The Cripple Creek Mining District in Colorado is rich with history.

More than a 130 years ago word got out that gold had been discovered in the Rocky Mountains west of Colorado Springs. Back then, news like that meant a gold rush - and many people set off for the mountains in hopes of striking it rich. The crowds built mining towns including Cripple Creek, Victor and Goldfield and set to work digging the gold from the ground. The area became nicknamed “The World’s Greatest Gold Camp.”

The years since then have been filled with stories of mine owners and operators, merchants, and miners, and also the continual evolution of mining technology.

Mining continues today at Newmont’s Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mine, with the mine continuing to produce hundreds of thousands of ounces of gold each year. But instead of the hundreds of underground mines that burrowed through the land years ago, today the mine is an open pit operation, and the miners use shovels and haul trucks that the miners in the 1890s probably never could have dreamed of.

The technology at the mine continues to move into to the future, with Newmont working toward having a lower emission, safer and more productive electric and autonomous haul fleet at the CC&V Mine in the years ahead.

Going electric

“The Cripple Creek Mining District was without a doubt one of the world's greatest mining phenomena,” Eric Roy Twitty wrote in a 1998 Mining History Journal story on the development of electricity in the Cripple Creek Mining District. “Between the 1890s and approximately World War I, miners drilled and blasted so much telluride ore that the district became the world's fifth largest gold producer, a record it still holds today. Many of the district's ore bodies ran deep, pitting profit hungry mining companies, engineers, and miners against great odds. The deep mining, odd geology, and reservoirs of capital made the district a hallmark of then-current Industrial Revolution mining technology. Cripple Creek had been the proving ground for a number of experimental mining technologies, electricity being among them.”

Electricity didn’t come easily to the mines. In the late 1800s work began on several power projects to bring electricity to different areas of the district. Brothers Frank and Harry Woods, who owned several mines, hired an engineer in 1899 to design the Skaguay Power Plant to harness power from water cascading down canyon cliffs.

“It was the type of 19th-century scheme that would be too labor intensive, too dangerous and too audacious to tackle today,” Dave Philipps wrote in a 2015 story for Out There Colorado. “The laborers lived in remote, primitive tent camps. Their work was hard, and safety precautions were sparse. One worker was crushed by falling rocks.”

The project was completed in May 1901.

“The Woods brothers threw a three-day party with thousands of incandescent globes glowing day and night in the streets,” Philipps wrote. “A young girl named Myra Doyle … wrote that during the party ‘search lights mounted on the top tower of the Gold Coin Mine played on the hills and streets … revealing moonlight parties and fiestas.’”

Still, it took years for many of the mines in the district to make the switch to electricity for a lot of their equipment. Mine owners had made major investments in their big steam-powered hoists and other steam-powered equipment, and they were going to wait before changing over to less-proven electricity.

Later in its history, the Cripple Creek Mining District was the place where the carbon-in-pulp process was pioneered.

“Golden Cycle Gold Corp.’s Carlton mill at Cripple Creek was the first major operation to employ carbon-in-pulp recovery for the winning of gold from ores,” Denver Mineral Engineers General Manager John L. Fast wrote in a history of the process. “Flotation tailing and concentrate cyanidation tailing were treated in a carbon-in-pulp cyanidation circuit that was remarkably similar to those in operation today.”

The CIP circuit at the Carlton mill started operation in 1951, and changes were made to the facility as details of the process were worked out.

Making the transition to new technologies can take a lot of time and planning, and that’s the case as Newmont works on making the major transition to an autonomous and electric haul fleet at the Cripple Creek & Victor mine.

Lowering emissions

In November 2021 Newmont entered into a strategic alliance with Caterpillar to develop a fully connected, automated, zero-carbon emitting, end-to-end mining system. Together Newmont and Caterpillar have set initial automation and electrification goals for surface and underground mining infrastructures and haulage fleets at CC&V and at the Tanami mine in Australia.

The original goals for CC&V were to retrofit the haulage fleet to make the trucks autonomous by the end of 2023, and then to replace the haulage fleet with electric and autonomous haul trucks by 2027, although adjustments will be made to that schedule as planning progresses. The schedule for going autonomous may be moved out a bit, but Newmont and Caterpillar are now planning for a first of its kind “early learner” battery electric truck to be deployed at CC&V in mid-2024.

