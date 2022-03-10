Thacker Pass water pollution permit challenged

Great Basin Resource Watch, an environmental organization based in Reno, announced this week that they have filed an appeal to the Nevada State Environmental Commission challenging the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection’s Water Pollution Control Permit for the Thacker Pass lithium mine.

NDEP issued the Water Pollution Control Permit along with a Mine Reclamation Permit and Class II Air Quality Operating Permit for Lithium Nevada’s Thacker Pass project on Feb. 25. Thacker Pass, which is north of Winnemucca, is the largest known lithium deposit in the United States.

GBRW Executive Director John Hadder said his organization is concerned that there has not been adequate analysis of the potential for leakage from the proposed mine’s tailings facility, and there has not been adequate study of the possibility of neutralizing all the tailings.

In response to GBRW’s appeal of the Thacker Pass Water Pollution Control Permit, Lithium Nevada Vice President of Government and Community Relations Tim Crowley said, “Lithium Nevada has spent a decade designing an exceptional project that will meet – and in most cases exceed – the requirements that protect Nevada’s precious water. We’ve always focused on doing things the right way, which is why we’re confident that our state-approved permits will be validated through this administrative process.”

He said the State Environmental Commission has to hold a hearing within 20 days from when the appeal was filed.

“With the acidic nature of the filtered tailings, the drainage will be not only acidic but will contain a lot of heavy metal toxins, so it’s going to be very toxic drainage, at least as far as we can tell from the data that’s been provided,” Hadder said in a February interview.

“We’re very concerned that the mine company has not submitted any kind of plan to neutralize all of the tailings or a feasibility study on that,” Hadder said. “We know that the state would like to see that happen. I know that the company has made statements about it, but it’s not going to happen, according to their permit application.”

“We feel this is an environmental hazard that can be avoided by just neutralizing the tailings,” Hadder said. “If there’s a problem in doing it feasibly then the company should submit a plan for why that’s the case.”

“We’re also concerned that the actual volume of seepage has not been properly analyzed either. Will they be able to manage the drainage that does occur from the tailings facility is a big question for us. We’re having an independent analysis done on that aspect. We’ve hired tailings expert.”

This week’s GBRW press release said, “Despite some constraints imposed by the state of Nevada, under the state permit Lithium Nevada Corp. will be allowed to dump at least 60 million tons of wet acidic mine tailings on Nevada’s landscape, and this will likely increase to 300 million tons with later permit modifications.”

“According to the permit the tailings facility is designed to handle a maximum drainage rate of 74 gallons per minute, but GBRW’s independent tailings expert’s analysis shows that drainage is likely to exceed this rate to hundreds of gallons per minute,” the release said. “The appeal contends that at such a rate the facility will be overwhelmed with toxic water in violation of Nevada law and will pollute Thacker Pass.”

GBRW quotes Day Hinkey of the People of the Red Mountain and a McDermitt Tribal member saying, “Nevada Division of Environmental Protection should protect people, animals, and plants around/on Peehee Mu’huh. Instead they issued permits to Lithium Nevada to contaminate Indigenous sacred land, air, and water for generation after generation for hundreds of years at Peehee Mu’huh. NDEP is not doing what their name stands for, it’s heartbreaking. NDEP is blatantly misleading the public, and needs to be held accountable for their actions.”

In other news on the Thacker Pass project, on March 10 NDEP issued a Reclamation Permit to Lithium Nevada for the Thacker North-South Exploration Project.

