupy’ the land on which it sits, and will do so permanently.”

“No person or structure will ever again touch the surface of that land,” Fletcher wrote. “Rosemont’s 1.9 billion tons of waste rock will occupy that land forever, obstructing countless alternative uses.”

Hudbay and the Forest Service decided not to appeal the Rosemont decision, so it stands.

Hudbay is proceeding with plans to develop what it is now calling its Copper World Complex, which includes the Rosemont deposit and the Copper World deposit to the east. The first phase will be at Copper World on land owned by Hudbay.

Following the Rosemont decision, National Mining Association President and CEO Rich Nolan issued a statement condemning the decision.

“We continue to believe that the District Court’s decision was fundamentally flawed, conflicts with more than a century of U.S. Supreme Court decisions on the Mining Law, and destabilizes the careful balance required between the vital need for responsible domestic mineral development and the preservation of certain federal lands,” Nolan said.

“The USGS found that our import dependence once again increased this year, even while our mineral demands are skyrocketing; this project is a prime example of why that is the case. More than 12 years and $100 million have been put into the permitting process and, yet, this proposed project — which could positively contribute to the realization of our country’s electrification and future energy goals — remains stalled. While projected minerals demand increases are staggering and require the U.S. to be in the game, flawed rulings like this one will only ensure the U.S. watches the global energy race from the sidelines.”

Arizona Mining Association Executive Director Steve Trussell said in an email that there are several potential negative impacts which could come from the Rosemont decision:

“It sends the message to large scale project proponents (not just in mining but all industries) that it is not enough to go through NEPA and satisfy a very rigorous federal permitting process. Despite executing the process according to existing requirements, it may not be enough.

“It encourages the development of mining projects in other places around the world where labor standards and environmental protections are lax or non-existent.

“It further prohibits our ability as a nation to reduce our reliance on foreign sources for minerals.

“The decision creates new risks to development projects and existing mining operations that are using public lands for tailings and other ancillary purposes.”

There were comments during the Jan. 5 hearing on the Thacker Pass Record of Decision that the only way to change the Rosemont decision at this point if a mining company takes issue with the need to have valid mining claims to use public land for waste and tailings would be to have Congress change the Mining Law of 1872. ￼