CC&V currently has 20 trucks in its haul fleet.

Lori Smith, the new general manager at CC&V, said adjustments are being made to the timeline for going autonomous, and they don’t know exactly what those adjustments will be yet.

“Inflation is throwing a loop in everything,” Smith said.

Smith started at CC&V in September, coming from the Daunia coal mine in Australia, where she was also the general manager. Daunia, a joint venture between BHP and Mitsubishi Development, opened in 2013, and in 2020 the companies invested $100 million to introduce 34 autonomous haul trucks into the mine. By the middle of 2021 Daunia became the first open cut coal mine in the world with a full fleet of autonomous haul trucks.

“I've done an autonomous transition at my last mine,” Smith said. “So I’ve seen the awesome things about it, and some of the challenges about working with it, too. But it was fun.”

“From a safety perspective, it's absolutely amazing, because you just have so much more confidence,” Smith said. “You know exactly what the trucks are going to do.”

“It was fun educating the mine instructors over there, too, because they had never seen it. Every single one that came for a visit, they were super impressed.”

The trucks can detect any possible obstruction and come to a stop.

“We had a farmer’s dog get out from the neighboring property, and that dog stopped trucks all day long,” Smith said. “We also had tumbleweeds stop trucks, because the LiDAR would pick something up, and the truck stops.”

“The safety controls are absolutely outstanding. It's just balancing that with the productivity that you need to get as well.”

Nick Schwind, the automation and electrification superintendent at CC&V, said autonomous haul trucks travel within an autonomous operating zone. Anyone who enters the zone will have training, and every vehicle within the zone will have high precision GPS, so that the position of every vehicle will be continuously monitored. People within the zone will have the ability to stop trucks if necessary.

Schwind said going autonomous will bring a big benefit to the site in helping to make sure that everyone stays safe, but the change will not bring a reduction in personnel.

Newmont completed the transition to a fully autonomous haul fleet of 36 trucks at the Boddington open pit gold mine in Australia in October 2021.

“We have a lot of lessons learned from them, and they did not see a reduction in personnel,” Schwind said. “So that's Newmont’s commitment.”

“The jobs don't go away, they just transition into a more technological area,” Schwind said. “So for example, you still have to have people out in the pit making sure that the system is set up to match what's in reality. So you have quite a few people constantly roving around with high precision GPS to make sure that what the computer and the haul trucks think exists in the network and in virtual reality space matches what actually happens in reality.”

There will be a lot of predictive technology and interactive communication throughout the autonomous haulage system.

“For example, the trucks are smart enough to sense slippage because they'll have wheel speed sensors,” Schwind said. “And that slippage will get sent out to the entire fleet immediately, so the trucks can immediately set a new speed limit on a slippery road. Also, the people who are constantly roving around will make sure that if road conditions do change, that also gets put into the system.”

“That's part of the reason why CC&V was selected, because at this elevation in Colorado we do experience icy roads and slippery conditions,” Blake said.

The elevation throughout the CC&V mine site ranges from around 9,500 to 10,600 feet.

Getting ready for the electrification of the trucks will involve a lot of studies of power usage and the optimal infrastructure for delivering power to the trucks.

“You have your basic equations that determine how much energy it takes to get 250 tons of dirt from the bottom all the way to the top,” Schwind said. “So there's a lot of modeling that's going on and a lot of calculations to understand what that power draw would be. Not only instantaneously, but over a 24-hour period and a one-year period.”

Schwind said it may take around 30 minutes to charge a haul truck.

This project is a lot different than simply paying the money to get a new haul truck.

“We're working directly with the engineers and decision makers at Caterpillar as they're developing the trucks, the chargers, the transformers and everything else,” Schwind said. “It's a huge collaboration that's going to take years and years, and it's going to continue to evolve.

“I think it's a really exciting opportunity for Newmont to be engaged in this partnership with Caterpillar. There's already been quite a few times where we’re like, hey, this design decision, the proposal is not going to work for us because of this and this reason. What can we do to figure this out? And we've been able to say, okay, we can do this instead.

“It's pretty exciting to be at the very leading edge of some new technology.”

“Diesel has been around for decades and decades, and we have a really good understanding of that. And this is all brand-new technologies. So as models get updated and new information comes in, that gives us an understanding of how the trucks in a zero-carbon future will look to Cripple Creek, so we can take those lessons and bring them forward into other Newmont sites.”

The transition to electric haul fleets is one of the steps Newmont is taking to help reach the goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by 2030, and to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“We do this because our relationship with this planet is an absolute,” Newmont President and CEO Tom Palmer said in a statement about the company’s goals. “And we want a world that is not just sustainable but thriving for generations to come. The work we do today, the commitments we make today, are the ones which will have the greatest impact for decades to come.”

In December 2020 when Newmont announced its targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the company said it planned to invest $500 million in climate change initiatives from 2021 through 2025.

Encountering old mines

Before he was working toward the future of modern mining at CC&V as the automation and electrification superintendent, Schwind was a voids engineer at CC&V, which meant he was looking back at the history of mining in the area and dealing with the challenges posed by the many underground mines dug in years past.

“It’s such an interesting area, because the gold is everywhere,” Schwind said. “There’s such a robust history in mining. I think it's pretty awesome.”

The mining history can be fascinating, but all those underground mine workings that were left behind can cause a variety of problems.

AngloGold, the previous owner of CC&V, and then Newmont digitized the information from hundreds of old hand-surveyed maps of the mines in the area.

“We were able to digitize and put into a 3D model as much information as we knew to try to understand where the drifts are and the stopes and all the other voids,” Schwind said. “That was a huge effort.”

But still they find voids they were not aware of.

“When we do our exploration drilling, a lot of times the drills stope out, and then they can't keep going because they can't get any return cuttings anymore,” Schwind said.

When a drill goes into a void, any cuttings it gets after that will just stay in the void.

“So that’s where your data stops,” Schwind said.

The voids also pose safety hazards. You don’t want to drive heavy equipment over ground that could collapse into an old underground mine.

“When I was in voids I shut down an entire pit because something looked a little iffy right there at the pit entrance,” Schwind said. “I think the pit was shut down for about two weeks until we proved it was safe to go back in.”

Newmont invested in Epiroc SmartROC D65 drills to help with mapping out voids so they can be mitigated. There are a variety of methods for mitigating void problems, including different ways to backfill void areas.

Schwind said there used to be one or two people working on voids and now there are four people on the voids mitigation team.

“So they’re definitely taking safety as the priority,” Schwind said.

Sharing the history

A lot of mines are off by themselves, far from any town, but not Cripple Creek & Victor. Nestled in the Rocky Mountains, in the early days around 50,000 people lived in the area right around the mine. There are far fewer people there today, but the towns are still there.

“It's a cool little community,” Lori Smith said about a month after arriving at CC&V as the new general manager. “I’ve never worked at a mine that’s been in the middle of a town.”

A road encircles the mine that connects three towns – Cripple Creek at the northwest corner of the mine, with a population of about 1,140, Victor south of the mine, with a population of about 380, and the “ghost town” Goldfield east of the mine, with a population of about 60.

Of the approximately 445 people that currently work at the mine, which is in Teller County, only about 9% live in Cripple Creek and 2% live in Victor. About 20% live in Canon City, about an hour to the south in neighboring Fremont County. About 16% live in east of the mountains in Colorado Springs, in El Paso County. About 15% live in Woodland Park, 11% live in Florissant, and 9% live in Divide, which are all about 30 to 40 minutes to the north, all in Teller County.

Lots of tourists come to Cripple Creek and Victor – around 300,000 or more every year. Gambling was legalized in Cripple Creek in 1991, so today casinos are one of the town’s big attractions. People are invited to “strike it rich” like the old-time miners did years ago.

Cripple Creek and Victor, with their brick buildings dating back to the late 1890s, still have the aura of the old mining days. Some visitors may try to imagine what the towns were like in the early days, but historian Marshall Sprague wrote that it is hard to really get the full picture of those times.

In “Money Mountain: The Story of Cripple Creek Gold,” his colorful history of the area published in 1953, Sprague wrote, “It is almost impossible now to picture Bennett Avenue as it once was: swarming with gamblers in sharp shoes, Upper Tens (mine owners, supers and such), tourists peering warily into wine rooms to see sights they wouldn’t see back home. There were mule-skinners, ministers, railroaders, hammersmen and drillers, tram-men and skippers, timbermen and hoisters. Now and then an unshaven prospector would amble by with his burro, coffeepot and pick. Men in city clothes were mostly lawyers or brokers or pimps or politicians or assayers or labor union leaders or bunco steerers. Ladies in Paris gowns and floppy hats might be Upper Tens or sporting women up to shop. The sporting women lived on Myers Avenue, a happy sin belt 433 yards long – dance halls, parlor houses, pawnshops, drug mills and one-girl cribs with talent of every color from the hook shops of the world.”

Many of today’s visitors to Cripple Creek and Victor come to gamble and enjoy the mountains, but a lot of the travelers do not know that there is still an active gold mine there.

“When I tell people I work at the gold mine in Cripple Creek, a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, is that a new casino?’” said Kaitlyn Ragsdale, the external relations supervisor at CC&V. “No, it's not.”

When people get to Cripple Creek, they can see the mine from the town’s main street, so a lot of people are curious. And there are plenty of opportunities to learn more about mining.

To learn more about the history of the area and of mining, you can visit the Cripple Creek District Museum, the Cripple Creek Heritage and Information Center, the Old Homestead House Museum in a historic brothel, the Outlaws and Lawmen Jail Museum, Victor’s Gold Camp and Mining Museum, the Lowell Thomas Museum, and the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine, where visitors descend 1,000 feet below ground into a historic gold mine.

Newmont has made it an important part of their mission to preserve and share the history of the mining in the area, and to also give people the opportunity to learn more about today’s modern mining.

AngloGold Ashanti, which owned CC&V from 1999 until selling the mine to Newmont in 2015, offered tours of the mine and had areas on the mine site where people could visit historic mining structures. Newmont carried on these traditions but in the past few years has made changes in the interest of public safety.

There are no longer public tours of the mine site, but people can travel the road that circles the mine on a self-guided tour. At three of the stops along the tour, you can scan a code to watch a video created for that location. Anyone interested in learning more about the CC&V mine can also watch the videos anytime at Newmont.com/CCV-VirtualTour.

At the Grass Valley overlook stop, a haul truck bed has been converted into a viewing platform with a view of the WHEX pit. The video for that tour stop covers a lot of ground in three minutes. After a brief description of the mining process, the video goes back 28 to 32.5 million years to the formation of the seven-square-mile Cripple Creek volcanic complex. Then we fast forward to the gold rush that started in 1891, and some of the early mining history of the area. Then we learn about some of the modern uses for gold, the mine’s concurrent reclamation, Newmont’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reach net zero, the strategic initiative with Caterpillar to develop autonomous electric haul trucks for the mine, and the eventual plans to close the mine in a sustainable manner and restore the area to a healthy and diverse ecosystem.

The Little Grouse Trail stop on the tour is near the mine’s big leach pad, which the video says is one of the world’s tallest mining leach pads. The video explains the leaching process and the carbon extraction process and shows the minerals being heated to about 2,000 degrees and poured into dore bars.

At the Little Grouse stop you can visit the preserved structures from the American Eagles Mine, including the headframe and blacksmith shop. The American Eagles Mine operated from the late 1890s to 1940 and was the highest underground mine in the Cripple Creek Mining District, with its surface at 10,750 feet above sea level.

The mine’s old structures used to be on the CC&V mine site, and visitors had to drive across an active haul road to get the American Eagles Mine. In 2017 and 2018 Newmont made a significant investment to move the American Eagles structures off the active mine site to their current location where they can be safely accessed. The site has lots of interpretive signs about historic mining and modern mining. Both the original American Eagles Mine and the new location of the structures have nice views of the scenic Sangre de Cristo Mountains to the south.

The project of moving the American Eagles structures won the “Best of the Best” Hardrock Reclamation award from the Colorado Mining Association in 2020.

Moving the American Eagles structures was part of the extensive preservation work Newmont has been doing at CC&V.

“We've stabilized over 50 historic mining structures in the area,” Blake said. “We've also completed historic engineering records of all of those structures and compiled a database with all of the historic written information about each of those structures and shared that with the State Historic Preservation Office as well as many of the local museums.”

Blake said local mining history is important to the people in the communities around CC&V, and Newmont values protecting the cultural heritage in the areas where they operate.

The CC&V mine also works with the Southern Teller County Focus Group to manage more than 12 miles of trails in the areas around the mine. Visit the Southern Teller County Focus Group website at stcfg.com to find out more about the “Trails of Gold.”

Historic production

Back in the day when the Cripple Creek mining district was filled with thousands of miners working in hundreds of underground mines, they pulled out a lot of high-grade ore and produced an impressive amount of gold. In 1900 the district produced more than 900,000 ounces of gold, and in 1899, 1901 and 1902 the district produced more than 800,000 ounces of gold each year.

From 1892 to 1918 the Cripple Creek district produced around 15 million ounces of gold. Production slowed down after that, but by 1955 the district had produced a total of around 20 million ounces of gold.

In November 1914 miners on the 1200 level of the Cresson Mine blasted open an area which became known as the “cave of sparkling jewels.” The “Cresson vug” was about 14 feet wide, 23 feet long, and 36 feet high. The walls glistened with sylvanite and calaverite crystals interspersed with thumbnail-size leaves of gold. The vug took about a month to empty, and yielded around 60,000 troy ounces of gold.

Charles Norman Spray, who grew up in Victor in the 1940s, wrote that he was told the ore in the vug was so rich that “miners could stuff enough gold in their pockets to cover a month’s wages. This practice became known as ‘High Grading’ and prompted the advent of ‘changing rooms’ in the mine. Miners coming up out of the mine were required to go into the shedding room, remove all their mining clothes, walk past guards in the nude, then go into an adjoining room where they could dress in their street clothes.”

There was almost no gold production in the Cripple Creek district from 1963 through 1986. Over the next nine years the district produced around a million ounces of gold, and more than 6 million ounces has been poured since 1995, bringing the total gold production in the district to more than 27 million ounces.

Today’s production

Newmont currently mines from five pits at CC&V – the operation’s oldest pit, Main Cresson, and WHEX, Globe Hill, Schist Island, and the newest pit, South Cresson.

Engineering for modern open-pit production at CC&V’s Cresson Mine began in 1993, and large-scale open pit production began the following year. Newmont purchased CC&V from AngloGold Ashanti for $820 million in 2015, and gold production at the mine rose in the two years after that, going from less than 200,000 ounces in 2015 to around 400,000 ounces in 2016 and 450,000 ounces 2017. Gold production at CC&V has fallen each year since then, however. CC&V produced 272,000 ounces of gold in 2020 and 220,000 ounces in 2021.

There are a variety of factors leading to the reduced production. The mine continues to deal with lower grades than miners found in the early days of the district.

In 2015 CC&V commissioned a rod, ball, and flotation mill which processed the mine’s higher grade, non-oxidized ore. Newmont shipped the concentrate from the mill to Nevada Gold Mines in Nevada for processing.

Management had been considering the option of discontinuing using the mill and changing to heap leach only, and with the contract for shipping the ore to Nevada coming to an end, the mine made that change in mid-2022. There was also a fire at the crusher that feeds the mill in January 2022, and that entered into the decision. The mill is currently on care and maintenance while further evaluation is done.

Newmont President and CEO Tom Palmer said in July 2022 that with the conversion to heap leach only, 2022 gold production at CC&V might be down about 40,000 ounces from the forecast of 210,000 ounces. However, he also said the change to heap leach only should lead to a “very long mine life” for CC&V.

Vaccination requirement

The Covid-19 pandemic has also had an impact on production. Adjustments were made to operations to help prevent the spread of the virus. When Newmont enacted a vaccination requirement, some employees left CC&V in January 2022.

“To protect our people and limit the impact that the global pandemic has on our operations, we are deliberately moving toward the position where all of our global workforce will be required to be fully vaccinated,” Palmer said during Newmont’s 2022 guidance webcast in December 2021.

“There has been lots of discussion around why we’re making these changes, why we’re setting this requirement,” Palmer said. “And we’re reminding people that we’ve lost 26 colleagues to this virus over the last 18 months. This is very real. This has had a lasting impact on family and friends within our Newmont family.”

In an article for the Pikes Peak Courier, Pat Hill wrote about some of the people who left their jobs at CC&V because they did not want to get vaccinated. One woman who wanted to remain anonymous said she emptied her retirement account to pay the bills when she left the mine, and she got another job that pays half as much as what she was earning at CC&V.

Hill wrote that former CC&V worker Cody Schwab wrote on his Facebook page that he was a fourth-generation Cripple Creek gold miner and he had been at the mine 21 ½ years, but he was leaving because of the vaccination requirement.

Blake said that globally the vaccination requirement wasn’t that big of an issue for Newmont, “but it was something that we had to work through here at Cripple Creek and Victor. A lot of folks chose not to be vaccinated, and in doing so they ended their employment with Newmont. Which was unfortunate, but it was a decision made at the highest level within the organization, that this was an extreme situation that called for doing our part in vaccinating employees to prevent the spread of Covid.”

Community support

CC&V has a big impact on the communities around the mine. In addition to the approximately 445 people directly employed by CC&V, the mine also supports around 130 jobs through direct and indirect suppliers, and 160 induced jobs through the economic activity generated by the mine.

In 2021, CC&V spent about $231 million locally on wages, taxes, goods and services.

Around 3.6% of the people who live in Teller County, where the CC&V mine is located, are directly employed at the mine.

CC&V’s community investments in 2021 totaled around $463,000.

Some of CC&V’s recent community support included sponsoring the free prime rib holiday dinner at the Aspen Mine Center, a local organization with a wide range of community support programs; and a grant to match donations to the beloved Cripple Creek donkey herd. The donkeys roam town during the tourist season and are another reminder of the town’s mining history and the donkey power that used to move the ore.

Newmont has committed around $20 million globally to Covid relief to help the communities around its operations during the pandemic. Around $725,000 of these Covid relief funds have gone to the communities around the CC&V mine.

Many employees at CC&V make donations to charitable organizations through the Newmont Legacy Fund, and the donations are matched by Newmont. If an employee donates to a local organization that provides essential human services, Newmont matches the donation to that organization. If an employee makes a donation to an organization which is not focused on local human services, Newmont makes a matching donation to the Endowment Fund which will support the local communities after the closure of the mine. Newmont also contributes an additional $30,000 annually to the Endowment Fund.

In 2022, 93 CC&V employees contributed to the Legacy Fund, totaling $115,012 in donations to 72 nonprofit organizations.

The future

Back in 2003 when AngloGold was celebrating an expansion project at CC&V and a new heap leach pad which was “the largest in the world,” the company was planning for a mine life which would go to 2013.

We are now 10 years past 2013, and 130 years since production got rolling at Cripple Creek, and there is still quite a bit of life left in the old mine.

The current plans call for mining through 2031, and processing until 2042, although these dates will probably change depending on economics.

To extend the life of the mine, construction began on a new leach pad, VLF 2, in 2022. VLF stands for Valley Leach Facility. The new leach pad covers a backfilled portion of the Schist Island Pit and other land. The construction is anticipated to continue to 2026. VLF2 is designed to provide leach capacity from 2023 to 2029.

The CC&V mine has to deal with the challenge of being hemmed in to a limited size, with communities around the edges of the mine. That’s a reason the leach pad VLF 1 is so tall, and is a reason that VLF 2 is being built over a backfilled open pit.

VLF 1 covers 482 acres, and VLF 2, when all three phases are completed, will cover 395 acres. The total mine site is 6,058 acres.

The mine holds a bond of more than $200 million with the state of Colorado for closure and reclamation.

When the mining is completed at CC&V, the land by that time will probably have been a mine site for more than 150 years. Reclamation work will turn the land by the old mountain mining towns back into rangeland and wildlife habitat.